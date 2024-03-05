20 Side Hustles With Hidden Costs To Be Wary Of

Side hustles, those jobs people do alongside their full-time work, are a common strategy for earning extra cash. These can range from freelancing to selling handmade crafts online. They’re a smart way to boost your income and can sometimes lead to more significant opportunities. But there’s a catch: some come with costs that aren’t always clear initially.

Before diving into a side hustle, looking beyond the potential profits is essential. Hidden expenses like supplies, taxes, or extra time can turn a good opportunity into a challenging financial situation. I've tried several of the following side hustles, and here's what I've learned from them.

Uber Driver

Driving for Uber offers a simple way to earn extra cash. You move your car and make some money for each trip. But there’s more to it. You must pay for gas, car maintenance, and sometimes even special car insurance.

Plus, the more you drive, the quicker your car wears out. These costs add up, and if you’re not careful, they can take a big slice out of your earnings. Always do the math before hitting the road.

Freelancer

Working as a freelancer on sites like Upwork or Toptal lets you make money from your skills. You can work from anywhere in writing, graphic design, or coding. But remember, freelancers don’t get the same benefits as full-time employees. Health insurance, taxes, and retirement savings are all on you.

After trying this side hustle, I've realized that finding clients can take a lot of unpaid time. If you plan to turn freelancing into your main job, weigh all these factors first.

Airbnb Host

Opening your home to Airbnb guests offers a way to make money from unused space. But it involves more than just collecting stay fees. You’re signing up for ongoing housekeeping, restocking household goods, and regular maintenance.

There may also be unexpected costs like emergency repairs or higher insurance premiums. Engaging with guests and curating an inviting space are additional tasks that demand your attention.

Amazon Affiliate

The Amazon Affiliate program allows you to recommend products in return for cash. By sharing personalized product links, you earn commissions on resulting sales. But the real challenge lies in cultivating an audience that trusts your recommendations enough to make purchases.

This requires producing engaging content and mastering search engine optimization (SEO). You must prepare to devote time and resources to building a trustworthy platform. One important aspect to consider with this side hustle is that it may generate minimal earnings if your content lacks visibility or if you do not produce a sufficient amount.

As a site owner, I've experienced declines in Amazon earnings over the years as their commission rates and benefits have gradually dwindled. Your earnings will likely change over time.

Dropshipper

Dropshipping lets you sell items without keeping them in stock. You take orders and pass them to a supplier who ships directly to customers. It sounds like a hassle-free business model, but it has major complexities.

You must handle customer service and supplier issues and spend money on advertising to attract potential buyers to your shop. Also, while the typical profit margin varies from 10% to 30%, your specific average may fluctuate. This depends on a range of factors, such as the structure of your business, the market sector, and the items you offer.

I joined many dropshipping Facebook groups when I delved into this side hustle for a brief period in 2019. The truth became clear: people often go into this business and lose money for years before they find a profitable way of running things. And let's not forget those long shipping times from China and those angry, impatient customers.

Cryptocurrency Trader

Cryptocurrency trading can be profitable, yet it’s essential to acknowledge the full scope of what it entails. Successful trading involves continuous learning about market trends, implementing robust security measures, and being mindful of fees and taxes. The market’s inherent volatility also demands constant monitoring and a disciplined investment strategy. Also, always have a plan B since the potential for financial loss is significant.

If you're willing to take on risk, another option is to invest your money for several years before withdrawing it. Try not to panic about the natural fluctuations of the currency. I wouldn't invest anything you aren't prepared to lose. Talk to a financial advisor if you are unsure.

YouTuber

Creating a YouTube channel involves considerable effort beyond what people see. Content creators spend hours planning, filming, and editing before their work goes live. You can begin with the basics, but investing in quality audio and video gear helps attract an audience. Editing is a craft, and whether you learn to edit or hire a professional, it’s a critical step.

Having tried this side hustle and amassing a grand total of one thousand followers, I gave up my little YouTube side hustle as I didn't have an actionable plan in place. Make sure you have many content ideas first, stay consistent, and be prepared to add a lot of video content before you receive any income from it.

Online Teacher

Embarking on an online teaching career calls for a unique combination of skills. Teachers must engage students through a screen, which requires a proficient use of interactive digital tools and platforms. High-quality video and sound are crucial for clear communication, so investing in good equipment is often necessary. Also, patience and adaptability are key, as online teaching can present unexpected technical challenges.

