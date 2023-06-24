48 Best Side Hustles for Teens To Earn Money

As a teenager, it can be tough to find ways to make money. You're not old enough to work a traditional job, but you still need money to buy the things you want. That's where a side hustle comes in.

A side hustle is a way to make some extra money on the side, and there are plenty of ways for teens to do it. So if you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, check out these side hustles for teens!

Side Hustles for Teens of Any Age To Earn Extra Cash

Side hustles are ideal for making a little extra cash to maintain a sense of financial independence and security before having to get a full-time job.

The best side hustles for teens are money-making opportunities that can be pursued outside of (or alongside) education. If you’re too young to be formally hired for a job, earning money as a teenager can seem like an impossible task.

But, if you’re willing to get a little creative and put in the effort, you’ll find a whole host of jobs and tasks at your fingertips. The best part? Many individuals and organizations will be eager to hire you for your services, no matter your age!

Sometimes side hustles for teens can be easy to get started, whereas others may require a little bit more personal investment (for a much bigger payoff).

Regardless, I’d recommend checking out the list below to find the perfect side hustle for you.

1. Get a Part-Time Job

Before considering any other way to make extra cash, I’d recommend looking to see if any part-time jobs are available at local businesses.

Check out your local businesses such as fast-food restaurants or retail stores to see if they’re hiring. Though in-person customer service roles can be stressful, they’re a great first venture into the working world. Besides, customer service skills are an essential part of anyone’s life.

However, you don’t need to limit yourself to local fast-food restaurants. Any paid job experience will look great on your resume for the future.

2. Start Your Own Business

If you’re someone with an entrepreneurial spirit, why not start your own business. Whether you want to build websites and sell them to clients for a profit or sell custom-made jewelry on the side, starting your own venture is a great way to make money as a teen!

For more ideas about how to earn money, check out this list of 28 profitable business ideas for teens.

3. Make Money With Gig Work

Trying to juggle school, social life, and a part-time job can be tiresome and draining.

If you find yourself feeling like this, you should look towards gig work, which involves you setting your own schedule.

The gig economy is all the rage right now. Sites such as Fiverr allow you to offer any kind of service to people in exchange for money. For example, do you have a great voice? You can record audio files and sell them to other people online!

You could offer to write people's term papers for them, edit images or even create custom logos.

The possibilities are endless here!

4. Dog Treat Bakery

Do you love spending time with your dog? Why not start a business making homemade dog treats?

There are a few things you'll need to do before you get started, like getting the appropriate licenses and permits. Once you have everything in order, you can start baking up a storm and selling your dog treats online or at local pet stores.

If you're looking for some inspiration, check out this list of recipes for homemade dog treats.

5. Pet Sitting

Who doesn’t love pets?

I know I adore my dog, and other people’s pets as well! If you have a way to offer your services as a pet sitter, you can make some extra money. Many pet owners are willing to pay good money to make sure their beloved Fido gets the best care possible.

Check out your local Craigslist or use social media to connect with people in your area. If you’re able to do pet sitting on the weekend, it doesn’t even need to interfere with any of your schoolwork!

6. Customer Service Representative

Many companies will hire teenagers to work from home through their customer service portal. U Haul is one of the most revered, but you must be 18 years old to work here!

Basic requirements for the online customer service role may include taking phone calls and answering customer questions when necessary.

You may also have to monitor the customer’s experience and input any relevant data to ensure things are going correctly, and that the customer is happy with the service being provided.

7. Make Extra Money Taking Online Surveys

Online Surveys are one of the most convenient ways to earn some extra money. Websites such as Swagbucks give you the chance to complete online surveys about a variety of topics and then get paid (as long as you are over 13 years old, of course!)

You won’t receive a lump sum of money, but will instead be “paid” in gift cards that you can then use to treat yourself or a loved one. Overall, it’s a great opportunity to earn money.

These reward websites also pay users to complete simple tasks. Some examples include: watching videos, playing games, and shopping online.

