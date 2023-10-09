15 Shows to Quench Your Thirst for Epic Fantasy and Drama

Recently an HBO Max subscriber admitted that they love Game of Thrones (GoT) and wondered what shows on Netflix are similar. Naturally, many die-hard GoT fans became defensive, insisting nothing was like it. However, others offered up these 15 series for those who love GoT.

1. Dark (2017 – 2020)

A number of people suggested the German show, Dark, for fans of Game of Thrones. A lot of the fans raved about how well the show ended and the overall plot of the show. While it's not a fantasy show, it still has very dark themes and is binge-worthy.

2. The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

One fan online said The Last Kingdom is probably what you're looking for “to scratch the GoT itch.” It's about a displaced lord who is looking to reclaim his birthright after being raised by Vikings his entire life. Another fan said that it has a great ending!

3. The Witcher (2019 – Present)

When it comes to The Witcher, a lot of fans added that it has a similar vibe to GoT. Another fan says it's similar to GoT in the way it started off strong but the later seasons aren't as good. Overall, the show is a fantasy show with great characters and wicked beasts.

4. Stranger Things (2016 – Present)

Stranger Things is often compared to Game of Thrones because of its blockbuster budget and how popular the show is across the world. The fanbases for both shows are loyal to them, but Stranger Things is more lighthearted and is jammed-packed with nostalgia.

5. Sense8 (2015 – 2018)

A lot of fans reflected on how much they loved the story around Sense8, but warned others the show was canceled and only got one additional episode to wrap up some loose ends. It's not a long saga like Game of Thrones was.

6. House of Cards (2013 -2018)

House of Cards was one of Netflix's first original shows, and it ran for six seasons. It focuses on the story of an immoral politician, his equally ambitious wife, and the drama that ensues from the Washington D.C. scene. While it's not a lot like GOT, it does focus on power and ruthless ambition.

7. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

This darker Netflix show focuses on the family dynamics as a man drags his family away from their lives in Chicago to live in the Missouri Ozarks, where he launders money in order to appease a drug boss. The show just had its final season in 2022, so you can watch all of it in one sitting if you really wanted to.

8. Kingdom (2019 – Present)

When a rumor about the king of the kingdom becomes ill, the prince is the only hope for everyone as a strange and terrifying illness takes over the kingdom. A lot of fans suggested this show online for those who loved Game of Thrones.

9. Outlander (2014 – Present)

A show about time travel, war, and romance, Outlander follows the story of a nurse who mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743, where she meets a handsome Highland warrior. This show has been nominated for a number of Emmy awards as well!

10. Norsemen (2016 -2020)

This show takes a look at the life of Vikings in the 8th century. It ran for three seasons and some fans enjoyed the ending of the show! This show is a Norwegian show and can be found on Netflix, depending on your location. The show is also called Vikingane as well.

11. Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game gripped the world with its creative plot and dynamic characters. Just like Game of Thrones, this show is dark and twisted, but you'll have characters you're rooting for the whole time. It's only one season right now, so it can be finished in a day.

12. Vikings (2013 -2020)

This historical drama was inspired by Ragnar Lodbrok, a Viking who was known as a legendary Norse hero. This dark show has a lot of similar themes to Game of Thrones, and many are fans of both!

13. The Crown (2016 – present)

While this show may seem to be just a series about the Royal Family, it's still a captivating show about powerful families, a lot like in Game of Thrones.

14. The Sandman (2022 – present)

This newer, darker Netflix show is about an imprisoned wizard named Dream, who has finally escaped his jail after decades of captivity. Now free, Dream wants to collect what he's lost over time.

15. Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022)

While it might not be a medieval-type show, this historical drama is set after World War I in England as a gangster family builds their empire, even if they have to use brutal tactics to make that happen.

