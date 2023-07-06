24 Shows About Organized Crime and The Masterminds Behind It

Crime isn't supposed to be entertaining or enthralling. Murderers, drug dealers, and vandals are often bad people who have ruined the lives of so many innocent, well-meaning individuals. Yet, when you turn a criminal's story into a TV show, it becomes exciting and thematically rich in a way few other genres are. Morals are debated, motives are dissected, and re-watches glean new information for the audience. Here are the 24 best TV shows about organized crime and the masterminds behind it.

1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

The story of high school chemistry teacher Walter White and his moral descent into a cold-hearted drug lord is a slow burn with a massive payoff. There aren't many crime shows with this type of character writing or attention to detail. Bryan Cranston turns in a career-defining performance.

2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The intricacies of the mafia are secondary to the familial issues that plague Tony Soprano and his clan of upper-middle-class Italian-Americans in this classic HBO drama. The characters' complexities are still deep and fascinating to watch over two decades later.

3. Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014)

Motorcycle gangs aren't really the subject of much television fiction, therefore, this FX drama is one of the best on the subject. Themes such as loyalty, betrayal, brotherhood, and mother/son issues are at the heart of this aesthetically-pleasing bad boy show.

4. Barry (2018-2023)

Bill Hader plays a hitman who transforms into an actor while living in Los Angeles, California. If you like your crime shows to deliver some laughs, this one is definitely right up your alley.

5. Mr Inbetween (2018-2021)

Another show about a hitman, this Scott Ryan show is somewhat of a balance between Breaking Bad and The Sopranos due to its depiction of balancing crime with family lifestyles.

6. Narcos (2015-2017)

You can't get much closer to real-life crime in fiction than this Netflix hit. Focusing on the exploits of Pablo Escobar, the series helped to bring superstar actor Pedro Pascal into the limelight long before the premiere of The Last of Us.

7. Ozark (2017-2022)

Marty Byrd is a nerd who desires to grow rich, getting into a regrettable alliance with the fictional Navarro cartel down in Mexico. Laura Linney and Julia Garner give standout supporting performances in this high-strung drama.

8. Dexter (2006-2013)

Michael C. Hall plays a psychopath with a good heart and a desire to become more normal despite his obsessive need to kill other criminals. The first four seasons are famously the best, but the back half of the show remains solid.

9. Queen of The South (2016-2021)

This drug drama is based on a novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Teresa Mendoza is an ambitious yet financially burdened Mexican woman who uses her connections with the cartel to become a drug lord herself. The normal person to the criminal arc is executed perfectly here.

10. The Shield (2002-2008)

This was the first FX drama that proved what the network really had to offer. The Shield was a great story following Vic Mackey, the immoral cop who makes viewers understand the ways police go too far in their pursuit of justice.

11. The Wire (2002-2008)

David Simon's biography of Baltimore in the early 2000s is the greatest profile of crime and injustice in an American city ever put to screen. Omar Little stands out as one of HBO's best characters. This program somehow never won an Emmy Award during its original run.

12. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

The spinoff of Breaking Bad follows Jimmy McGill before he transforms into the lawyer we know in the parent series. Give this one a chance, as it's more character-driven than other crime dramas but more rewarding than most shows of its kind. The cinematography and acting are breathtaking.

13. Gomorra (2014-2021)

This show follows the in-fighting between two different criminal groups in Naples, Italy, as they struggle to come to an agreement on power and dominance. This is one of the best non-American crime dramas out there.

14. Snowfall (2017-2023)

While it's been compared to The Wire, this FX series is a lot more condensed in nature, trying to follow the devastation of one specific aspect of the drug trade in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

15. Your Honor (2020-2023)

Bryan Cranston's most recent effort is a two-season spectacle that juggles legalities, courtroom drama, mafia affiliations, and more as a judge must reject his moral code to save his son from the mob.

16. Tulsa King (2022-present)

In this show, Sylvester Stallone is right at home playing a mobster who tries to get back in the game after a prison sentence. Fans of The Sopranos have given this series a thumbs up!

17. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Boardwalk Empire is a period piece focusing on the crimes that happened during the Prohibition era in the United States. Nucky Thompson, the man who uses his power and control to get what he wants in the 1920s, is played brilliantly by Steve Buscemi.

18. Animal Kingdom (2016-2022)

There's nothing like a good TNT drama! Sometimes these small-scale shows are comfort watches for fans of crime drama. There's not a lot to think about here. Just enjoy the Cody family making money in illegal ways.

19. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Peaky Blinders is a British drama that puts you in the time period right after World War I when crime was running rampant due to vulnerabilities in Great Britain following the war. With only 36 episodes, the quality of this show stays high the entire run.

20. El Chapo (2017-2018)

A thrilling biographical show about the titular drug lord, including how he came to power. The series resembles Narcos in many ways due to its singular focus on one person in organized crime.

21. ZeroZeroZero (2019-2020)

No show has a tighter focus on the process of distributing cocaine than this Amazon Prime Video drama. Fans who love crime shows should love the authentic portrayal of happenings in this realm of crime as a shipping company serves as the middleman between two drug organizations.

22. Justified (2010-2015)

A Western series that stars Timothy Olyphant, this FX drama is all about crime and the ways sheriffs in small towns interpret the best ways to control the city in light of the bad doings. It is similar to The Shield in how it handles discussions about immorality in the police force.

23. Ray Donovan (2013-2020)

Ray Donovan is a crime drama with a focus on an antihero protagonist. The Showtime series was an exciting story of a jack-of-all-trades criminal who can and will do whatever it takes to protect himself and his interests.

24. Criminal Minds (2005-present)

Criminal Minds is hailed as one of the best network dramas of the past 20 years. It is a procedural that focuses on the psychology behind criminals and why they do what they do.

Source: Reddit