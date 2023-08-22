25 TV Shows With Top Notch Humor

I’ll be the first to admit that I adore shows like Friends, but it’s not necessarily the funniest or most creative comedies. If you’re looking for something a little more enriching in the humor department, check out these 25 TV shows that deliver relentless laughs and innovative humor that keeps you gleefully amused.

1- Community (2009-2015)

Community has a distinct meta-type of humor that is ideal for TV and film lovers. The clever and self-aware show consistently references iconic movies and shows, making it a fun watch for people who love all the classics. It pokes fun at itself, and the diverse characters make it a unique and entertaining sitcom.

2- The Good Place (2016-2020)

The Good Place is one of those sitcoms that will have you rolling on the floor laughing one second and sobbing into a pillow the next. It has a cheeky sense of humor but also tackles powerful existential topics and asks the viewer to consider what it means to be a human in this weird world.

3- Frasier (1993-2004)

A classic and clever sitcom, if there ever was one, Frasier, is a must-watch for folks who love ironic humor and characters that are fun to laugh at, not necessarily with. Niles and Frasier, along with many of the other characters, are odd, arrogant, and funny in the best possible way.

4- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

Schitt’s Creek is one of the most wholesome and funny shows you can watch. It offers a unique and accessible sense of humor that could engage anyone, whether you like dry wit or outrageous jokes. The characters are likable, even when they’re not lovable, and it demands rewatch after rewatch.

5- Barry (2018-2023)

Barry is ideal for people who like dark, dry humor. The show, starring Bill Hader, is about a hitman who decides he wants to leave his bloody life behind for something more… artistic. He attends an improv show and falls in love with acting, but getting out of the murder game isn’t as easy as he had hoped.

6- Portlandia (2011-2018)

This skit show starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, two comic geniuses who portray a variety of ridiculous characters. The comedy is awkward and strange, but you won’t be able to look away or stop cackling. It’s easily one of the most unique comedy shows that pushes the envelope.

7- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

On the other hand, Parks and Recreation is a classic mockumentary-style show that has an upbeat and wholesome vibe. Amy Poehler plays one of the most lovable yet naive characters, which you’ll fall in love with right away. I know the first half of the first season is not magic, but trust me, the show hits its stride when Adam Scott and Rob Lowe join the cast.

8- Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Arrested Development is a little bit edgier than other shows on this list, so it’s perfect if you love a little dark and depressing humor that is all too realistic. People love to hate this wealthy family who has no self-awareness, and, as always, Jason Bateman is a delight.

9- I Think You Should Leave (2019-)

If you really love weird, offbeat comedy shows that might make you a little uncomfortable, I Think You Should Leave is the perfect show for you. It’s a skit show starring Tim Robinson, one of the most awkward but hilarious people in comedy.

10- Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Seinfeld is the definition of a classic sitcom, so if you haven’t watched it yet, this is your sign to give it a go. All the characters are despicable in their own ways but somehow still likable. If you want to settle in for a long binge full of lives, Seinfeld is the right answer.

11- Nathan for You (2013-2017)

Nathan for You has the same awkward energy as I Think You Should Leave, but real people are involved in this quirky reality show. Nathan Fielder is a ridiculous man who loves to mess with people n the driest way possible, and it never fails to make me giggle.

12- Silicon Valley (2014-2019)

Silicon Valley offers the perfect blend of comedy and drama. Many of the top-notch shows on this list are silly sitcoms, but this show has a stronger plot and thoughtful storyline that keeps you hooked from beginning to end. The geeky characters are delightful and distinct.

13- Broad City (2014-2019)

I know Broad City has somewhat of a cult following, a cult which I am in, but I still think it’s depressingly underrated. It’s an empowering and exaggerated account of two besties living in NYC, which will have you crying, laughing, and, sometimes, crying for real, as there are emotional parts.

14- Extras (2005-2007)

Another underappreciated show, Extras, is from the comedic mind of Ricky Gervais. It follows movie extras and their struggles as they try to land bigger roles in movies. The main character is not the best guy, and watching him try to navigate social situations and romance is awkward and unbelievably hilarious.

15- Fleabag (2016-2019)

Fleabag is one of the raunchier shows on this list; consider yourself warned. The main character is highly flawed and chaotic but also endearing and irresistible to watch. I find myself swinging back and forth between hating her and adoring her, so it’s a complex and engaging show.

16- Animals (2016-2018)

Animals. is a peculiar HBO show that follows the lives of various animals around NYC. One episode tells the life story of a fruit fly, another follows a pigeon who likes to wear sneakers, and the episodes only get more unique and interesting from there. The humor is wry and ridiculous, and the plot is truly memorable.

17- Peep Show (2003-2015)

Okay, I love Peep Show, but sometimes it does make me supremely uncomfortable. The entire show is filmed through a first-person perspective, meaning the characters are often looking directly into the camera, into your soul. But the humor is spectacular and rib-tickling in its simplicity.

18- Party Down (2009-)

You may notice I did not list an end date for this series, and that’s because they’re bringing it back for at least one more season (supposedly). This hilarious situational comedy about a catering crew who couldn’t care less about their jobs was canceled way too soon, but now, we’re getting another chance to love it.

19- You’re The Worst (2014-2019)

Many TV shows have heroic characters and model citizens. However, this show has two leading characters who are truly awful. The couple is terrible to each other and everyone around them in the funniest ways possible, but the show also tackles serious conversations about mental health and how we treat one another.

20- Archer (2009-2023)

Archer is a fun animated show about a bunch of unhinged spies who tend to operate outside of morality. The humor is racey and sharp and will have you laughing with your jaw dropped at the absurd things these characters say. The show also has some sensational voice actors you’ll recognize from other projects, such as H. Jon Benjamin.

21- Bob’s Burgers (2011-)

Speaking of H. Jon Benjamin, I’m a huge Archer fan, but nothing satisfies like Bob’s Burgers. The show is funny, and walks right up to the line without ever crossing it. It’s one of the most comforting yet wildly funny animated shows and is going on its 14th season, so get binging!

22- Key and Peele (2012-2015)

Key and Peele did well when it first came out, but I don’t think enough people consider it a prime show for rewatches. Trust me, it is. This hilarious and poignant skit show has been overshadowed by Key and Peele’s more recent, grander achievements, especially Peele, but it’s a delight watching their old school stand up and skits.

23- Veep (2012-2019)

Veep is one of those shows that delivers endless witty quips and fabulously written lines that make people like me go, “Man, I wish I had written that.” Unsurprisingly, Julia Louis Dreyfus is amazing, and it’s wonderful to see a show where a funny lady is in power!

24- Brooklyn 99 (2013-2021)

Similar to Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn 99 is mostly very wholesome and charming. They don’t make super raunchy jokes or play with viewers’ discomfort. It’s just an ensemble of incredibly weird but lovable characters who get up to classic sitcom shenanigans that will have you laughing all night.

25- Scrubs (2001-2010)

Not everyone loves Scrubs, and even I was resistant to it at first. Sorry, but Zach Braff is annoying 90% of the time. But it’s worth watching for the other characters, the ongoing jokes, and the emotional and moving episodes that seemingly come out of nowhere to tug at your heartstrings.

Source: (Reddit).