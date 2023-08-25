Podcast Sleuths: 15 Engaging Shows Where Hosts Unearth Truths

There are many podcasts out there that report on true crime stories, but some will go a stage further. Some serious investigative journalism among the presenters has helped to unearth compelling evidence in some instances.

A popular online forum recently discussed 15 of the best shows that have uncovered those telling truths.

1- In The Dark

After a slow start, the forum highly recommends season two of this popular podcast. In the Dark has investigated infamous crimes, including the cold case kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling.

2- Sacred Scandal

At the start of this podcast, the presenters look into the brutal murder of a nun some twenty years prior. One of the hosts has a vested interest as they were a student at the school where the killing occurred. A thorough investigation follows, and it’s another recommended show for podcast sleuths.

3- Teachers Pet

We head Down Under now for this brilliant podcast from Australia. It discusses the disappearance of Lyn Dawson but goes beyond the mere act of retelling.

4- You’re Wrong About

Hosts Mike and Sarah look to explode myths and common misconceptions about past events. The forum is keen on You’re Wrong About, with one respondent describing it as ideal for rabbit-hole detectives.

5- What About Holly?

In this tale of a gruesome double killing, human remains are only identified after forty years. One forum poster gives What About Holly a solid endorsement but suggests that the host inserts herself into the story too much.

6- Oh No, Ross and Carrie!

While this doesn’t quite touch on the true crime genre, Oh No, Ross and Carrie is a spectacular piece of investigative journalism. The presenters immerse themselves into the subjects and have even signed up for Scientology for the sake of the podcast.

7- Prison Town

A series of crimes becomes evident when a Georgia prison closes without warning. This popular Prison Town podcast takes on the challenge of investigating those allegations, and the results are fascinating.

8- Missing on 9/11

This delves deeper than most of the many podcasts that focus on the 9/11 attacks. One forum member claims that the host of Missing on 9/11 has ‘quite possibly looked at and discussed any and all pieces of footage and evidence.’

9- California City

A familiar tale of power that corrupts is relayed in this podcast. California City looks into a real estate scandal that builds into something much bigger. One commenter says the show is well-investigated, interesting, and paced perfectly.

10- Fred The Head

This show covers one of the UK’s most mysterious and grisly crimes. Fred the Head investigates another cold case crime from the 1970s.

11- Unraveled

The Unraveled podcast focuses on deep dives into well-known criminal cases. One listener recommends the show based on the Long Island Serial Killer, as it exposes how horrible the original investigation was.

12- The Children in the Pictures

This harrowing tale of child exploitation comes with many trigger warnings, and the subject matter isn’t for everyone. However, The Children in the Pictures fits the original brief, and it’s described as personal research with excellent journalism.

13- I’m Not a Monster

This explosive investigation into the Shamima Begum story will divide opinion, but there’s no doubting the brilliant journalism behind it. One forum member recommends the show, endorsing it as their all time favorite.

14- Underunderstood

A podcast with a curious name sets out to find answers to questions that the internet cannot provide. True Crime isn’t a focus, but this is another great example of investigative journalism, with one poster confirming that the hosts of Underunderstood do a really good dive into an obscure, and sometimes hilarious topic from culture.

15- Modern Muckraker

If listeners want a humorous end to a list of grisly crime podcasts, Modern Muckraker may well be a tonic. It’s listed as comedic investigative journalism that answers theoretical questions from pop culture. For example, would it be faster for Spiderman to swing on his web or take the subway? Admit it; you’re dying to know the answer.

Source: (Reddit).