These 24 TV Shows Set The Bar High For First Episodes

First impressions are like cheap cologne—initially overpowering, possibly deceptive, but occasionally, you find one that takes your nose hostage and doesn’t let go.

TV shows kind of work the same way. We get excited about that upcoming series, only to be disappointed when we meet our hero. But sometimes, we find our diamond in the rough–and it’s here that we hang up our hat, grab our couch blankets, and enjoy the ride.

1. Lost

It’s been years since Lost’s two-part pilot episode came crashing through screens and into our hearts–and we’ve all endlessly searched for a way to re-experience that rush ever since. Our first introduction to Jack, Kate, and all the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 remains one of the most riveting television experiences in broadcast history. Even with such a grand entrance, nothing could have prepared us for the island’s mind-bending games that followed.

2. Breaking Bad

Walter White's transformation from an oppressed high school chemistry teacher to a feared methamphetamine manufacturer captivated us all from its very first episode in January 2008. Breaking Bad’s pilot episode masterfully laid the groundwork for what would become one of television's most epic tales of descent and moral ambiguity. But Bryan Cranston's performance was on another level. We were forced to dig deep into our psyche and rethink what truly makes a hero–and what constitutes a villain. We wondered how far we would go for the ones we loved.

3. Dexter

Miami Dade’s most endearing blood-spatter analyst tapped into all our dark passengers when Dexter hit Showtime in October 2006. The pilot episode introduced us to Dexter and his first nemesis, the Ice Truck Killer. It was an adversary that would later prove to test the very code that guides Dexter in his homicidal hobbies. Dexter’s serial killer persona made us all question our morality and thoughts on vigilante justice. However, it's never stopped us from rooting for him to get another victim on his table.

4. The Walking Dead

The chilling opening of The Walking Dead in October 2010 immediately sent us all into a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. We met Rick Grimes for the first time and began a journey into the survival of the human spirit–trying to make sense of new societal norms among the remnants of humanity. The show went on to strike a balance between horror with the emotional depth and complex relationships of those who survived. We walked in their shoes, felt their emotions, and wondered what it would be like to be alive in a world where death quite literally lurks around every corner.

5. The Wire

The Wire’s pilot episode whacked us over the head and dragged us into the gritty Baltimore projects. We met street-level drug dealers and masterminds and the law enforcement officers who pursued them. The show gave us our first glance into the nuances of social and economic forces shaping the darker aspects of crime culture.

Unlike the “safe-for-the-masses” crime dramas that Hollywood typically spits out, The Wire spirals us down into the unsightly complexities of urban survival and the generations groomed into its deadly lifestyle.

6. Prison Break

After Prison Break debuted in 2005, folks everywhere gained a new respect for breathing exercises. The series immediately sank its high-stakes hooks in us by setting a relentlessly fast pace and introducing one man’s unwavering determination. The show’s opener introduces us to Michael Scofield and his ingenious plan to prison break his wrongfully convicted brother sitting on death row. Michael’s so determined to succeed that he goes as far as tattooing the escape plan to his body–as any good jailbreak enthusiast would do. The series only escalates from its initial punch, expertly challenging our preconceived notions of loyalty, family, and justice.

7. The Sopranos

What do ducks, mobsters, therapy, and New Jersey all have in common? They’re prominently featured in The Sopranos pilot episode. Did the world need another mobster story? David Chase thought so–and we’re glad he did. The show gets well-deserved credit for bringing us into a new era of television, and we’re thrust right into the thick of it from the start. The character development, sharp wit, and ethical ambivalence consistently sway us into empathizing with characters who defy simple categorization.

8. The X-Files

The X-Files landed on Earth in 1993, quickly probing us into an endless catalog of unexplainable stories–not to mention an onscreen chemistry between Fox Mulder and Dana Scully that might as well have written the book on romantic tension. The series launched with an unforgettable investigation into teen disappearances linked to alien abduction. It quickly set the tone and kept us returning to the sofa each week for our next fix of paranormal anomalies.

9. Parenthood

2010’s Parenthood brought us straight into the heartwarming yet chaotic world of the Braverman family–and the pilot episode grabbed us by the collar and never let go. Showrunner Jason Katims found a way to make us instantly relate to the complexities of family, sibling rivalry, unexpected parenting challenges, and the pursuit of passion. We laughed; we cried; we chose sides, argued, and shot glaring glances at our significant others when a situation on screen mirrored our own world.

10. Mad Men

Mad Men transported us back to the intoxicating allure of a 1960s Madison Avenue advertising world. But the pilot episode instantly seduced us with slick aesthetics and complex characters, like the infamous Donald Draper. Far from being a mere period piece, the show dissects the psyche of its characters–and perhaps all of us watching along. We felt more ambitious after each episode. We held our favorite characters' secrets and related to every desire simmering beneath their polished exteriors.

11. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If you thought Amy Sherman-Palladino peaked with Gilmore Girls, think again. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel brings us back to 1950s New York City–where we meet Midge Maisel and witness her unexpected rise into stand-up comedy. After watching her raw and unfiltered, off-the-cuff brand of humor unfold on stage in the series premiere, I literally stood alone in my living room in a standing ovation.

Comedy is just a vehicle for a show that hits its stride on many different levels. We celebrated with Midge as she empowered women. We felt her pain when society put up unjust roadblocks and barriers. But maybe, most of all, we gave ourselves permission to break conventional norms and forge our own passion-driven path to success.

