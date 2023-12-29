15 TV Shows That Were Canceled on Cliffhangers

Some television shows are works of art from the get-go. They have compelling storylines, superb actors, and excellent writing. Others could be better but have enough potential to hold your interest until they hit their stride by season two.

Unfortunately, some of these shows are canceled before they can grow in popularity. Worst of all, they were left on cliffhangers that fans still want to see resolved.

1. Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993-1997)

The final episode of Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman season four ends with the titular characters facing a very peculiar situation that, to this day, begs to be answered. Unfortunately, the show was canceled, and fans never got the resolution they sought.

2. Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow had a long run of six seasons, but it wasn't enough to avoid a massive cliffhanger in the series finale.

3. The Last Man on Earth (2015 – 2018)

A post-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Man on Earth had some rabid fans. Naturally, despite critical acclaim, it was canceled due to low ratings. The show's makers revealed the future plans for the final reason.

4. Star Trek (1966 – 1969)

After being moved around on the broadcast schedule and having its production budget slashed, the Star Trek show died despite pleas from fans. However, this show was not without its cultural impact: it sparked numerous spinoffs and movies and helped grow an incredible fan base.

5. Quantum Leap (1989 – 1993)

This sci-fi show takes physicist Sam Beckett leaping through spacetime to correct historical mistakes made by others. Listed among the top 20 “TV Cult Shows” by TV Guide, Quantum Leap mixed humor with social commentary to create a program like no other. A reboot came out in 2022 and was renewed for 2023, but fans still long for the original.

6. Pushing Daisies (2007 – 2009)

A show billed as “a forensic fairy tale,” Pushing Daisies was witty, wholesome, and somehow believable even though the premise was that a pastry chef could bring dead things back to life and, in doing so, solve murders. It was a little ahead of its time and would quickly gain fans in this day and age.

7. I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

Telekinesis! Bisexuality! High-school bullying! I Am Not Okay With This had it all and received positive reviews after its February 2020 release. A second season was announced, only to be canceled in August 2020 due to the pandemic.

8. Mindhunter (2017 – 2019)

The story of FBI agents who interview serial killers to learn how to solve current cases focused on real-life murderers and their crimes. In a climate of fascination about true crime, it's odd that this show didn't have more of a following.

9. The OA (2016 – 2019)

A mystery/sci-fi/fantasy mashup, The OA is about a young blind woman who's reappeared after being missing for seven years – and now can see. She's determined to rescue others who have also gone missing. The show was a victim of one of Netflix's liberal cancellation sweeps.

10. Twin Peaks (1990 – 1991)

This TV show about the death of a prom queen in a small town broke viewers' brains in the early 1990s due to its deadpan dialogue, bizarre plot twists, and surreal visuals. This is another show that was a little ahead of its time- I can easily see it gaining a lot of viewers in the early 2000s era of The Office and Parks and Recreation.

11. Deadwood (2004 – 2006)

Its rough setting and even rougher language turned off some potential fans. Still, Deadwood drew praise for its realistic portrayal of the gritty American West. The West couldn't have been won in just two seasons, but unfortunately, that's all fans got from this series.

12. Freaks and Geeks (1999 – 2000)

Only 18 episodes of this high-school drama were filmed, and just a dozen were aired. It didn't fit the “sitcoms with three jokes on every page” trend of 1990s TV.

13. My Name Is Earl (2005 – 2009)

A small-time thief and all-around loser named Earl lists every bad thing he's ever done and then works to make amends. Its depiction of life in an impoverished small town was funny without being mean-spirited, and the acting was top-notch.

14. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

An unusual crime drama, The Wire, weaves together storylines of five different institutions (police, media, education, etc.) in Baltimore. Only 60 episodes were filmed over its five-year run, leaving viewers wanting more.

15. Santa Clarita Diet (2017 – 2019)

A horror-comedy show about a woman (Drew Barrymore) who shows signs of becoming a zombie and her husband (Timothy Olyphant) who tries to help her, Santa Clarita Diet is a true original that lasted only three seasons.