8. Creating YouTube Videos

If you’re a creative person, earning money with YouTube videos is possible. Though it may seem like a daunting task, there are many YouTubers who make bank by simply filming their daily lives and posting them on the internet.

Whether you want to become a gamer or make beauty videos, your fans will appreciate your YouTube channel if it’s good!

Of course, you’ll need to create a strategy for your YouTube channel in order to see any money. People who simply record themselves playing games online and uploading the results will likely not earn much money. However, if you can become an influencer with your content and actually help sponsors sell products, you might be able to make more money.

9. Social Media Manager

How would you like to be a social media manager for local businesses? A lot of small shops and entrepreneurs might need someone with the right qualifications, who can manage their social media accounts.

If you have experience with managing Facebook, Instagram or even Twitter accounts, you can get paid to do so. Social Media managers are one of the better-paying careers out there, with the average annual salary sitting at $55,117 according to Glassdoor.

However, it’s not always easy to get recognized by businesses on these platforms. If you want to be noticed quickly though, I recommend building a Twitter account with thousands of followers so that when you apply for jobs in this field, you’ll already have strong social proof.

10. Make Money Online as a Virtual Assistant

Can you manage email? Are you great at scheduling social media posts, arranging meetings or even making travel arrangements?

If so, becoming a virtual assistant could be the perfect position for you. Many businesses turn to virtual assistants to cut down their overhead costs while still getting quality work done.

For example, if you have good typing speed and writing skills, you could offer your services as a virtual assistant. As a virtual assistant, you’ll be responsible for managing many tasks for clients and making sure deadlines are met on time.

If you have great organizational skills and work well under pressure, this is a fantastic job to make a few extra bucks!

11. Sell Clothes Online

One of our top suggestions for earning some extra money as a teenager is to sell your unwanted t-shirts, clothes and items online.

If there are items you’ve only worn a couple of times but have carelessly dumped at the back of your closet, you should try selling them on marketplaces such as eBay, Depop, or Mercari. This is an excellent way to clear out your space with the bonus of earning some money, too.

You could also purchase clothing at thrift stores and sell them on consignment or online.

12. Dog Walking Service

If you’re good with animals, then this is a great way to make money while getting the chance to bond with dogs belonging to your family and friends.

Our top tip is to start small with those in your close circle and then expand your business elsewhere.

Teens under 14 have limited employment opportunities but dog walking is an excellent way to resolve this issue. It’s also an incredibly flexible way to make money, and you can work as much (or as little) as you want!

Try one of these apps that pay you to walk to increase your income even more.

13. Make Money With a Garage Sale

A garage sale is also a convenient way to sell some of your belongings, but without the hassle of having to mail your items. Instead, you can operate out of your yard, advertising and selling your possessions to those within the local neighborhood.

Garage sales are also great for attracting people who may be seeking a bargain, or a rare and unusual item to add to their collection. To inform people living in your local area about your sale, you could create flyers, signs, or even post about it on social media.

Safety Tip: If you choose to do this, you should alter your settings to ensure that only people you have previously connected with are made aware of the event.

14. Become a Babysitter

Similarly, babysitting is an easy way to make money. If you have certain licenses then the pay will most likely be higher, but amateur babysitting will still earn you a decent amount of cash.

Babysitting is not gender-specific and is an ideal method for all trustworthy teenagers to earn some money.

Let any concerned friends or family members know you’re looking to get into babysitting and I am confident you’ll have some work lined up soon!

If you want to reach more clients than the ones you know, try signing up on a platform like Care.com and Sittercity. Both require you to go through pretty extensive background checks, but once that’s done and dusted, you could be earning a pretty hefty side income from babysitting.

15. House Sitter

This is a side hustle for the most trustworthy individuals out there. It involves being left alone in a property and is quite a time-consuming way to make money.

However, it is also quite an easy method for a young person to generate some extra cash!

Generic responsibilities may include looking after pets, keeping the home tidy, watering plants, and generally just upkeep the maintenance of the home.

16. Window Cleaning Services

If you want to work outdoors, consider offering window cleaning services to people in your community.

