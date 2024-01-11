20 TV Shows Spotlighting Fearless Female Anti-Heroes

Strong female leads aren’t always perfect or moral. Some shows capture how these women are inevitably human despite their flaws. There's no universal female experience, and antiheroes who happen to be women can capture a unique perspective their male counterparts cannot.

1. Stormfront From The Boys (2019-Present)

While some may think of Stormfront as an antagonist, this member of The Seven is undoubtedly complex and confusing. She is charismatic yet manipulative and uses her powers to further her agenda.

2. Nurse Jackie from Nurse Jackie (2009-2015)

In this show, audiences follow Jackie, a nurse who struggles with addiction and is also guilty of engaging in unethical behavior. Yet, she is also a skilled and compassionate caregiver, and her flaws only add to her character.

3. Harley Quinn From Harley Quinn (2019- Present)

Fans of the Batman series are undoubtedly fond of Harley Quinn, a former psychiatrist who becomes the Joker's accomplice and love interest. Her history of innocence, coupled with her unpredictable behavior and love of chaos, makes her a memorable character.

4. Cersei Lannister From Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Cersei Lannister belongs to the powerful Lannister household and is the queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Her character is multi-dimensional as viewers experience her kindness, grief, and affection alongside her ruthless and cunning tactics to protect her family and maintain her power.

5. Shiv Roy From Succession (2018-Present)

Shiv is quite literally a girl boss. As the daughter of a wealthy media mogul and a key player in her family's business, her self-interest is at the forefront of all her pursuits. Yet, many adore her ambitious and calculating personality.

6. Jen Harding From Dead to Me (2019-2022)

In this show, Christina Applegate plays Jen, a widow who suddenly becomes involved in a web of lies and deceit soon after she meets a new friend. Audiences adore her for her sarcasm and quick wit while also recognizing the distraught soul she is.

7. Ruth Wilder From GLOW (2017-2019)

This aspiring actress goes on to become a wrestler in the 1980s. As she makes questionable decisions in her personal and professional life, viewers also witness her determination and hard work despite her struggles.

8. Dolores Roach From The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

Everything about this character screams anti-hero. As a former prisoner who returns to her old neighborhood, Dolores begins a new life as a masseuse. However, the audience watches how her past haunts her as she does whatever it takes to survive.

9. Pam Hupp From The Thing About Pam (2022)

In this incredible show, viewers follow Pam Hupp, who gets caught up in a murder case after her friend is killed. Her character is complex as she engages in manipulative and deceitful acts. Despite her history of lying and committing crimes, viewers may find a soft spot for her.

10. Candy Montgomery From Love & Death (2023)

Candy Montgomery may seem like an ordinary housewife at the outset, but her character soon goes through complications. She becomes involved in a scandalous affair that leads to murder. While having questionable behavior at several points, Candy is still portrayed as a sympathetic figure pushed past her breaking point.

11. Elizabeth Holmes From The Dropout (2022)

The show is an American biographical drama about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, which was exposed as a fraudulent healthcare technology company. The character is best known for her distinctive voice and manipulative abilities. Yet, audiences may sympathize with her desperation.

12. Dee Dee Blanchard From The Act (2019)

It seems complicated to relate to Dee Dee Blanchard, a mother who fakes her daughter's illness to gain attention and sympathy. While controlling and abusive, her actions have tragic consequences that make viewers uneasy.

13. Adora Crellin From Sharp Objects (2018)

This wealthy socialite somehow becomes involved in a murder within her small town. However, despite her manipulative and emotionally abusive behavior, her complicated relationship with her daughters makes viewers feel disputed.

14. Victoria Grayson From Revenge (2011-2015)

Like Cersei Lannister, Victoria Grayson will go to unimaginable lengths to protect her family and power. While many may empathize with her cause, she is a wealthy socialite best known for manipulative tactics.

15. Annalise Keating From How to Get Away With Murder (2014-2020)

Annalise Keating is a strong-headed law professor at Yale who gets embroiled in a murder mystery alongside her students. Her journey as a defense attorney prone to errors and misunderstandings makes her complex, flawed, and authentic.

16. Yennefer From The Witcher (2019-Present)

From her witty personality to her strong presence throughout the show, Yennefer is supposed to be that character who redefines stereotypes. There's no doubt she's one of the most iconic witches in the series, but she isn't innocent and has done many things for love and to get her power.

17. Alice Morgan From Luther (2010-2019)

While she might be a genius, Alice Morgan from Luther also has psychopathic characteristics. She's often defined as a narcissist as well, but she finds herself in a touching relationship with Luther and is one of the people he trusts throughout the show.

18. Jamie Moriarty From Elementary (2012-2019)

In the show Elementary, James Moriarty is now Jamie Moriarty, a woman who is the arch nemesis and romantic interest of Sherlock Holmes. To get closer to her enemy, she tricked him into falling in love with her, only so she could study him more. Talk about manipulation.

19. Vivian Kent From Inventing Anna (2022)

Vivian Kent is based on a real person, but several facts were changed from the real-life story of Anna Sorokin. But as she gets closer to Anna in the show, she ends up convincing Anna to go to trial so she could benefit from the trial. Plus, she also creates new conspiracy theories about the trial.

20. Olivia From 12 Monkeys (2015-2018)

Olivia is a strong woman and the leader of the mysterious group, the Army of the 12 Monkeys. Because she was raised as a genetically created test subject, she had a challenging childhood and is often seen as ruthless and manipulative to other characters in the show.