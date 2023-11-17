Shows to Look For Now That the Hollywood Strikes Are Over

TV viewers worldwide can rejoice now that the Hollywood studios have finally presented the actors and writers with a fair contract to compensate them for their work. The labor stoppage ended production on so many upcoming shows, but the light at the end of the tunnel shines bright.

From network shows that will start up quickly after the Christmas season to streaming favorites that might not premiere for a while, viewers can look for these shows now that the Hollywood strikes have ended!

1. Stranger Things

Stranger Things combines unreal special effects, creative storylines, and heartwarming characters to build the best original series on Netflix. Now that the strikes are over, David Harbour (who plays Hopper) confirmed filming should start on the fifth and final season within days. The actors might have aged more than expected, but the climax should be incredible!

2. Andor

Andor delivered higher-level storytelling to Star Wars that inspired fans of the franchise to desire more mature character development and realistic portrayals from the galaxy far, far away. The first season came out in the fall of 2022, and now that the Hollywood strikes have ended, filming can commence again for the second and final season.

3. Yellowjackets

Showtime's best current series, Yellowjackets, draws viewers in with mystery and intrigue alongside a steady diet of cannibalism. When a girl's soccer team crashes and lands in the woods, they must use instincts they never knew about to make it back to civilization. The timeline alternates between the crash in 1996 and the present in 2021. The second season came out in March 2023, and production can now begin on the third season.

4. Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson's sitcom about optimistic teachers in a downtrodden Philadelphia elementary school offers lessons and garners laughs every week. Because Abbott Elementary airs on network TV, filming can begin right away, and the episodes should start airing sometime after the new year in January or February. ABC will condense the season from the typical 22-episode affair to around 10-13 shows due to the Hollywood strikes.

5. Only Murders in the Building

The superstar trio of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short just delivered a fantastic third season to their murder mystery comedy. Still, this show has a strict yearly release schedule that slightly went awry because of the Hollywood strikes. Filming on the fourth season should mean it releases not much later than the usual summer window.

6. Matlock

Matlock gained a lot of fans in the 1990s for its comfort and courtroom vibes. Kathy Bates will star as the Andy Griffith character this time around. As a new network show, the reboot of Matlock may not come out until the 2024-2025 television season. CBS could opt for the shorter season, but networks typically like to give big programs like this the season that was intended from the beginning.

7. Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy never seems to leave the public consciousness. Airing since 2005, the medical drama set in Seattle grabs viewers with romance and character relationships. The new season will have half the number of episodes because of the strike and should air after the holidays on ABC.

8. Law & Order Franchise

The Law & Order franchise isn't just for your grandparents to snooze to anymore. With so many spinoffs and the original being revived in 2021, the criminal justice universe created by Dick Wolf possesses something for every taste. Like other network shows, they should begin airing again in early 2024.

9. The Bear

Hulu's The Bear took over the prestige TV baton from Succession in June. Impeccable acting, ingenious settings, and enough good food to make anybody hungry help this modern classic stand tall. Filming for the third season should begin shortly, but no release dates are set.

10. The Mandalorian

The original Disney Plus Star Wars show maintains a steady fandom as it enters its fourth season. The third go-around in Spring 2023 continued to build the relationship between Mando and Grogu. Science fiction shows take a long time to film, so don't expect this one for a little while, but the Hollywood strikes ending indeed helps production begin again.

11. The Boys

Gen V replicated the madness of The Boys with sexually charged scenes and graphic violence galore, but the original still stands out. With all principal photography done, creator Eric Kripke confirmed they are putting the finishing touches on the fourth season of the Prime Video superhero show.

12. Yellowstone

The Paramount neo-western series starring Kevin Costner gains more fans with every passing season, and the strike, unfortunately, pushed the original release date of the final season's second part. It should have aired in November 2023, but reports say it will be released a year later in November 2024.

13. Ghosts

Network sitcoms don't often own the pizzazz and magic of CBS's Ghosts. The series follows a married couple who lives in a house inhabited by the ghosts of the previous owners. A release date in the new year wouldn't be surprising, but the show wasn't on the original fall schedule before the Hollywood strikes, so perhaps it won't come out until Fall 2024.

14. The Handmaid's Tale

One of Hulu's best original series, The Handmaid's Tale, manifests questions about women's rights, misogyny, dystopia, and more. The sixth and final season should come out sometime in 2024, but there are no reports concerning how the strike affected that release date. The fifth season aired in September 2022, so whether or not audiences return remains an open question.

15. Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again follows the exploits of one of Marvel's most underrated characters, the titular protagonist Matt Murdock. The series should be out sometime in 2024, but no concrete release date exists. Charlie Cox returns from the Netflix series following Daredevil. In this case, the Hollywood strikes may have helped; Marvel has announced a total overhaul of the show.

16. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The spinoff show following one of The Walking Dead's most popular characters just finished its six-episode first season, and now filming can begin on the second season shortly. The series helps to carve out Daryl's place outside of the group from the original show, and hints towards Carol joining the fray may get fans excited for what's next.

17. The Connors

The Connors went through changes when Roseanne Barr got fired at the beginning of its run for racist comments off-set. Still, John Godman and others have admirably carried the torch in her stead and continued the tradition of the sitcom's classic humor. The Connors could premiere after Christmas or be delayed until the fall season in 2023-2024.

18. Night Court

Another popular reboot, Night Court, follows the entertaining antics of a judge in a Manhattan graveyard court. Melissa Rauch replaced the late Harry Anderson in this revival. The second season doesn't have an announced date yet, but it could premier at the midseason mark in January or February, like the rest of the network shows listed here.

19. The Last of Us

The immersive post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us gratified audiences in the Winter of 2023, and the strikes stopped the development of the second season. Now that everything is settled, viewers can expect the show to return in 2025, according to a report from Esquire.com.

20. Severance

The Apple TV+ phenomenon Severance follows a deviant workplace that separates the memories of their employees when they are at home from when they are at work. The production on season two already started before the strike, which means they can pick back up immediately. No Apple TV+ PR folks have stated when Severance will begin again now that the Hollywood strikes have ended.

21. Wednesday

The newest Netflix phenomenon starring Jenna Ortega took over everyone's lives in late 2022, but the strikes stopped production after the show's success. Filming and post-production should take place throughout 2024.

22. Cobra Kai

Netflix shows taking a while to recover from the strike seems to be a trend. The spinoff of Karate Kid enters its sixth and final season, but it might not premiere in 2024. Filming should start soon, though.