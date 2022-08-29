Go Against the Grain: Why You Should Not Pay off Student Loans Early

Amazing stories of someone paying off student loan debt in the tens of thousands over just a couple of years always make the headlines. And why not? The total student loan debt in the United States has exploded in recent years to $1.73 trillion in the last quarter of 2021. Whether it’s the ticking time bomb of financial disaster that some suggest or just a booming burden on the economy, it is one of the biggest financial decisions any of us face.

Sure, President Biden is granting $10,000 in forgiveness for most student loans, but that still leaves millions paying off debt they can barely afford right out of college.

Paying off student loans early isn’t always the obvious financial decision. Instead, decide on the trade-off between student loan repayment and other goals. Are you willing to buck the ‘popular’ wisdom of paying off student loans early?

Student Loan Repayment and the Debt Deniers

Debt is a financial tool. Used wisely, it can help you build your financial future just as easily as a carpenter uses his tools to build a house.

The debt deniers do have a point. Use debt irresponsibly, and it will smash your financial fingers up something awful. But that’s no reason to avoid debt completely or to pay it off as soon as possible, without regard to other opportunities.

Current rates on an undergraduate Stafford loan are just 4.99% for the 2022-2023 school year. Many student loan consolidation services even offer a quarter percent deduction for signing up to withdraw the payment directly from your account each month.

Even on the higher rates, student loan rates are still well below the interest rate you’re probably paying on other debt. Beyond some of the lowest rates you will ever get on debt, student loan repayment offers a number of opportunities through different repayment plans and debt forgiveness.

There are currently eight different repayment plans available, which you can choose and change according to your financial situation.

The Standard Repayment Plan offers a fixed payment of up to ten years with interest paid throughout the loan repayment.

The Graduated Repayment Plan offers a lower initial payment which then increases every two years or so, and payments up to ten years.

The Extended Repayment Plan offers fixed or increasing payments over 25 years if you owe more than $30,000 in student loans.

The Pay as You Earn Repayment (PAYE) plan sets your maximum payment at 10% of discretionary income for up to 20 years. You must be a new borrower on or after October 2007 and have received a disbursement on or after October 2011.

The Revised Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan (REPAYE) sets monthly payments at 10 percent of discretionary income and the numbers are reevaluated on a yearly basis. It is available for all borrowers.

The Income-Based Repayment (IBR) Plan fixes your maximum monthly payment at 15% of discretionary income for up to 25 years. The payment is the difference between your adjusted gross income and 150% of the poverty guideline for your family size. Any remaining portion is forgiven if you haven’t paid off your loan after 25 years.

The Income-Contingent Repayment Plan also sets your payment by how much you make for up to 25 years. The plan is similar to the IBR though the calculation is slightly different.

The Income-Sensitive Repayment plan sets your payment according to your income for up to ten years, but payments can vary depending on your lender.

Depending on your income, choosing from the different repayment options may not make much of a difference. But there is still another huge reason against paying off student loans early. If you work full-time for the federal, state, or local government, you might qualify to have the remaining portion of your debt forgiven after ten years through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

How to Balance Student Loan Repayment for Financial Freedom

Everyone needs to look at the costs and benefits of paying off student loans or any debt rather than just accepting conventional wisdom.

It all starts with setting financial goals and your budget. Budget first for savings and retirement investing. I see too many people wait until they are completely debt free before they start saving.

Shopping is too much fun, and you may never be completely out of debt. Always chasing the debt monkey will leave you old and tired, with absolutely no savings for the retirement you deserve.

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) survey found that almost half (48%) of Americans 55 or older had no savings. Moreover, even with some savings, the average of $104,000 for those between 55 and 64 is only enough to return about $310 monthly through an annuity.

You will still need to make the minimum payments according to your plan, but paying off your student loans should come after other high-interest bills. For example, the average household carries $7,200 in credit card debt at an average 15.07% rate. That amounts to additional interest charges of $750 a year versus the current rate on a student loan.

It’s admirable to want to live debt free, but it isn’t always the best financial decision. Stop paying off student loan debt just because it’s the popular thing to do. Instead, take advantage of the lowest rates you will ever find and the most flexible repayment options to use good debt responsibly and create your financial future.

