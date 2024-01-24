The Shrek franchise is an animated film series that was released between 2001 and 2010. The films were a massive success and helped to redefine how animated movies are made and screened.

The series follows the story of the ogre Shrek, who goes on various adventures with his friends.

Each of the characters in the Shrek universe is unique and has its own strengths. Additionally, each character can be distinguished based on their morality, sense of humor, and intelligence. Let us take a look at these characters.

The Shrek Characters

Shrek, the lovable green ogre, and his friends have entertained audiences of all ages. And while many would agree that the animation and humor are what make these movies so special, it's the characters that truly bring them to life.

And while some might seem like they only exist for comic relief, we'll see that there is much more to them than that.

So without further ado, let's get started with the Top 50 Most Popular Shrek Characters Of All Time!

1. Cinderella

Things To Know Details Name of the character Cinderella Name of the movie Shrek

Cinderella is one of Princess Fiona's good friends and helps her prepare for her wedding to Lord Farquaad. She is also one of Lord Farquaad's options after he is compelled to have a wife. The character of Cinderella appears more prominently in the third installment of the Shrek franchise.

2. Sleeping Beauty

Things To Know Details Name of the character Sleeping Beauty Name of the movie Shrek

This character in Shrek is a derivative of the real character in the film Sleeping Beauty a 1992 American animated romantic fantasy drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

The sixteenth animated feature in the Walt Disney Animated Classics series, the film is based on the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty by Charles Perrault. It was directed by Clyde Geronimi, Eric Goldberg, and Pixote Hunt, with additional story work by Joe Ranft and Paul Brizzi.

The film features the voices of Elle Macpherson, Bernadette Peters, Tom Hulce, Tony Jay, Bill Farmer, Randy Quaid, David Ogden Stiers, and Whoopi Goldberg.

3. Merlin

Things To Know Details Name of the character Merlin Name of the movie Shrek

Merlin is a former wizard teacher from Arthur's high school in the third part of the ‘Shrek film series. He helps Shrek separate himself from Artie in ‘Shrek the Third.

Merlin is another eccentric character whose magic spells usually go wrong. He also appears as a wizard in Arthurian legend, which could be where Dreamworks got his inspiration for the character.

4. Brogan

Things To Know Details Name of the character Brogan Name of the movie Shrek

Brogan is an ogre-like Shrek but has an unshaven face and really short hair and uses his nose to disseminate music. Brogan is taller and better looking than Shrek but is equally compassionate and loyal. Not only that, but Brogan is also the strongest of all ogres.

5. Cookie

Things To Know Details Name of the character Cookie Name of the movie Shrek

A cookie is a member of the Ogre Resistance and helps to fight against the witches and Rumpelstiltskin. He is a dynamic chef who uses his cooking skills to help the resistance. Throughout the movie, Cookie is typically seen with a chef's hat on his head.

6. Monsieur Robin Hood

Things To Know Details Name of the character Monsieur Robin Hood Name of the movie Shrek

Monsieur Robin Hood is a French-accented version of Robin Hood who makes his vain presence felt in the first ‘Shrek' film itself.

He is introduced as a man who believes that Shrek has abducted Princess Fiona, and, as a result, he and his squad follow them around, trying to make themselves known.

However, Fiona is not the one to be impressed by Monsieur Robin Hood's antics. In fact, she finds the song incredibly irritating and pins him and his entire squad to the ground. This becomes clear when they are seen attending the couple's wedding.

7. Sir Lancelot

Things To Know Details Name of the character Sir Lancelot Name of the movie Shrek

Sir Lancelot is voiced by actor John Krasinski and is one of Arthur's classmates in high school. Sir Lancelot is a narcissistic jock who loves sport and the popularity that tags along with it. He often comes across as a bully, trying to assert his superiority over others whenever he wishes to.

8. Witches

Things To Know Details Name of the character witches Name of the movie Shrek

In the third installment of the ‘Shrek movie franchise, witches are shown to be patrons at the bar of the Poison Apple. In ‘Shrek Forever After,' some of these witches are Rumpelstiltskin's assistants.

Furthermore, witches can be killed by water. Lastly, they are often depicted as ugly and sinister characters in popular culture.

9. The Pied Piper

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Pied Piper Name of the movie Shrek

The Pied Piper is a character who makes a very brief appearance in the first movie of the Shrek franchise. He successfully rallies several rats to follow him with his mesmerizing flute playing in Shrek's swamp.