12. Californication

As a writer, my first impression of Californication’s Hank Moody was nothing less than relatable–arguing with the blank page, navigating relationships, and that nagging penchant for self-destruction. The show is more than just a nod to writers or folks carrying out blasphemous acts inside a church. Hank also has a way of making such a troubled and tortured life seem glamorous and–dare I say–even somewhat enviable. We watched as a man unraveled, all the while professing his undying love for a woman he couldn’t ultimately have–he sure did have an entertaining way of showing it, though.

13. Suits

Would you believe us if we knew someone who could recite law books verbatim? Probably not. But then there’s Mike Ross–the bike messenger college dropout who turned Manhattan corporate law on its head. With Harvey Specter leading the charge and harboring Mike’s dirty secret, the unlikely law-bending duo was virtually unstoppable. From the beginning, Suits delivered a case for television greatness no jury could vote against.

14. Modern Family

Modern Family’s quirky and endearing entrance into our hearts was like nothing we had experienced before. Mockumentary-style interviews and progressive family dynamics laid a fresh spin on the more traditional-style dramedies we were accustomed to. The real kicker came when we learned our newfound friends were all interconnected through the bond of family–giving a nod to blended families and alternate lifestyles across the globe.

15. The Newsroom

Will McAvoy welcomes us to the high-octane, romantic world of cable news—where ratings trump integrity, and the pursuit of truth is nothing more than a fantastical quest. We kick off the series with the jaded news anchor experiencing a public epiphany that sets him on a course to redefine the news. His new mission: to inform the public in an era of sensationalism and partisan divides. Aaron Sorkin's signature rapid-fire dialogue and complex characters give the series its true pulse.

16. Sons of Anarchy

My mother was an ER nurse and didn’t hold back from telling me all her horror stories resulting from motorcycle accidents. I vowed never to get on a motorcycle from an early age. Then I watched Sons of Anarchy–and I chalked those tales up to be the loosely based fabrications of an overly worried mother. We first meet Jax Teller as he begins questioning SAMCRO’s illegal dealings and his legacy after discovering a manifesto written by his late father. We watched intently as the pulse-pounding introspective narrative unfolded. It schooled us on loyalty and pushed our boundaries of morality–all through the eyes of our favorite outlaw motorcycle club.

17. This Is Us

What if there were an invisible thread linking us all together? That’s exactly what This Is Us explored when it unapologetically crashed our lives in 2016. From socioeconomic disparities and racial issues to mental health and addiction, the story and its memorable characters leave no stone unturned–we could all relate to something. Presenting these themes to us in such a universal way is what made the show so special–a profound reflection of the human experience.

18. Fargo

Fargo brought us straight into the lion’s den with its sinister dance of morality, crime, and the intertwined fates of what would become some of our favorite all-time characters. The pilot episode really set the stage, drawing us into the unassuming life of Lester Nygaard and his chance encounter with the drifter Lorne Malvo. The series' trademark dark humor and snowy settings make the small-town intrigue and scrupulous obscurity all the more compelling. It’s a show that left permanent scars about the malevolence and mystery hiding underneath everyday life's veneer.

19. Bloodline

The Florida Keys is for sunshiny vacations and overly-dressed adult beverages–unless you’re a Rayburn. Bloodline drags us underneath the tropical surface and into the seductive saga of family loyalty–and even darker secrets. The pilot episode lands us into the deceptive calm of a Rayburn family reunion that quickly becomes the catalyst for unraveling sins and simmering tensions. The show delivers a tale as murky and mysterious as the waters surrounding the Keys. It captured us in its net and reeled us in with the inescapable pull of blood ties.

20. Shameless

Chicago. Home to the Cubs, deep dish pizza, the Willis Tower–and the Gallaghers. But what kind of debauchery does it really take to survive on Chicago’s southside? Shameless showed us the way. Frank Gallagher and his resilient offspring navigate life's hurdles with a mix of humor and sheer will. The show's raw portrayal of their struggles against poverty, addiction, and systemic failures is as heart-wrenching as it is darkly comedic. Family is family–despite its flaws–and the Gallaghers showed us how to uphold that special brand of love and loyalty.

21. Freaks and Geeks

Finding our place in high school was no easy feat for most of us–and the Freaks and Geeks pilot episode perfectly invoked nightmares from our more adolescent days. Poignant humor, authentic characters–and a killer soundtrack–woke us up and made us remember that what we endured during high school only strengthened us. Freak or Geek. Jock or Nerd. Drama student? We all found our way, and stories like these help us all know we’re not alone in the battle. Dodgeball, anyone?

22. Succession

If you thought your last family gathering was messy, you’ve got nothing on the Roy family. Succession centers around the family-owned and operated Waystar Royco media empire–and the pilot episode sets the chessboard for a modern-day Shakespearean tragedy to unfold.

When a health scare sends shockwaves through the family hierarchy, family heirs jostle for positions in preparation for a potential succession battle. It’s a hilarious combination of dark humor and high drama that perfectly captures the complexities of familial bonds strained by ambition–well, maybe strained by greed.

23. Game of Thrones

What sounds like a better premise than noble medieval families vying for the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms? Nothing we can think of. The Game of Thrones pilot episode set the stage for an epic saga of power, betrayal, and mystery as we meet the Stark family of Winterfell. From traversing a dangerous political landscape to the ominous presence of supernatural forces beyond the Wall, each passing second added a layer of intrigue that kept us returning for more.

24. True Detective

There’s nothing that grabs our attention quite like ritualistic murder–and that’s exactly what detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart were up against when we met them in the sultry doldrums of Louisiana. The non-linear storyline between 1995 and 2012 kept us super engaged along the way. We glimpse into the psychological depths of our detective friends; we learn about their personal demons and philosophical musings against the backdrop of a hauntingly atmospheric Southern Gothic mystery. Did we mention that it was a masterclass in storytelling?