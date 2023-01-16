Is She Wrong for Siding With Stranger Over Boyfriend?

Recently a woman asked whether she was wrong for siding with a stranger over her boyfriend.

User djru183 posted the question after sharing a story about her ‘stupid competitive' boyfriend. She shared that she and her boyfriend like to go climbing together at a local gym. Her boyfriend is very experienced and according to her often jokes about and makes fun of beginners.

She shared that this makes her uncomfortable as she's also a beginning climber and not yet as skilled as her boyfriend.

In the story, she talks about a new route the gym constructed that was throwing a lot of experienced climbers off their game. “There was about 6 people taking turns on the problem probably because it’s a newly installed route and they were all failing. Then a girl came and flashed it.”

The woman goes on to describe how the woman didn't hold the last 5 seconds at the end of the route. “Holding the last hold for 5 seconds is suppose to be the “right way” of finishing a route but she was doing it so easily she definitely could have.”

Apparently, her boyfriend wanted to throw shade at the woman for not doing the route ‘right.'

The woman elaborates that the female climber responded to her boyfriend. She “laughed, told him he didn't even start the problem correctly and walked away.”

The woman offered the female climber a high-five, “because she was walking toward me and did amazing at the problem (and knocked my bf off his high horse)” This show of solidarity admittedly, “surprised” the climber, but she gave the OP a high-five in return.

The woman went on to describe her boyfriend's reaction. “My bf turned to me and gave me a wtf look and wouldn’t talk to me the rest of the night. When we were heading home he ranted that I couldn’t be trusted to watch his back if I chose to take a stranger’s side over him.”

Plenty of commenters had opinions about whether the poster was the problem.

User @irate-anatid had this to say about the boyfriend. “He must not have been climbing very long if he’s upset that a woman is better than him. It’s one of those sports where the playing field is remarkably even—to the point where it shouldn’t come as a surprise if an 8-year-old girl shows up and flashes the v6 you’ve been puzzling over.”

Another commenter wondered, “I wonder if the insecure boyfriend has ever heard of Lynn Hill.”

User Johnnylongpants1 definitely thought OP was NTA. “BF should have been more willing to congratulate climber on the successful climb (which is 99% of it) instead of pointing out the tiny 1% detail that kept it from being perfect.

Fragile ego. Not necessarily (though quite possibly) magnified by the fact that it was a female who did it.

“If I weighed 110 lbs I could easily do that too” says someone with a bruisres ego from the sidelines, not someone with sportsmanship.”

@DilbertedOttawa wasn't the only one who thinks the BF has a ‘fragile ego.' He agreed, “Yeah dude sounds like an incredibly basic bro. That's some seriously fragile ego on display. I'm sure when he isn't insulting people who he views as inferior, he's a real sweetheart…”

Redditor @softstones thinks the female climber deserved the high-five. “With the way the girl handled OPs bf, I’d high-five her too. People get too intense over things that are meant to be fun.”

It was clear from Reddit responses that the OP was certainly NTA, although plenty thought her BF was very much the problem. Would you have given the female climber a high-five?