Curiously, he is later shown to have been hired by Rumpelstiltskin; this is in order to capture all of the ogres living in Far Far Away by coercing them to dance to his tunes. What's more, the Pied Piper has the ability to control different species and objects by setting a “target” on his flute.

10. The Black Knight

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Black Knight Name of the movie Shrek

The Black Knight is a gibberish-speaking character who has his own ways of dealing with things that require to be dealt with. He is often seen in black armor and a red cape and is available in the series as one of the standard characters. His slam has been rightfully named the “Seismic Smash.”

11. The Three Little Pigs

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Three Little Pigs Name of the movie Shrek

The Three Little Pigs are among the numerous fairytale creatures who have been handed over an “eviction notice” by Lord Farquaad in the feature film Shrek.

In the motion pictures, they turn out to be faithful pals to our beloved protagonists and appear in all of them. Each of the three pigs has a German accent.

12. The Three Blind Mice

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Three Blind Mice Name of the movie Shrek

The Three Blind Mice are a trio of indistinguishable blind mouse brothers who become good friends with Shrek. They have an English accent and are seen in black sunglasses. The Three Blind Mice are shown without any injury whatsoever in the movies, unlike in the stories written.

13. Dronkeys

Things To Know Details Name of the character Dronkeys Name of the movie Shrek

In ‘Shrek the Third,' the dronkeys only make a brief appearance, but they are still enjoyable characters because of their great chemistry with Donkey.

They are small creatures that live in the swamp and are known for their intelligence; they can even understand human speech.

14. Farkle, Fergus, And Felicia

Things To Know Details Name of the character Ogre Triplets Name of the movie Shrek

The Ogre Triplets are three siblings who were born to Shrek and Fiona after they got married. Farkle and Fergus are two boys, while Felicia is the only girl. They are a very adorable addition to the series, and we can't wait to see more of them in future movies.

15. Jack And Jill

Things To Know Details Name of the character Jack and Jill Name of the movie Shrek

Jack and Jill are a married couple who have been voiced by Billy Bob Thornton and Amy Sedaris, respectively. They are one of the most popular couples in the Shrek franchise. In ‘Puss in Boots, Jack and Jill are shown to be in possession of the magic beans from the Jack and the Beanstalk story.

These magic beans are the same that Puss, Kitty Softpaws, and Humpty Dumpty manage to steal in order to find their way into the giant's keep. Throughout the screenplay, Jack is seen trying to persuade Jill to have a baby as he wishes to start a family soon.

16. Thelonious

Things To Know Details Name of the character Thelonious Name of the movie Shrek

Thelonious is one of Lord Farquaad's henchmen and executioners. He always has his face covered by a hood to make him come across as deadly. He is the one who tortures Gingy and breaks his legs in ‘Shrek 4-D'. He has huge muscles and is mostly seen wearing tight costumes.

17. Rapunzel

Things To Know Details Name of the character Rapunzel Name of the movie Shrek

Rapunzel is a character who is introduced in the third movie, Shrek the Third. She is seen as a snobbish and proud young woman who does not seem to get along too well with the other characters.

Rapunzel is first seen during Fiona's baby shower, and she makes an immediate impression as being high maintenance and difficult to please.

Her love for Prince Charming becomes more apparent later in the movie when she finds her way to him after his abrupt invasion of the castle. Rapunzel deceives her friends in the most unabashed way possible, which leads to some very funny scenes throughout the movie.

18. Captain Hook

Things To Know Details Name of the character Captain Hook Name of the movie Shrek

Captain Hook is voiced by Ian McShane in the third installment, ‘Shrek the Third.' In this film, he is seen working for Prince Charming and trying to take over the kingdom.

He also has a fondness for daffodils. However, he does not appear in ‘Shrek Forever After,' but his voice can be heard on the soundtrack.

19. Cyclops

Things To Know Details Name of the character Cyclops Name of the movie Shrek

Cyclops has been voiced by Mark Valley and makes an appearance in Shrek Super Slam. His slam is called “Eye in the Sky.” Cyclops is among the villains that help Prince Charming take over Far Far Away but still has a heart of gold. He has a cute little daughter who also has just one eye.