All you need are some simple tools, such as ladders and window-cleaning products, then start knocking on doors around your neighborhood.

This is a great job for teens because there are no set working hours. You can work on your own schedule while still earning money each week!

17. Playing Video Games

Believe it or not, there are more people making a living from playing video games than you might think.

There are professional players who win tournaments and earn thousands of dollars each year, as well as individuals who play video games on Twitch and make money with their live streams.

If you’re an avid gamer and love the idea of making serious money while playing games, check out this list of ways to get paid to play games.

18. Tutoring Services

A great after-school activity for teenagers that also helps to make money on the side. It pays better than minimum wage part-time jobs and is also the perfect way to maintain and improve your general skills.

Whether that’s listening, communication or your knowledge of a particular academic area – tutoring will help you to develop it all.

Plus, it might be nice to get to know some of the younger kids living in your area!

Similarly, tutoring online is an excellent way of subsidizing yourself as a teenager. If you can’t tutor the children living near to you then looking towards building an online clientele is the best course of action.

Not only are you working around your schedule, but it is also highly convenient.

Regardless of the subject, you are choosing to tutor in, you don’t need any specialized training or equipment to carry out this role. You simply need to have patience and a friendly demeanor.

19. Take Paid Surveys Online

If you have the internet, you have an abundance of opportunities to make money online. Completing surveys online is one of the easiest ways to earn money from home with your computer.

All you have to do is sign up for a survey company and start answering questions in exchange for money or gift cards. Survey companies pay anywhere from a few cents to a couple of dollars each for completing surveys.

However, if you’re going to start completing surveys, make sure you set up a separate email address just for surveys! Otherwise, the survey companies will start sending junk mail to your personal email address and clog it up with useless emails.

20. Shovel Snow

Winter is the ideal time to shovel snow and make money. If you live in an area where it snows, then offer to shovel snow for your neighbors during the winter months.

Since most people don’t enjoy shoveling heavy snow all day, they’ll be more than willing to pay someone else to do it for them.

To maximize your earnings, contact as many neighbors as possible and offer to shovel their driveway for a flat rate or by the hour.

21. Delivering Food

If you like driving and want to make money quickly, start delivering food for Doordash or another local service. All you have to do is fill out an online application, and pass a background check.

Then, when you get approved, start accepting delivery orders and get paid every time you deliver something to a customer. Delivering groceries through Instacart is another great way to get paid quickly.

Be aware that many delivery services require you to be 18 or older.

22. Graphic Design

If you’re great at designing logos, website graphics or even creating social media advertisements, there are plenty of opportunities to make money online as a graphic designer.

Many businesses outsource their design needs to freelancers because it can be cheaper than hiring someone on staff. However, if you’re not experienced in graphic design, you might want to start by joining a freelance site and offering your services for cheap.

As you gain more experience and have a portfolio to show prospective clients, the better your chances will be of earning money as a designer.

23. Pool Cleaning Service

Pool cleaning is the perfect side hustle for any teenager and comes with a relatively high pay-per-hour rate (average pay is $13.98 per hour).

This side hustle generally comes with a minimum age requirement of 15 due to chemical cleaning supplies and the general responsibilities that are involved with the job.

You’ll be helping the pool owner to maintain the pool cleanliness so that they can swim in it whenever they would like to.

Some of the main roles and responsibilities of the job include checking and adjusting the pool chemistry, cleaning pool equipment, and clearing debris from in the water and surrounding areas.

The downside to this type of work is that it may be scarce, especially in the winter. You’ll also need to have some previous knowledge of pool cleaning.

24. Make Money for Being Tech Savvy

As a teenager, one of the most underrated – and most fun – ways to make money may involve helping the older generation to understand technology. It is as rewarding as it is practical.

This is because many seniors may have a harder time trying to keep up with technology, and are often far more open to asking for assistance.

If you know how to operate a mobile device, a laptop computer, and any other generic touch screen device, then you’ll have the right skill set for this role.

