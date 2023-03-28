10 Honest Insights: Should We Ban TikTok In America?

POV: You're scrolling through TikTok, watching dancing cats and people lip-syncing to the latest pop hits, when suddenly a video pops up with an urgent message. It's about banning TikTok in America.

That's right; the popular video-sharing app has been facing scrutiny from politicians and lawmakers for potential security risks. But before you panic and start stockpiling your favorite TikTok dances, let's closely examine the situation. Here are 10 honest insights on whether we should ban TikTok in America.

1. Ban All Social Media

People are calling fire for widespread bans of all social media platforms; why stop at TikTok? Oh, the love-hate relationship we have with social media. On the one hand, it's a breeding ground for negativities. On the other hand, it's a platform for marginalized voices to be heard.

Decisions, decisions.

2. A Distraction From The Real Problem

Privacy is a serious concern, and TikTok is not immune to scrutiny. However, it's worth noting that the app is singled out amidst a broader lack of privacy laws and the prevalence of US-based data brokers selling user data. These brokers collect and resell personal information, including employment history, political leanings, and social media activity, to name a few.

While the potential security risks associated with TikTok are a valid concern, addressing the broader privacy issues is essential.

3. Ownership

Ownership can be a critical factor in assessing security risks. In this context, concerns over TikTok's ownership by the Chinese Communist Party are valid, as it raises the possibility of direct access to and influence over American users.

In the event of a conflict, such as a hypothetical attack on Taiwan, the CCP could leverage this access for propaganda. While all social media platforms can be used for propaganda, one thinks the direct control of a foreign government is a legitimate cause for concern.

4. Hypocrisy

Some see the focus on TikTok as political posturing rather than a genuine concern for national security. One user argues that targeting the app is hypocritical, while other social media platforms engage in similar practices.

Facebook and Instagram are known to collect user data and share it with third-party companies and promote certain political agendas.

5. Everything Is Spying on You

Feeling frustrated when our lawmakers seem focused on the wrong things is easy. While there are certainly concerns about data privacy and security, the panic over TikTok may be misplaced. After all, plenty of other tech devices and platforms collect data and share it with third parties.

And while it's tempting to blame everything on the Chinese, it's worth remembering that foreign entities also own many other companies and media outlets.

6. Even China Doesn't Want It

TikTok, known as Douyin in China, is banned in China because of the Chinese government's strict internet censorship laws. The app is seen as a potential platform for dissent and free speech, which most, including citizens, claim the government aims to suppress.

In addition, the Chinese government has raised concerns about the app's data privacy practices. One person raises the matter: if the creators don't want it, why are they invested in keeping it in America?

7. TikTok Bad, But IG Good?

Studies show Instagram harms children's mental health, especially females, by promoting unrealistic beauty standards and social anxiety. Instead of banning Instagram, some lawmakers want to make it more accessible to children, raising further concerns about health risks.

The impact of social media on young people's well-being remains a growing concern. People wonder why all the rage is on TikTok while IG seems to thrive.

8. The Good Side of TikTok

One user argues that most people's hate for TikTok is based on videos they've seen shared online, but that's not the whole app. It's got one of the best predictive algorithms out there, which makes it addictive, and the range of content is vast.

Sure, there are alarming trends and pranks, but TikTok can be a fun, educational, and even helpful app if you train it right. There's something for everyone.

9. Giving Back The Data

During a hearing, Shou Chew, the CEO of TikTok, presented a plan to move user data to a third-party company based in the United States, specifically in Texas. However, even with proof, some members of Congress didn't believe him, making the whole hearing a bit of a mess.

It's understandable not to be very trusting of “enemy nations.” Still, if there will ever be peace, someone has to budge, and many believe this is an excellent pact.

10. Free Speech?

Another person argues that TikTok, a platform for sharing user-generated videos, is a privately owned service. The courts have interpreted the freedom of speech more broadly than what it means to fit their desires. Therefore, criminalizing it could be considered a government violation of freedom of speech.

Although a complete ban is unlikely to occur, if it does, the federal courts may eventually overturn it, as it violates free speech. And if it isn't overturned, then what is America's future as regards free speech?

It's an excellent point to ponder.

