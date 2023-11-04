Farewell, Good TV: 12 Shows with the Most Disappointing Finales

How many TV shows have you become hooked on, watched until the end, then walked away feeling disappointed or underwhelmed? A recent online post asks TV viewers to share their picks for TV shows with terrible endings. Here is what people said.

1. Grey's Anatomy (2005 – Current)

Grey's Anatomy hasn't ended, granted, but this show has dragged on for so long that it is akin to the slowest ending ever. Fans are asking to be put out of their misery over the show that won't seem to end. The series began in 2005 — this is either a testament to great screenwriting and production or a symptom of executives pushing a hit show too far.

2. Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)

For the show that began with such promise and even maintained the quality for seven seasons, Game of Thrones‘ final season scarred us all. Fans were shocked at the ending they got after going through such a grueling saga. At least we will always have the books.

3. Dexter (2006 – 2013)

Fans were hoping to see Dexter come back, especially after how the show ended. They wanted the Dexter they knew and loved in the earlier seasons, and by the end, it felt like he was just too self-aware for any enjoyment.

The sudden return of Dexter: New Blood for one season was a weird move, made even weirder by his sloppy character arc. To be fair, it was no worse than its last ending in Season 7.

4. Star Trek: Enterprise (2001 – 2005)

The last episode of the show really didn't make any sense and was really focused on characters who didn't matter to the show at all. While this is true, we must remember the show was canceled earlier than expected, leaving showrunners in a rush to complete everything in one season.

5. The 100 (2014 – 2020)

Fans agree that for The 100, the whole last season was messed up. It felt like the show was supposed to end way earlier and they were just filling the show with nonsense.

The show's plot went out of control in the final season. This is becoming a pattern. The TV executives strike again!

6. Supernatural (2005 – 2020)

This show went on for years, but that is the problem. You can only milk so much out of a good premise before it goes into autopilot. After so many seasons though, it felt like a really disappointing ending for a show that a lot of people stuck through, hoping a lot of their questions would be answered.

7. Seinfeld (1989 – 1998)

Before you get upset, this is about shows' endings and not disparaging of Seinfeld, one of the greatest sitcoms ever created, but fans have to agree the finale to Seinfeld was poorly done. But that doesn't change how many of us feel about the rest of the show. I personally loved Seinfeld‘s prison standup routine ending — “Hey, you've been great — see you in the cafeteria!”

8. Heroes (2006 -2010)

“Save the cheerleader; save the world.” Who can forget the new millennium's promising superhero series — especially that incredible first season? It just tried too hard in the end, didn't it? The show should have just been great and ended with the first season.

9. The Last Man on Earth (2015 – 2018)

A lot of fans didn't know the show was going to be canceled and they were left with a pretty big cliffhanger. It's not the show's fault that it ended too soon, but we wish we could have gotten a better farewell.

10. Killing Eve (2018 – 2022)

What started off as a promising series ended up disappointing a lot of people by the end. The first season was amazing, but as time went on things got out of control. There is a reason Killing Eve nosedived after a strong first season: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is credited as the first season's writer.

11. Scrubs (2001 – 2010)

Several shows have been ruined by a reunion or surprise final season (see Dexter), and Scrubs is one of them. One fan describes their fury when the show ended on a great high note with a goodbye to the main cast, but they were brought back for a final season as a crappy spinoff disguised as Scrubs. Nostalgia sells, though that doesn't mean it is always good.

12. Northern Exposure (1990 – 1995)

The early '90s was an exciting new era for television. Widescreen aspect ratio had arrived, and TV shows had unbridled potential. Alaskan fish-out-of-water black comedy Northern Exposure was a Friday night fixture in my home growing up, but the final episode was weird.

Source: Reddit.