25 TV Shows That You Can Watch Over and Over Again and Still Enjoy

Sometimes I'm so tired that all I want to do after a long day at work is lie down on the couch and relax with a good TV show. But starting a whole new show I've never seen before takes more brain power than I'd like to admit. Instead, I often prefer to re-watch old favorites that are captivating enough to be exciting time and time again. From The Simpsons (1989-) to Criminal Minds (2005-), these series will draw you in for the second, third, and even fourth time.

1. MASH (1972-1983)

This cultural masterpiece is a sitcom about the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital deployed during the Korean War to treat injured soldiers. The show rose to acclaim due to its powerful satire about the Vietnam War and the likability of its complex characters.

2. Cheers (1982-1993)

When a prim woman takes a job as a waitress at a Boston pub, she and her boss fall in love. Cheers is a sitcom that follows the zany characters who frequent the bar and their interactions with each other and the outside world.

3. Golden Girls (1984-1982)

The Golden Girls follows four older women who live in a house together in Miami as they embrace their old age. The show uses light humor to comment on issues faced by older women through four bubbly characters who, despite inevitable conflict, remain loyal friends to one another in their golden years.

4. Bob's Burgers (2011-)

Bob's Burgers is a hilarious animated sitcom about the Belcher family, who own and operate a small burger joint in their seaside town. Each episode follows the family members attending school, attempting to sell burgers, and engaging in wacky shenanigans.

5. The Simpsons (1989-)

As one of the longest-running TV series ever, The Simpsons has plenty of content to binge over and over again. This culturally significant animated series is a satire of the American experience told through the lens of the lower-middle-class Simpsons family.

6. Mythbusters (2003-2018)

This reality mystery series takes common urban legends and myths and gets to the bottom of a new one in each episode. One particularly standout episode depicted the show's hosts attempting to bust out of jail by creating a rope out of human hair.

7. Scrubs (2001-2010)

This medical drama begins when a young group of medical students begins their first year as medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital. There, the interns begin tense relationships with each other and their supervisors as they learn to cope with the rigors of hospital life.

8. Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

Trailer Park Boys is a wild sitcom about three strange and bumbling friends who live at Sunnyvale Trailer Park. To make money, the trio use their limited wits to concoct inept plans for petty crimes. But the friends must also evade police and their vengeful trailer park manager.

9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

What happens when a group of narcissistic sociopaths owns the same rundown bar together? That's what It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia sets to find out. The show chronicles the interactions of selfish and cruel business owners who commit crimes to keep their bar afloat.

10. Criminal Minds (2005-)

Criminal Minds is a dramatic and mysterious police procedural series about the Behavior Analysis Unit of the FBI. The agents track down serial killers and mass murderers by crafting criminal profiles to help them understand the killer's psychology and ultimately discover their identity.

11. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

When the new girl arrives in town, no one at her high school can anticipate her role in the formerly quiet town. But this teen isn't an ordinary girl at all. She's a vampire slayer destined to hunt down vampires and prevent them from taking over the human world. With the help of her new friends, the teen must accept her role as a protector of the human race.

12. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

This hilarious sitcom follows the wealthy and influential Rose family's descent into obscurity when their business manager scams them and steals their life savings. Now destitute, the family patriarch, his melodramatic wife, and their two whiny adult children move out of their lavish homes and into two shared crummy motel rooms in a rural backwater town.

13. Broad City (2014-2019)

Broad City is a blunt and hysterical sitcom that follows two young women who become best friends in New York City as they fight the demands of adult life. While one of the friends desperately hopes to win the romantic attention of her muscular neighbor, the other scrapes by at work in an attempt to do as little as possible.

14. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

This classic American sitcom is about the daily life of four single friends living in an apartment building in New York City. Each character is more eccentric than the last, making this one of the funniest shows in TV history.

15. Futurama (1999-)

Futurama is an animated comedy sci-fi series about a pizza delivery driver who wakes up after being accidentally frozen in a cryogenic pod for almost 1,000 years. There, he meets his only surviving descendent, a scientist who runs a cargo delivery service with a small team of employees. When he joins the crew, he must learn how much has changed since he froze all those centuries ago.

16. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

This intense, apocalyptic deep-space sci-fi series begins when a group of highly intelligent robots called Cylons return to the human planet years after a brutal war between humans and robots broke out to destroy humanity for good. After nuking the planet, less than 50,000 humans survive on spaceships in a fleet protected by the aging ship, the Battlestar Galactica. As the last humans evade the Cylons in outer space, they must fight with everything they have to preserve humankind.

17. Frasier (1993-2004)

This critically acclaimed Cheers spinoff follows psychiatrist Frasier as he leaves his life in Boston behind to return to his hometown of Seattle. There, he begins a new career as a radio talk show host. At the same time, he struggles to get used to his new life back home, surrounded by family members like his aging father and stuck-up brother.

18. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Arrested Development is an iconic ridiculous comedy series that follows the one responsible member of a wealthy family who takes over the family real estate firm after his father is imprisoned for embezzlement. As his son attempts to keep the business afloat, the other zany members of the family continue to make his job difficult.

19. My Name is Earl (2005-2009)

This endearing sitcom follows a low-level criminal who wins big on the lottery. As he comes to terms with his newfound financial success, he goes on a journey to make amends with those he hurt during his life of crime.

20. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation is a fan-favorite sitcom that follows the employees who work at the parks department in an average midwestern town. The enthusiastic, high-energy Leslie Knope tries with all her might to get the department to fund a new public park, but in the process, she butts heads with tight-pursed officials and other zany characters.

21. Dark (2017-2020)

This dark mystery series is about the investigation of the disappearances of two children from a small German town. As parents and officials search for the kids, they uncover twisted secrets that some influential people will do almost anything to cover up.

22. South Park (1997-)

South Park is a purposefully obscene and offensive satirical animated series about a group of elementary school friends. Ridiculous, disgusting, and questionable events occur daily in their Colorado town. South Park is known for its bold cultural commentary that offends almost everyone who watches.

23. Supernatural (2005-2020)

When two brothers reunite when their father goes missing, they go on a mission to uncover the secretive trail he left behind. As kids, their father trained them to become mighty monster hunters, and now they must follow in his footsteps to bring him home. As the series progresses, the brothers face off with mysterious creatures and terrifying supernatural entities.

24. Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001)

This sci-fi adventure series follows Captain Kathryn Janeway as she and her crew aboard a Starfleet ship find themselves lost in space with a treacherous journey home ahead of them. As they make their way through unexplored regions of space, they face off with aliens and monsters from other worlds.

25. Psych (2006-2014)

Psych is a hysterical police procedural about a man who uses his knack for observation to create a ruse to help him join forces with the police. He pretends to be a psychic, and his skills allow him to solve cases for his local police force time and time again, making them wonder where his psychic abilities end.