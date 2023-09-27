13 Must-Watch Shows That Are Perfect for Date Night

We've got the perfect list if you're looking for great shows to binge on date night. A TV fan in a popular online forum asked for recommendations for shows that a couple with different tastes can enjoy together. Here are the top 13 responses.

1. Killing Eve

One person said Killing Eve is really in the “sweet spot” because it offers something for a couple with different tastes. It's suspenseful, funny, and has solid performances all around. Another fan explained how the show marries drama, well-developed female leads, romance, and action.

2. Agent Carter

Agent Carter is another great watch for date night, according to fans. Best of all, you don't really have to know anything about superheroes to enjoy this show. Plus, it's not over-the-top like The Boys.

3. Dead to Me

Dead to Me follows the unlikely friendship of a widow and the woman who killed her husband in a hit-and-run. But, of course, the widow is unaware of that reality when they meet in a widows' support group. One fan noted, “Yeah, this is the perfect one. I don't know anyone who didn't like the show.”

4. Dickinson

Dickinson is a comedy-drama and coming-of-age television series about Emily Dickinson that takes place during her era, but with a contemporary sensibility and tone. One fan pointed out that it's a great dramedy with a talented female protagonist.

5. The Americans

The Americans takes place during the Cold War and follows two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple living right outside Washington D.C.

6. The Great

The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning Empress in Russia's history. It's a fictionalized series about her youth, marriage, and plot to kill her depraved husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia.

7. Ghosts

Ghosts is an American and British television series of the same name. The American series follows a New York couple who inherit a beautiful home in the countryside.

However, besides falling apart, the ghosts of people who died on the mansion's grounds are bound to the area until they can reach the afterlife. The husband cannot hear or see the ghosts, but after a near-death experience, the wife can.

8. Competition Shows

If you're looking for variety, competition shows are your best bet. Between the high stakes involved and the emotional stories that have you rooting for your favorite, it's an easy choice for your next date night at home.

9. Outlander

Outlander follows a former Second World War military nurse in 1945 Scotland who transports back to 1743. She meets, falls in love, and marries a Highland warrior. It combines the historical fiction of Bridgerton with the action of Game of Thrones.

10. Couples Therapy

Couples Therapy is a fascinating documentary that dives deep into relationship counseling by following four real-life couples exploring therapy with therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik. The couples come from diverse backgrounds and explore intimacy issues seen through hidden cameras behind one-way mirrors.

11. Agents of SHIELD

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a Marvel series following Agent Phil Coulson's return to the worldwide law enforcement agency organization S.H.I.E.L.D. He assembles a small, highly trained team of agents to tackle unclassified cases that are peculiar and unknown.

12. Fleabag

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is based on her live one-woman show. Its dry, quick-witted humor will have you doubled over laughing in no time.

13. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The beloved series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a great choice. You can spend your next few date nights binging the entire series and discovering why fans thoroughly enjoy it.