20. Fifi

Things To Know Details Name of the character Fifi Name of the movie Shrek

Fifi is a giant pet goose belonging to Rumpelstiltskin. She is seen attacking Shrek and Donkey for her master at one point, but when Fiona can be heard singing on a high note during the end credits, Fifi blows up along with the bluebird.

Fifi is a female dragon who is the main antagonist of the 2003 DreamWorks animated film Shrek.

21. Furniture

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Furniture Name of the movie Shrek

The Furniture is a supporting character in the ‘Shrek movie series. It first appears in Fiona's bedroom in the second installment of the series, where it is brought to life by the Fairy Godmother to provide comfort to Princess Fiona.

However, when they find out that Fiona is married to an ogre named Shrek and does not need comfort anymore, The Furniture makes a comeback but is no longer alive.

22. Suzy

Things To Know Details Name of the character Suzy Name of the movie Shrek

Suzy is a gingerbread girl who was voiced by Susan Fitzer. She appeared in ‘Shrek the Third' and ‘Shrek the Halls.' In ‘Shrek the Halls,' she was gobbled up by Santa.

23. Sugar

Things To Know Details Name of the character Sugar Name of the movie Shrek

24. Shrek

Things To Know Details Name of the character Shrek Name of the movie Shrek

Shrek is an ogre who was banished from his home and finds himself in a land of fairytale creatures. He befriends a donkey named Donkey and falls in love with Fiona, who is guarded by a dragon.

Shrek goes on many adventures and becomes known as the world's most famous ogre. He is loved for his grumpy personality but also for being kind-hearted and emotional. This makes him one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

25. Donkey

Things To Know Details Name of the character Donkey Name of the movie Shrek

Donkey, with his over-the-top dialogue delivery, makes his punchlines funnier than they usually are. While he can be scared easily, Donkey has enough sass and charisma; each of which helps him find his way in the complicated yet fascinating world of the ‘Shrek' motion pictures.

26. Princess Fiona

Things To Know Details Name of the character Princess Fiona Name of the movie Shrek

Princess Fiona is one of the most admirable characters from the ‘Shrek franchise of films. She is a strong and independent woman who does not let anyone stand in her way. Her dialogues are a direct reflection of her splendid personality.

She makes her viewers believe that true beauty is the one that is confined to our hearts and that not everything that appears to be beautiful is actually attractive in the true sense of the word.

Princess Fiona can be tender when she wishes to be and stern when her circumstances ask her to be.

27. The Gingerbread Man

Things To Know Details Name of the character The gingerbread man Name of the movie Shrek

The Gingerbread Man is one of the most interesting and entertaining supporting characters in the ‘Shrek movie franchise. He is full of sass and assurance, never backing down from voicing his opinions. This makes him special and fun to watch on screen.

Even though he often gets himself into trouble, The Gingerbread Man never lets his confidence falter. In fact, anyone who is confident and thrives on their personality is truly enjoyable to be around.

28. Gretched

Things To Know Details Name of the character Gretched Name of the movie Shrek

Gretched is an ogre who has a critical role to play in the Ogre Resistance. Unlike Fiona, Gretched behaves more like the other male ogres and is dependable and willful in her own way.

29. Humpty Alexander Dumpty

Things To Know Details Name of the character Humpty Alexander Dumpty Name of the movie Shrek

Humpty Alexander Dumpty is a character in the Shrek series. He is voiced by Zach Galifianakis and first appeared in the movie Shrek 2.

Humpty was once friends with Puss but became jealous of him after he became a local hero. He convinced Puss to rob a bank with him and turned him into an outlaw.

30. Kitty Softpaws

Things To Know Details Name of the character Kitty Softpaws Name of the movie Shrek

Kitty Softpaws is voiced by the beautiful Salma Hayek and is a black tuxedo cat with a white chest, paws, and eyebrows. She also has bright blue eyes, which give her an alluring appearance.

In addition, Kitty Softpaws can be seen carrying a dagger in her brown belt as well as dark brown boots. Her fur is very thick, and she is an incredible thief – definitely one you don't want to mess with!

31. Mabel The Ugly Stepsister

Things To Know Details Name of the character Mabel Name of the movie Shrek

Mabel, the stepsister of Cinderella and Doris, made her first appearance in the third installment of the ‘Shrek' series of films.