Plus, if you have the patience to explain what the following terms mean: Alexa, Siri, HDMI, Router, Network – then there’s ample opportunity here for you.

If you charge a decent hourly rate and provide thorough service as a result, then you’re likely to have a couple of loyal customers!

25. Selling Stuff You Don't Need

If you have stuff lying around your house that you no longer need, why not make some money by selling it? You can sell items on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or eBay.

However, before you start listing items for sale, make sure to take photos of the things you want to sell and create an appealing ad. Also, be aware that you'll need to pay a small listing fee on eBay.

26. Dropshipping Business

Dropshipping is the art of selling products without holding any inventory. As a dropshipper, you only need to worry about working with a manufacturer or wholesaler to stock up on items for sale.

Then, when an order comes in, your dropshipper takes care of everything else involved in getting that item shipped out to your customer.

However, if you want to start a successful business, you'll need to learn the basics of how it works. Fortunately, there are plenty of courses online that can teach you everything you need to know about making money with dropshipping.

Here is a list of the best drop shipping companies to work with.

27. Photographer

If you have a nice camera, you can start making money by taking photos.

There are lots of different ways to use your photography skills to make money. For example, if you live in an area with lots of events, offer your services as a local photographer. Not only will you be able to meet new people and build up your portfolio, but you can get paid to take photos at weddings, parties, and other events.

If you want to earn money online, start by joining an affiliate site like Shutterstock or Getty Images where you can sell photos for a commission. You can also join a freelance site like Fiverr if you want to offer photoshopping services.

28. Newspaper Route

The newspaper route is one of the oldest starter jobs that is still going strong today and remains a foolproof way to earn money on the side if you’re a teenager.

Newspapers are still in print and are in large demand, meaning daily deliveries still need to take place.

A large majority of the older generation don’t read the news online and prefer to have a physical copy in their hands.

This means partaking in the newspaper route will not only make their day (by seeing you and receiving a copy of the daily newspaper) – but you’ll also get paid for your services.

29. Start a Niche Website

If you have a particular interest or skill, then you can use that knowledge to help others by starting a niche website about it. Your site will be focused on helping people solve a specific problem or achieve something.

For example, if your hobby is playing poker, then start a blog to help beginners learn the basics of how to play. To start a niche website, you'll need to choose a specific topic or focus, and then create a website around it.

You can also use Amazon's affiliate program to promote different products related to your niche. For more information, check out our guide on 21 ways to get paid to blog.

30. Freelance Writing

Gifted teens can find a whole host of freelance writing work through various websites like Fiverr, Upwork, and Textbroker.

It’s the ideal side hustle for any teenager as you have full creative freedom over the type of writing you’ll be working with, and you can work whenever and wherever you can.

If you have some spare time on the weekend, morning, or evening – then you can comfortably incorporate this side hustle into your life.

31. Write Ebooks

If you have a knack for writing, why not try your hand at writing a Kindle eBook? To write and publish your own Kindle book, you can use Kindle Direct Publishing. You'll get 35% or 70% of the royalties from each sale (depending on the option you choose).

However, if you want to make more money, consider selling your book through other platforms like Kobo and Send Owl.

To learn how to start making money with Kindle, check out our guide on how to self-publish your own book.

32. Art Commission

Creating commissioned artwork is a safe and sure way to generate income. From murals and family portraits to photoshopped images of lost loved ones, there is always a place for art in our modern world.

Online marketplaces like Etsy are excellent platforms in which you can sell your homemade products and commissioned art with minimal fees.

However, building your reputation as a coherent artist is a slow process so you will need to be patient in terms of the amount of money that you earn.

33. Selling Designs

If you’re a graphic designer with a bit of experience looking to be a bit more adventurous, CafePress, Creative Market, and Redbubble are platforms that are a great way of sharing your work.

Cafepress helps you to dip your toes into the waters of entrepreneurial life by giving you a platform to sell your designs. You can design your mugs, hoodies, and t-shirts, and can even design for companies or brands after they have paid you the royalty.

