Earn Free Money With These 8 Legit Sign Up Bonus Apps

Sign up bonus apps are becoming increasingly popular because they offer users the chance to earn free money by simply signing up and completing tasks. However, many people are hesitant to try these apps because they think they are too good to be true.

Although there are some scams, many legitimate sign-up bonus apps reward you for your time and effort. But, of course, the companies behind these apps are not doing it from the goodness of their hearts – they are hoping that you will eventually become a paying customer.

And even if you don't become a customer, the companies still benefit because they receive valuable data and feedback from you. In addition to offering a cash bonus when you sign up, many will also pay you when you refer new members to their have you refer others to app, which helps them even more. So it's a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Now we've addressed your concerns, let's get to the good stuff: The best sign-up bonus apps that will give you free money.

1. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is one of the most popular sign-up bonus apps available. It allows users to earn cash rewards for completing various tasks, such as taking surveys, watching videos, and online shopping. You can also earn money by referring friends to the app.

InboxDollars is free to join, and you can earn rewards immediately. The company offers a $5 bonus just for signing up. You can also earn a $0.50 – $5 bonus for every survey you complete (3 – 25 minutes). There are plenty of opportunities to take surveys.

The minimum payout is $30, so you must accumulate at least that amount before requesting a payment. InboxDollars pays out via check, PayPal, ePayment cards, and Amazon gift cards or other gift cards.

You can access InboxDollars via their website or mobile app.

2. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is another popular sign-up bonus app that rewards users for completing various tasks. For example, you can earn points (called “SB”) for taking surveys, watching videos, shopping online, and even playing games. There are at least eight ways to earn SB, so you can easily rack up points.

Explore the app and find an activity you enjoy because you'll spend a lot of time on it. For example, we recommend watching promotional videos because you can have them automatically play in the background while you do other things.

Once you have accumulated enough points, you can redeem them for gift cards or cash through PayPal. The minimum payout is 2,500 SB, which is worth $25. Swagbucks also has a generous referral program, so you can earn even more points by referring your friends.

Swagbucks also offers a $5 sign-up bonus when you join and confirm your email address if you're not interested in other activities.

3. Ibotta

We all go grocery shopping, so why not get paid for it? Ibotta is a sign up bonus app that gives you cash back on groceries, household items, and even online shopping. You can also earn bonuses for referring friends to the app.

Ibotta is easy to use. First, you need to download the app and activate the offers you're interested in before grocery shopping. Then, take a photo of your receipt with the app, and you will receive cashback in your Ibotta account.

You can withdraw the money you've earned via PayPal or Venmo or choose to receive a gift card. The minimum payout is $20. Ibotta also offers a $10 sign-up bonus when you download the Ibotta app and spend $30 on your first offer.

4. Rakuten

Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) is one of the oldest and most popular apps for getting free cash. The best thing about using Rakuten is the $30 welcome bonus you'll get when you sign up and spend your first $30 with Rakuten – that's real money to spend on whatever you want. Plus, if you purchase something for $30 you were already planning on purchasing, it's an easy way to get extra money without much effort.

Rakuten also gives you cash back on online purchases at all your favorite retailers from more than 5,000 popular retailers – like Target and Home Depot, plus grocery stores and restaurants. You can also earn cashback on in-store purchases by linking a credit or debit card to the app. Simply activate the offer before you make your purchase, and you will automatically receive cash back. Rakuten also has a free Chrome browser extension that will alert you every time you visit a website with a

Payouts are made every quarter (January, April, July, and October), and you can opt to have your payment sent directly to your PayPal account or check. Send your personal referral link to your friends and family and earn $30 when they sign up and spend their first $30!

5. Trim

Using Trim is one of the best ways to save money on household bills and expenses. First, it negotiates your current monthly subscriptions (like cable or internet) and tries to get a lower price. It also cancels unwanted subscriptions that you may have forgotten.

With this app – available for iOS and Android devices – you can save a good amount of money every month. Say no to overpriced or unwanted services that are draining your finances. Say yes to getting the best prices and services you need.

Thanks to Trim's bank-level security and encrypted database, you can rest assured that your funds are protected. In addition, trim only has read-only access to your transactions and can take appropriate actions with that information.

Although Trim does not advertise a sign-up bonus, you instantly cut your expenses after signing up. Whatever the amount, that's money saved! And we're not talking pennies here – the average Trim user saves $30 per month on their bills.

Trim is free to use, but they take a 15% cut of any savings they help you achieve in the first year. And that's generous considering how much value you will get from them. Start saving with Trim.

6. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is an online survey site because it's easy to make extra cash in your spare time. All you need to do is sign up and complete surveys to earn points. Then, you can redeem your points for PayPal cash, bank transfer, or gift cards.

Most surveys take less than 15 minutes to complete, and you can earn up to 200 points per survey. One hundred points are worth $1 in PayPal cash, and you can redeem your points starting at just $5 (500 points).

The best part about Survey Junkie is that they only send you surveys you're eligible for, so you don't waste your time on surveys you can't complete. This is unlike other survey sites where you take a pre-qualifying quiz only to find out that you don't qualify for the survey.

Survey Junkie offers a sign up bonus when you register for a free account. The bonus comes in the form of points you can then redeem for cash or free gift cards.

7. Acorns

Acorns is a unique cashback app that helps you save and invest your spare change. When you sign up and link your credit or debit card, Acorns rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the difference into a portfolio of ETFs.

Depending on your risk tolerance, you can choose a conservative, moderate, or aggressive portfolio. Acorns will automatically rebalance your investment portfolio as needed to keep you on track.

Acorns also offers a Found Money feature where select brands will invest in your Acorns account when you shop with them. There is no need to activate offers or scan receipts – the investment is made automatically.

You can start withdrawing your money once it reaches $5, and the withdrawal process is free and takes about 3-6 business days. Acorns also offer a sign up bonus of $10 when you open an account and invest a minimum of 5$ – easy money!

8. MyPoints

Your opinion matters and MyPoints will reward you for sharing it! MyPoints is one of the oldest rewards platforms that will pay you real money to answer surveys, play games, and shop at online retailers. They've paid out millions of dollars in gift cards and PayPal cash to their members since 1996.

Here's how it works: Sign up for free and start earning points by sharing your interests and buying habits with companies who want your feedback. You can also earn points by shopping at your favorite stores through their links, playing games, watching videos, etc.

MyPoints allows you to redeem accumulated points at online stores, restaurants, airlines, hotels, and more. They have many partners, so you're sure to find something you love. You can also choose to redeem your points for PayPal cash.

Get an instant $10 sign-up bonus available as an Amazon or Visa gift card.

Start Using Your Consumer Power to Get Free Money

The 21st century and technology have given consumers more power than ever before. You no longer have to accept what companies offer; you can now choose only to patronize cc companies that provide the best deals, rewards, and services.

This is especially true when it comes to your finances. You can continue to overspend and rack up debt on a high-interest credit card or use apps to get free money and rewards just for signing up and completing tasks. It's a no-brainer!

There has never been a better time to be a savvy consumer. So take advantage of these opportunities and start earning/saving money today!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.