In this movie, she helps Prince Charming take control of Far Far Away from Fiona in order to get back to her. Mabel replaces Doris as the new bartender at The Drunken Fish in Shrek Forever After.

32. The Evil Gnomes

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Evil Gnomes Name of the movie Shrek

The Evil Gnomes are seen assisting Prince Charming in his plan of taking over Far Far Away in the Shrek movies. They may not be very meaty characters, but it does not negate the fact that they try to hold their own amid a plethora of characters.

The Gnomes are the main antagonists in the Shrek movies and are small, green creatures with a hatred for all things ogre-related.

33. The Evil Trees

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Evil Trees Name of the movie Shrek

Further, in the third movie of the ‘Shrek' series, The Evil Trees are allotted better screen space. In this movie, they help Prince Charming in his scheme to take over Far Far Away. The two trees are voiced by Andrew Birch and Christopher Knights, respectively.

34. The Evil Queen

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Evil Queen Name of the movie Shrek

The Evil Queen is voiced by Susan Blakeslee, who tries to do her best to assist Prince Charming as he strives to take control of Far Far Away.

In one sequence in the film, Prince Charming can be heard calling her “Wicked Witch.” However, after Artie asserts that they can give up on their evil work and look for something better to do, The Evil Queen does end up confessing that she has wanted to open a spa in France for a long time.

35. Headless Horseman

Things To Know Details Name of the character Headless Horseman Name of the movie Shrek

Headless Horseman has been voiced efficiently by Conrad Vernon. He first appeared in the Poisoned Apple in the second installment of the ‘Shrek franchise. He has a “special appearance” in the third animated film as well.

Headless Horseman is a good friend to Captain Hook and reveals that he has always wished to play the flute.

36. The Muffin Man

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Muffin Man Name of the movie Shrek

The Muffin Man is a baker who lives in Far Far Away and is revealed to be a father figure to Gingy in ‘Shrek the Third.' He also makes an appearance in ‘Shrek Forever After' as a baker at a birthday party.

Sugar is Gingy's new girlfriend and comes to be very attached to him. However, she, later on, becomes very jealous and does not really like him anymore.

37. Magic Mirror

Things To Know Details Name of the character Magic Mirror Name of the movie Shrek

As one of the popular characters in an animated feature film series, Magic Mirror is known for his self-centeredness and devotion to no one but himself. He uses his skills to stay safe and relevant but doesn't have time for anyone else.

One can appreciate how conviction drives him as he showcases potential brides for Lord Farquaad.

38. King Arthur Pendragon

Things To Know Details Name of the character King Arthur Pendragon Name of the movie Shrek

King Arthur Pendragon is a fictional character who has appeared in several works of fiction, including the Arthurian legend. He is the cousin of Princess Fiona and Shrek's cousin-in-law.

His transition from someone who is relentlessly bullied to an individual who can manage to make people believe him is remarkable, to say the least. It is not surprising then that the story of how he commences his reign as King of Far Far Away has its own attraction.

39. The Big Bad Wolf

Things To Know Details Name of the character The Big Bad Wolf Name of the movie Shrek

The Big Bad Wolf is a character that has been voiced by Aron Warner for the films and James Arnold Taylor for the video games. He made his first appearance in ‘Shrek 2' as one of Fiona's Fairy Godmother's workers.

He is a compassionate character in the universe of ‘Shrek.' For example, he shows concern for Shrek when he is imprisoned and later helps him rescue Fiona.

The Big Bad Wolf is also known as Bigby Wolf, and the Three Little Pigs refer to him as such. He is the secondary antagonist of ‘The Three Musketeers.'

40. Queen Lillian

Things To Know Details Name of the character Queen Lillian Name of the movie Shrek

Queen Lillian, the mother of Fiona and King Arthur, makes her debut in the second installment of the ‘Shrek franchise.

She is visibly surprised by the fact that her daughter has transformed into an ogre but accepts Shrek into the family after she realizes that her daughter is happy with her married life. That said, she is shown to be evolving into a more tenacious character in ‘Shrek's The Third.'

41. Doris

Things To Know Details Name of the character Doris Name of the movie Shrek

Doris is a tall and independent woman who likes to put on makeup like Elizabeth Taylor. She is friendly to Fiona from the start and, initially, is seen as a tall and masculine woman who likes to put on makeup like Elizabeth Taylor. Doris has a crush on Prince Charming in ‘Shrek the Third.'