Creative Market operates similarly. It’s a great alternative if you have more in-depth knowledge of the complexities of graphic design including vector graphics, fonts, and logos.

Redbubble is a print-on-demand store that has been designed to help independent artists upload and sell their creations through the website. They are then printed onto merchandise including mugs and t-shirts (per demand).

34. Blogging

Blogs make good money, and many individuals make a full living income blogging. If you’re a teenager who can write coherently at a 7th or 8th-grade level, then you can write a blog.

If not, then you can source the content from an external writer and then use it for your blog.

The best part about blogging is that you can write about whatever topic most interests you. From personal finance and lifestyle to music and comic books, there’s something out there that you’ll have no problem writing about!

35. Start a Podcast

If there’s a topic you’re extremely passionate about such as movies, music, or general life as a teenager, then starting a podcast may be a great way to earn a bit of money on the side.

Create a show that you’re genuinely excited about, and listen to other podcasts to gain ideas about formatting options.

You can monetize your show if you’re looking to earn a bit of money on the side. From sponsorships and paid ads to listener donations and premium episodes, the methods to earn an income from your podcast are endless.

36. Transcribing Audio Files

If you’re a perfectionist with a good ear, working part-time as an online transcriptionist may be a great way for you to earn some money.

It’s a remote position with flexible working hours and can fit in with your schedule, no matter how busy.

All you need to do is listen to video or audio files and recordings, and then transcribe them into text. You could use programs such as Rev (pays $1/minute) and TranscribeMe (pays approximately $15-22/hour) as solid platforms that keep a pretty consistent stream of jobs coming in.

To learn how to start making money with transcribing, check out our guide on how to become a transcriptionist.

37. Social Media Influencer

Making more money is one of the largest benefits associated with starting a social media side hustle.

As an influencer, you'll help businesses promote their products through your online presence. For example, if you have a large Instagram following, then it might be easy for companies to sponsor you. These sponsorships can involve advertising the company's product in your posts or even wearing their clothing in an Instagram photo.

The higher the number of followers, the more likely brands are going to be willing to collaborate with you and sponsor you to discuss (and tell other people about) their products.

38. TikTok Creator Fund

If you’re a big fan of TikTok or content creation in general, this is a great side hustle for you. You must also have at least 10k authentic followers on the app and produce a lot of content to make any money from the creator fund.

But you can supplement your income in other ways. The greater your follower number, the more likely you are to generate revenue from other sources, too.

The creator fund is unfortunately limited to those living in the U.S., the UK, Italy, Germany, France, or Spain.

39. Referring Friends and Family to Boostapal

Labeled as “the easiest way to make money as a teen”, the zero-effort-required Boostapal Platform speaks for itself as a side hustle.

You’ll earn cash on the side each time someone that you refer makes a purchase using the platform. Essentially, the more people you refer, the more money you’ll get.

All you need to do is invite anyone that you can think of to use the service. When their purchase has been processed successfully, you’ll get a small cut of the total sale price.

40. User-Testing Websites

But if surveys aren’t your favorite thing, user-testing sites may be the way to go. The tasks range from giving feedback on visuals and designs to testing the general usability of a website.

You may also have to note down whether you experience bugs or glitches while on a particular site.

The best part? You don’t need any prior experience or knowledge to sign up for these types of websites. Many large corporations are seeking the opinions of people just like you, and sites such as Usertesting.com and Testbirds are a great way to get started.

You may have to do a test-run trial after signing up just so the company can view the way you interact with certain interfaces, and see whether they think you’d be a good fit for certain brands.

41. Invest in The Stock Market

Starting to invest in stocks may seem like a scary thing to do, and that’s completely understandable. But that doesn’t have to be the case! There are so many options out there to help the younger generation invest.

Plus, this helps to give you the experience for when you begin to receive a paycheck and have to make larger, more important investments for your future.

Two of the best platforms for this are Stockpile and Robinhood. You can invest in Stockpile for as little as $5! Stockpile is safe, with a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating on Trustpilot.

