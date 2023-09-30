Shrek’s Swamp Now Bookable on Airbnb

If you've ever wanted to spend a few days in the fairytale surroundings of the Scottish Highlands, now you can stay at a homestead to match as a faithful recreation of the home of Dreamworks' Shrek. This cute Airbnb will soon be available for your city break to Inverness (60 miles away).

The Airbnb is perfect for the greener traveler who wants to be left alone or the couple that finds themselves accidentally in love. It's complete with wooden furniture, tree trunk accents, forest surroundings, and an outhouse.

Home to Famous Filming

“Shrek's Swamp” is situated on the Ardverikie Estate. It is a 19th-century Scottish house on the edge of the stunning Cairngorms National Park, which is a popular set for movie and TV productions. Grounds have been featured in the Bond movie No Time To Die and the historical drama Outlander.

The baronial house stood in for Balmoral Castle in The Crown, and the whole estate was used as the fictional fiefdom of Glenbogle in the early 2000s BBC comedy drama Monarch of the Glen.

How to Book

The special Airbnb promotion will see one lucky group of three secure their stay at Shrek's Swamp from October 27-29.

Those interested in staying at the mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered swamp must register their interest starting October 13.

Airbnb has stressed that this is not a competition, and those wishing to stay at the swamp must arrange travel to and from the site (may I suggest Donkey). However, their stay at Shrek's home will be free, and breakfast will be included.

Airbnb's Nod to Pop Culture

Shrek's Swamp is the latest in a string of promotional Airbnb getaways inspired by famous movies and TV series. Last year, holiday makers were given a chance to stay at a Baz Lurmman-inspired suite at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, and earlier this year, travelers were given the opportunity to stay in Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.