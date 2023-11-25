Should Tesla Forego the Cybertruck?

Last month, Elon Musk lamented how difficult it’s been to bring the Cybertuck to fruition for Tesla, stating that he doesn’t expect it to become a profitable product anytime soon. However, he also noted that the Cybertruck is “an amazing product.”

While a handful of buyers will determine whether the Cybertruck is indeed “an amazing product” or not when it’s released at the end of this month – business is business. The point is to make money, and some people are asking if continuing with a product that won’t be “cash-flow positive” anytime soon is a good use of Tesla’s resources.

The Argument for Tesla “Canceling” the Cybertruck

Jefferies financial analyst Philippe Houchois has argued that instead of using resources to ramp up Cybertruck production, the company should use those resources to produce more of their already profitable models. Houchois stated, “Tesla looks stuck in a slow lane for another 12-18 months, unable to capitalize on peer delays while European legacy OEMs launch $25,000 EVs next year and Chinese carmakers set a new pace of shorter production cycles,” adding that “with 2024 already a lost year for growth” canceling the Cybertruck would “probably be positive for shares” and “help Tesla refocus on an edge that was built on simplicity, scale, and speed.”

Some of Houchois’ comments aren’t too different from Musk’s, who stated that Cybertruck production rates could pick up by 2025, though he also admitted that was only his “best guess” estimate.

Musk also alleged that over a million people have already reserved a Cybertruck through Tesla’s website while also labeling it the company’s “best product ever,” however, he also told Tesla’s investors that the company has dug their “own grave” with the Cybertruck because it’s so “hard to manufacture.”

Regarding the Cybertruck being “an amazing product,” it boasts some respectable towing and hauling specs that roughly place it on par with the likes of widespread internal combustion engined (ICE) vehicles, such as the standard Chevy Silverado 1500, Ford F-150, and RAM 1500. However, the Cybertruck is expected to be significantly more expensive than those gas-powered pickup trucks.

While Tesla has succeeded with other EVs, pickup trucks are a different ball game. In many states where a pickup truck is the best-selling vehicle, consumers need tough, durable vehicles capable of towing and hauling heavy loads over rough terrain in harsh weather conditions. A truck is no small investment, and consumers will need their vehicle to meet the demands of agricultural work for years.

People whose livelihoods depend on having a reliable truck know what to expect with the Chevy Silverado 1500 or the Ford F-150 (which has been America’s best-selling vehicle for decades), but they don’t know what to expect from the Cybertruck.

So, even if the Cybertruck’s hauling and towing capabilities are within striking distance of the Ford F-150’s, its unproven track record against real-world elements and expensive price tag doesn’t bode well for the future of Tesla’s electric truck.

Currently, the Cybertruck is not a practical option for truck buyers – and the main selling point of pickup trucks is their practicality. So, if the Cybertruck isn’t a suitable option for Tesla from a financial point of view, and it’s not practical for average truck buyers, should Tesla continue with it?