Teaching looks a lot easier than it is. Expect to have to deal with parents, cultural differences, and low pay in this saturated market. Lesson planning is a lot of unpaid work. I pursued this side hustle for years until China shut down the online teaching market in 2021.

Home-Based Food Business Owner

Starting a home-based food or dessert business can turn your culinary skills into profit. The joy of sharing your dishes and the convenience of delivery can make your service highly attractive to customers. However, it’s wise to consider the whole picture.

While home cooking adds a personal touch, you must face food safety standards, secure permits, and manage inventory. Another thing to keep in mind: The packaging and delivery must be top to leave a lasting impression.

House Flipper

If you have a solid investment budget besides your job and are looking for a lucrative project, house flipping could be an excellent match for you. To know which upgrades will make the property stand out, it’s essential to be diligent and aware of local real estate trends. The profit opportunities are enticing, but so are the chances of encountering budget overruns or a market downturn. Approach it with a strategic plan and a watchful eye on the market’s pulse.

Mobile App Developer

Do you feel a passion for technology? If so, you can try mobile app development. But be prepared for the hidden costs.

You’ll need to invest in the proper tools, learn or refine your coding skills, and possibly pay for marketing to get your app noticed in the crowded marketplace. And, if your app relies on complex features or third-party services, the costs can escalate quickly.

Social Media Influencer

Becoming a social media influencer might seem like living the dream: getting paid to post on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. But there’s more to it than snapping a few selfies. Building and maintaining a strong, engaging online presence requires a significant time investment and, often, a financial one.

You’ll need to create high-quality content consistently, investing in camera equipment, editing software, and a team to help you manage your brand.

Handmade Goods Seller

Whether you’re a wizard with woodworking, jewelry, or any DIY project, this side hustle puts your artisanal skills up front. Yet, success doesn’t only lie in the creativity and uniqueness of your products. There are hidden costs, such as the price of materials and tools, which can quickly add up.

You’ll also have to account for the shipping fees that can get pricey if your items are oversized or heavy.

Photographer

Starting a side hustle in photography involves investment in equipment and software. Quality cameras, lenses, and editing programs are essential but not inexpensive. Additionally, creating a professional online presence through a website and engaging in marketing can incur costs.

Traveling to various locations also adds to your expenses. Despite these financial considerations, building a portfolio and establishing a network can lead to a rewarding journey.

Event Planner

As an event planner, you bring joy to people’s lives. From coordinating with caterers to setting up the last chair, your job ensures everything runs smoothly. But it’s not all about the party. There’s the groundwork to lay before any celebration.

Upfront costs like venue deposits come out of your pocket first, and sometimes, these costs stick with you when plans change. Insurance is another must-have to cover you when the unexpected happens.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant's tasks range from managing emails and schedules to handling social media or data entry. It’s a role that requires a combination of reliability, organization, and a breadth of skill sets. You should invest in software or courses to broaden your service offerings.

While you won’t face the same upfront costs typical of product-based side hustles, you may encounter subscription fees for necessary online tools and platforms.

E-commerce Store Owner

Opening an e-commerce store is a hands-on affair. You’ll select products you’re passionate about and introduce them to customers who might love them, too. But managing stock is vital: you’ll need to balance having enough to meet demand without overcommitting your budget.

Keeping your website running smoothly requires attention and sometimes a professional touch. Each sale also brings transaction fees and small deductions that add up.

Graphic Designer

Graphic design is a profession that often benefits from formal university studies. Though, it’s a field where self-taught skills can also shine. Associated costs for graphic designers include subscription fees for professional design software used in the industry.

These subscriptions ensure access to the latest features and updates but can be a recurring expense. A powerful computer setup is essential to handle the demanding software and large file sizes encountered during the design process.

Travel Planner

Travel planning as a profession goes beyond just picking out nice hotels and scenic spots. It involves creating tailored experiences for clients that meet their travel desires and needs. A good travel planner usually invests in their own expertise and tools.

One of the less visible costs is liability insurance, which is essential for protecting against emergencies. Software tools design your itinerary planning, and while they streamline your service, they also add to your monthly or annual expenses.

Babysitter

Babysitting was one of my first jobs, and I babysat for someone my mother knew. Typically, when this happens, you won't make much money, as it looks more like a favor than anything else.

Babysitters often enhance their credentials with childcare certifications, which can be costly. Also, engaging children with purpose may require out-of-pocket expenses for educational and entertainment resources. While not immediately apparent, these investments are necessary to provide a safe and enriching environment that parents value.

A responsible sitter also invests in safety certifications, like child CPR, to ensure trust and be prepared for anything.