42. Look for Tasks on Mturk

Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk) is a company that features a large marketplace for small tasks that can be completed online.

Virtually anyone can apply to complete tasks on this interface using skills they already have, including administrative tasks, data entry, and other micro-tasks.

Work can be completed at their schedule, with the only requirements being a computer connected to the internet, and to be 18 or older.

43. Work as a Camp Counselor

Though this is usually specific to the summertime, working as a camp counselor is a rewarding experience that will challenge you in the best ways.

Not only do you get to be a big kid and laugh all day long, but you get to interact with people of all ages and from all walks of life. And the money is usually pretty great, too!

General roles and responsibilities of a camp counselor include planning, organizing, implementing, and leading age-appropriate activities for children – such as arts and crafts, songs, education, and sports.

44. Becoming a Youth Lifeguard

Yet another perfect job for the summertime, becoming a youth lifeguard is an ideal way to earn some money and gain some real-life experience at the same time.

Scout around your local community recreation centers or community pools to find the best lifeguard opportunities.

There is more responsibility with this role than others on this list, but all you need is a set of excellent swimming and resuscitation skills, basic lifeguard training, and a shrill whistle.

45. Washing Cars

An essential part of car maintenance, car washing is quite a tedious task that not many people are prepared to undertake themselves. But if someone actively chooses not to wash their car, who will?

You! If you live in the suburbs surrounded by many cars, there’s a large chance that people would appreciate the service of getting their cars washed while at home.

Yes, I know it isn’t the driest way of making money, but it is quite simple.

All you need to do is learn how to wash cars properly, borrow supplies from around your house, and then sell this particular service to members of your local community.

Maybe begin by asking friends and family so you can get a bit of practice first.

46. Cutting Grass

Some families may like the idea of giving a local teenager a boost in the world of making money, and this is an excellent way to do so.

To begin with, having a teenager mow a lawn is much more fairly priced than landscapers (individual or as part of an organization) – meaning this job is completely necessary. Especially in the summertime.

Aside from being paid to mow your neighbor’s lawn, you may be asked to lend a helping hand around their front yard. So make sure to keep a set of gloves handy!

However, if you do choose this as your primary side hustle, you need to know how to correctly mow a lawn to leave it looking as neat as possible.

Remember that it doesn’t have to look perfect! And while it’s okay for young children to aid with some elements of lawn maintenance, it’s only teenagers that should consider cutting grass as a side hustle.

47. Clean Houses

House cleaning is one of the best ways to earn money, especially if you enjoy cleaning and have the motivation to do a good job.

The best part about cleaning as a side hustle is that you are guaranteed repeat custom if you do a good enough job.

You’ll have to spend a little money on the proper supplies at first, but you’ll undoubtedly earn this back after a couple of cleaning sessions! I’d recommend doing your research about how to start a cleaning business.

Cleaning houses can also be done on the weekend when you have little to no conflicts with your schedule, making it highly convenient for all the right reasons.

48. Sign Up for Fetch Rewards

Do you love shopping? If so, you might want to consider signing up for Fetch Rewards.

With Fetch Rewards, you can earn points by scanning your receipts from a store or restaurant. You can then redeem these points for gift cards from popular retailers.

To start earning rewards, sign up for Fetch Rewards.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can a Teenager Make $1000?

There are a number of ways for a teenager to make $1000. Some of the most popular methods include freelance writing, social media influencer, and pet treat bakery. However, there are many other options available, so be sure to explore your options and find something that interests you.

How Can a 16 Year Old Make Side Money?

A 16-year-old can make money by signing up for Fetch Rewards, referring friends to Boostapal, or getting a part-time job. If you like crafts, you could also start an Etsy shop.

How Do You Do a Side Hustle at 13?

A paper route or babysitting are some of the most common side hustles for 13-year-olds. You could also start a blog or start reselling items you find at garage sales.

Final Say

There are a lot of different ways to make money online, so don't be afraid to explore your options. By choosing one or two of the methods listed above, you can start earning money right away!