42. Pinocchio

Things To Know Details Name of the character Pinocchio Name of the movie Shrek

Pinocchio in Shrek is known for his clever and funny character traits. The expansion of his popular nose was an ingenious way to make him come across as anxious and jittery from time to time. If he managed to communicate for a long time, he would lie less.

43. Dragon

Things to Know Details Name of the character Dragon Name of the movie Shrek

Dragon is a character who features in the ‘Shrek franchise. He is a bilingual dragon who can comprehend other beings without breaking a sweat.

He is also the savior in the first film of the ‘Shrek franchise. Dragon is a dragon who is the main antagonist in Disney's 1992 animated feature film The Black Cauldron. He was voiced by Jim Cummings and designed by John Musker and Ron Clements.

44. Snow White

Things to Know Details Name of the character Snow White Name of the movie Shrek

Snow White is a character in the Shrek franchise who is shown to be among the fairytale creatures who have been banished to Shrek's swamp.

In the first film, she makes a cameo when she is shown to be among the fairytale creatures who have been banished to Shrek's swamp. Snow White was the main character in the story “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

45. Rumpelstiltskin

Things To Know Details Name of the character Rumpelstiltskin Name of the movie Shrek

Rumpelstiltskin is a popular character in the Shrek series, voiced by Conrad Vernon in ‘Shrek the Third and Walt Dohrn in subsequent media. He is your average villain – an evil short con man with an enormous pet goose named Fifi who gives magical deals his own twisted twist.

In ‘Shrek the Third,' a different version of Rumpelstiltskin joins Prince Charming, appearing as a helpful ally. However, this is actually just his attempt to ensure that the other villains get their happily ever after.

In ‘Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular,' Rumpelstiltskin is shown to be imprisoned in a cage and receiving coal for Christmas.

46. Prince Charming

Things To Know Details Name of the character Prince Charming Name of the movie Shrek

Prince Charming is a villain from the ‘Shrek movie franchise. He is often seen as the “true love” of many of the characters in the films, and he has made several appearances in all four movies.

Prince Charming is an exceptional character to watch on the screen – he is charming, funny, and dangerous all at the same time.

He also provides a great deal of tension and excitement in any scene that he appears in. One interesting note about Prince Charming is that he was actually based on Cinderella's prince, which gives you a sense of his importance within the franchise.

Another fun fact about Prince Charming is that his mother was actually named Queen Charmaine – something that Shrek director Mike Mitchell said: “no one is ever going to write about.”

47. Lord Farquaad

Things To Know Details Name of the character Lord Farquaad Name of the movie Shrek

Lord Farquaad is a character in the movie Shrek. He is pompous, and his role-play and antics provide enjoyable moments for the audience. Additionally, his not-so-scary physical appearance is more than made up for by his give-a-damn attitude.

48. King Harold

Things To Know Details Name of the character King Harold Name of the movie Shrek

King Harold is a complex character with a range of emotions that make him both likable and relatable. Despite his shortcomings, King Harold always wants what's best for his daughter and is always willing to put her first.

Even though he doesn't communicate his feelings very well, it's clear that he loves her deeply.

49. Puss In Boots

Things To Know Details Name of the character Puss in boats Name of the movie Shrek

Puss In Boots first appeared in the movie Shrek 2. He is a cat who was once owned by the infamous outlaw Jack and assisted him in his crimes.

After Jack's death, Puss In Boots wanders around until he comes across Shrek and Donkey and joins them on their journey to rescue Princess Fiona. Puss is a very versatile character; he could come across as dependable, endearing, or lethal, depending on the necessity of the situation.

He also had confidence aided by his sharp sword-fighting skills. His flirtatious endeavors with Princess Fiona were superbly funny and sometimes sweet to watch.

50. The Fairy Godmother

Things To Know Details Name of the character The fairy godmother Name of the movie Shrek

Interestingly, the Fairy Godmother is one of the most popular villains in the Shrek series. She was originally supposed to be a benevolent character who helps out Shrek and Fiona, but she was later turned into a distrustful villain.

Her characterization was turned on its head, making her an intriguing character to watch.

Conclusion

Now that you know all that there was to know about the Shrek characters, I am hoping that, much like me, you also would be having the uncontrollable urge to binge on the Shrek series; I am on my way to binge now; I will see you again soon.