Man Uses Toothpaste To Clean Car Mirrors and The Results Are Brilliant

My love language is life hacks that make everyday tasks easier and more fun. If I see a genius hack, you can be sure I’m testing it and trying it for myself.

But sometimes, the hacks are complete flops which just goes to show you can’t believe just anything that you see on the internet. Sometimes, you just have to try it and see for yourself.

That’s precisely what this TikTok creator thought when he saw someone using toothpaste to clean their car mirrors. That seems messy, minty, and not effective at all. The video claims that toothpaste on a car mirror can make it water-repellant.

Does The Toothpaste Hack Really Work?

It sounds too good to be true, so he tried it himself to see if it worked, and here's what he found:

He started by spraying off his mirror and wiping it clean with a microfiber cloth to ensure it was free from dirt and grime.

Then, he squirted some toothpaste on the mirror and used his finger to smear it around the mirror. It looked messy, catastrophic, and like it wasn’t going to work.

He used his microfiber cloth to attempt to clean the toothpaste off the mirror, and it looked like it was just getting worse. After he finally cleaned off the last traces of toothpaste, it was time to test and see if the mirror could repel water.

He grabbed his trusty spray bottle, soaked the mirror in water, and sure enough, it repelled it.

Toothpaste is a common household item that can be used for your mirrors, but you can always grab Rainex from your local auto parts store, and that will do the trick just the same.

Getting Your Car Rain-Ready

Prepping your side mirrors is just a small part of ensuring that your car is ready to drive in the rain. Before the rainy season hits, there are a few other things that you can do. First, check your tire tread and make sure they have good tread depth to prevent slipping on wet roads.

Then, test your windshield wipers and make sure they’re in good condition. If they leave streaks or make squeaky noises, then it’s time to replace them. You can also inspect your brakes to ensure they’re equipped to stop on wet roads safely.