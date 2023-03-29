12 Side Hustles for Women To Make Money

Whether you are looking for a full-time income or ways to earn extra income to make a down payment on your dream house, take that trip, or save up for emergencies, there are many options for you.

However, if you run a quick search on Google, you will find be overwhelmed with information.

This post will make it simpler for you to understand options and decide about the various side hustles for women. Remember, all you need to do is pick the right side hustle where you can use your skills and scale your business.

1. Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the best side hustles to start for women. As a freelancer, you will be providing a service to a client. It could range from blog writing and graphic designing to video editing, email marketing, social media, and more.

To start:

Find a service you're good at

Niche down

Select a client type

Decide on rates, and

Promote yourself everywhere

You can also start by joining popular freelancing websites like Upwork, Fiverr, or Freelancer. However, you will have to compete on prices and bid for gigs. It is always preferred and profitable to find your clients independently.

Not only does it allow you to start earning almost immediately, but you can also work according to your schedule.

On average, you can earn as much as $1000 – $5000+ per month working as a freelancer. However, it will depend on the number of hours, the kind of clients, the type of service, etc.

Start a Blog

If you love writing, blogging is a lucrative side hustle for you. It allows you to share information and experiences in a niche you like, and you can work your own hours and earn passive income.

While some bloggers make $500-1000 a month, others earn over $50,000-100000 monthly with their blogs.

You can start by:

Deciding your niche; some popular niches to write about are finance, gaming, marketing, entertainment, beauty and fashion, food, travel, etc.

Select a domain name and set up your blog with a trusted hosting company

Create content

Learn search engine optimization (SEO)

Monetize your blog with ads, affiliate marketing, digital products, etc.

3. Sell Photos

If you have an eye for photography, you can make money with it. You can either offer photography services or sell stock photos online. Look into selling photos of yourself, nature, workspaces, family, travel, and more.

On average, you can expect to earn $500 a month selling stock photos. However, it will depend on how many photos you upload, the demand for those, the platform, and the license you agree to give.

You can use the following platforms to sell your stock image:

Alamy

SmugMug Pro

Shutterstock

iStock Photo

Getty Images

Abode Stock

4. Start an Online Etsy Shop

If you are creative, you can sell your handmade products on Etsy. Some of the most popular items to sell are journals, jewelry, embroidered goods, party products, and more. In addition to that, you can also sell printables that customers can download.

As an Etsy seller, you should focus on marketing your products on social media channels, learning SEO (using keywords in descriptions and titles), and providing the best after-sales service.

On average, you can expect to earn $1000 a month. However, it will depend on the product, its demand, and how well you market it. Some of the top sellers earn over $50,000+ a month.

5. ESL Tutor

If you have good English knowledge and are interested in teaching, then becoming an ESL tutor can be profitable.

To start ESL tutoring, you need to get your TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) or TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) certification or a bachelor's degree in any field.

On average, you will earn between $20-30 an hour.

Some of the well-known English Tutoring companies are:

EF English First

Beyond English

Qkids

Preply

Cambly

6. Sell an Online Course

Nowadays, people actively seek online courses to learn and develop new skills. If you have a skill, you can look into creating courses, ebooks, workshops, etc.

To start:

Select a subject matter you want to teach

Study the market and see what your targeted audience is interested in buying; you can do surveys, email them, or do polls on social media

Choose the format and teaching techniques; for example, do you want live classes, recorded videos, text, etc.

Start shooting videos for recorded classes or create the reading material and upload them

Pro Tip: Presell the course if you can. Besides that, market heavily on all social media platforms from when you start building the course. You can also look into running ads.

Use online platforms like Udemy, Skillshare, etc., to sell your course initially. They will help you promote your courses; hence, you will not be burdened with all the marketing. Once you learn, grow, and understand that your course is doing well, you can use Teachable, Thinkific, Podia, etc., to host your courses.

7. Become a Makeup Artist

You can become a makeup artist if you're good with makeup products and techniques and understand skin type. Start by providing your services for events like proms, weddings, parties, plays, etc.

To find your clients, spread the word to your friends, relatives, and neighbors or use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc., to advertise your services. Collaborate with wedding planners, beauty salons, and event planners to get a consistent client base.

As a beginner, you can expect to earn $25-30 per hour. Once you build a reputation, you can charge as much as $100 an hour.

8. Resell on eBay

If you want to make some extra money, reselling on eBay can be a great side hustle. You can sell a wide range of products on eBay, from electronics, music records, board games, and collectibles to second-hand books and vintage items.

You can start by visiting the local flea markets, thrift stores, yard sales, and garage sales to find something good at a steal. If you don't know if something is worth it or not, quickly search on eBay to see the price and demand for it.

Once you decide on a product, take good pictures, add a product description, and post the ad. You can start with as little as $25 and make a profit of hundreds of dollars.

While you can easily do this in your spare time, some people have made selling on eBay a full-time job and make over $100,000 a year.

9. Rent Out a Room

Renting out real estate is the easiest side hustle for women. You can rent a room or an entire house on Airbnb, VBRO, etc. Besides that, you can also look into renting your backyard, land, RV, etc.

If you have an exotic location, you can also look into renting your home for weddings, corporate events, photoshoots, etc.

10. Become a Mystery Shopper

Did you know shopping and earning money can go hand in hand?

Many businesses hire mystery shoppers to get real-time feedback on their stores, customer service, hygiene, etc. It helps them ensure the quality of stores and optimize the customer experience.

In short, mystery shoppers get paid for their time and feedback and reimbursed for the money spent on shopping. To become a mystery shopper, you can sign up on the following sites:

Bestmark

IntelliShop

Market Force

Secret Shopper

On average, mystery shoppers earn around $24-30 per hour.

11. Sell Baked Good

Who does not love freshly baked cookies, pies, and cakes? If you are a passionate baker, selling baked goods can be an excellent side hustle for you. You can take orders and work from home.

You can get the first few orders from your family, friends, and relatives. Besides that, you can spread the word in your neighborhood or use social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to reach out to people.

In the long run, you can collaborate with event planners, wedding planners, and local shops to cater to their baked goods demands.

Remember, as you grow, you need to invest time to develop new recipes, innovative product packaging, and advertise your products.

12. Dropshipping

Last but not least, dropshipping is one of the best online businesses to make money from home. You do not have to store any products with you.

As a seller, your job is to manage an online store and market the products. Once you get an order, you forward it to the supplier, who will dispatch the item. You can find reliable suppliers for your dropshipping business on platforms like AliExpress and DSers.

Are You Ready to Launch Your Side Hustle?

Side hustles are a great way to increase your income, gain skills and retire early. As we saw, with the rise of technology and online platforms, there are more opportunities than ever before for women to start a side hustle.

You need to approach any side hustle with realistic expectations and be prepared to put in the time and effort required to make them successful. Also, it's important to prioritize self-care and avoid burnout, as taking on too much can lead to stress and exhaustion.

Ultimately, with the right mindset and approach, a side hustle can be a fulfilling and rewarding way for women to supplement their income, explore their interests, and achieve their goals.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.