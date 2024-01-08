Right Shrimp, Right Dish: Why Shrimp Sizes Matter

The global shrimp market is expected to be worth U.S. $69.35 billion by 2028, making the seafood one of the most traded species worldwide. Countries and regions such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Latin America are considered leading suppliers of value-added shrimp, with subsidized farming and other sponsored programs boosting production.

Research and Markets facts and figures confirm what millions of seafood lovers have known for decades: The tiny crustacean known as the “fruit of the sea” has not lost one ounce of appeal. Whether served fried, boiled, grilled, steamed, or baked, shrimp has earned its spot as a versatile source of protein in modern diets.

However, finding the right version of shrimp for the right dish can be a challenge. Shrimp are sold in a range of sizes, from the smallest salad toppers to the largest main courses. Some shrimp are fully cooked within seconds of meeting a heat source, while others can take 15 minutes or longer to reach doneness. When it comes to purchasing and preparing shrimp, size really does matter.

All About the Numbers

Everything about shrimp size is based on the standard 16-ounce pound. Consumers may notice fractional numbers and size descriptions such as small, medium, large, or jumbo. The fractions refer to the estimated number of shrimp per pound. A bag of frozen shrimp marked “41/50”, for example, means it contains between 41 and 50 medium-sized shrimp. Another bag marked “71/90” would contain 71 to 90 smaller shrimp.

Some frozen shrimp bags may contain the letter U, as in “U/15”. The U stands for “under” and indicates the package contains 15 or fewer shrimp. This is a more common designation for jumbo and colossal shrimp, however.

While there are no industry standards for terms such as “small,” “medium,” or “large,” most shrimp producers tend to remain consistent with their labeling. 41/50 shrimp are considered medium — the standard size for everyday shrimp dishes. Smaller 71/90 shrimp are typically used in salads or as toppers. Large shrimp in the 16/20 range are often used in shrimp cocktails or “surf and turf” steak/seafood combinations.

These are the most common sizes of shrimp seafood found on store shelves:

Small Shrimp (51/60, 71/90, 91/100)

The smallest whole shrimp are known for their fast cooking time and subtle flavor. A number of producers actually precook the smaller sizes in order to avoid a rubbery texture after thawing. 71/90 and 91/100 shrimp are commonly used in shrimp salads, seafood salads, shrimp burgers, and stuffing. 51/60 shrimp are large enough to hold breading and be served as popcorn shrimp.

Medium Shrimp (41/50)

Medium shrimp typically designated 41/50, are very popular because of their manageable size and versatility. These shrimp can be marinated for additional flavor and hold up well in an acid-based ceviche dish. The size is ideal for deep-fried breaded shrimp, shrimp stir fry, mixed seafood boils, and shrimp fritters.

Large Shrimp (31/40)

Larger shrimp in the 31/40 range are commonly used in restaurant dishes where the shrimp is a featured component but not the main ingredient. This included shrimp-based appetizers, shrimp alfredo, shrimp tacos, or the Spanish dish paella. Large shrimp can also be used for grilling, deep-frying, pan-searing, and boiling.

Jumbo Shrimp (16/20, 21/25, 26/30)

Jumbo shrimp, in the 16/20, 21/25, or 26/30 range, are primarily used as the main ingredient in a shrimp-forward appetizer or entrée. 5-6 jumbo shrimp per person is considered a generous portion in many recipes. These shrimp are often heavily seasoned and grilled or used in classic dishes such as shrimp scampi or shrimp cocktails. 16/20 shrimp may also be promoted as extra jumbo shrimp.

Colossal Shrimp (13/15, U/15)

Colossal shrimp are often the largest size served by casual restaurants or home kitchens. Colossal shrimp, which are in the 13/15 per pound range, can be used to create oversized versions of shrimp cocktails or grilled shrimp kabobs. They take up to 15 minutes to become fully cooked, but they retain much of their tenderness and respond well to marinades and dry rubs.

Super Colossal Shrimp (8/12, 6/8, U/6)

At the highest end of the shrimp size scale lies super colossal shrimp. These oversized shrimp are nearly the size of a lobster tail and are typically presented as a main course, either stuffed or barbecued. The “smallest” super colossal shrimp is still 8/12 to the pound, and the largest varieties are considered U/6.

Plant-Based “Shrimp”: Sustainable Wave of the Future?

In 2019, Tyson Foods, through subsidiary Tyson Ventures, invested in a San Francisco-based alternative “seafood” company New Wave Foods. In 2020, New Wave Foods introduced a plant-based shrimp alternative primarily for the commercial food service industry.

The “shrimp” is made with sustainably sourced seaweed and plant protein, as well as all eight essential amino acids typically found in meats and seafood. The product is allergen and cholesterol-free, two issues associated with natural shrimp. Plant-based “shrimp” is also lower in calories and salt than fresh shrimp.

New Wave Foods collaborated with the Culinary Institute of America, “to set the gold standard for this product and then created a plant-based shrimp that has had rave reviews from the thousands of people who have tasted it,” according to New Wave Foods CEO Mary McGovern.

“Our plant-based shrimp cooks and tastes just like the real thing, and it matches the texture, taste, performance, and versatility of shrimp fresh from the ocean,” she continued in her statement. “Our product is a delicious, one-for-one direct swap for the real thing and interchangeable in a wide range of recipes,” McGovern says. “It gives chefs and food service operators great menu options while addressing consumers’ growing demand for sustainable choices.”

Why Shrimp Sizes Matter

Many recipes that include shrimp will specify or at least recommend a certain size for best results. While some adjustments can be made, such as using a slightly larger size for fried shrimp or shrimp cocktails, there is usually a reason behind the suggestion. Most shrimp cooks quickly, and overcooking leads to noticeable texture and flavor issues. Using 71/90 size salad shrimp in a recipe that calls for larger 41/50 shrimp means a serious risk of creating rubbery, flavorless shrimp. Similarly, using jumbo shrimp in a seafood salad can be overwhelming for diners. Different cooking times and different textures are major reasons why shrimp sizes matter in recipes.

There is also the question of proportion. Shrimp can be used in a supporting role for paellas, seafood stews, or salads, or they are the main feature of a dish. The size of the shrimp determines its prominence in the finished dish, so choosing a size that is proportional to the rest of the ingredients is also important.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.