14 Warning Signs That Shows a Person Has Unhealed Trauma

Life happens, and sometimes, we cannot escape experiences that traumatize us for the longest time. Unhealed trauma can profoundly impact an individual's mental and emotional well-being. While everyone responds differently to traumatic events, there are common warning signs that can indicate unhealed trauma. Inspired by a discussion in an online community, this article will explore 14 signs that suggest a person may struggle with unaddressed trauma.

1. Flashbacks and Nightmares

Reliving the traumatic event through intrusive memories, vivid flashbacks, or recurring nightmares can signify unhealed trauma. It could happen in the most dramatic ways: say one is sleeping and suddenly wake with a start (maybe even screaming), or they're walking on the street and suddenly jerk as though electrocuted. Certain stimuli may trigger these experiences, causing the person to feel as if they are back in the traumatic situation.

2. Avoidance

Individuals with unhealed trauma often go to great lengths to avoid anything that reminds them of the traumatic event. This can include avoiding certain people, places, or activities that might trigger distressing memories or emotions. A contributor describes this: “I literally NEED alone time in a quiet room all by myself to feel safe and normal and secure, not always, but definitely often.”

3. Emotional Numbing

Your friend probably has an unhealed trauma if they experience emotional numbness. You might often find them feeling detached or disconnected from their own feelings. This can manifest as a lack of joy, an inability to experience pleasure, or a general sense of emptiness.

A contributor shares a story where after passing through a grave experience, much later in the stages of their grief, they discovered that they no longer could feel things emotionally.

4. Hyper Vigilance

If every little thing constantly sends a person on high alert, scanning the environment for potential threats, then that individual most likely has unhealed trauma. “When the window of tolerance shrinks, we become hyper vigilant, and our ‘threat perception' is in overdrive,” says someone. This hyper vigilance results from the lingering fear and anxiety of the traumatic experience.

5. Sleep Disturbances

Trauma can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing restful sleep. Individuals with unaddressed trauma often report insomnia, nightmares, and restless nights. So you have a friend who's probably having any of these; it's a sign that their trauma might still linger somewhere. The negative effect of this can go as far as rendering physical consequences.

6. Irritability and Anger

When you see someone persistently being irritable or bursting out in rage for the unlikeliest reasons, they probably suffer from unhealed trauma. They're just angry with everything and everyone, even things not worth investing a bit of anger on. For example, as a correspondent shares, something as little as overcooking their eggs can raise such anger within them that they either inflict rage on themselves or other innocent people. In summary, seemingly minor incidents may trigger these intense emotions that can be difficult to control or manage.

7. Mood Swings

Emotional instability is another common sign that someone around you might have unhealed trauma. Individuals may experience sudden and intense mood swings, feeling overwhelmed by emotions such as sadness, fear, or anger, coming and going at the oddest moments. Someone describes the mood swing they felt with their trauma as large enough that it “required medical prescriptions.”

8. Social Withdrawal

Avoiding social interactions and isolating oneself from friends, family, or social activities can show unaddressed trauma. If you find that someone constantly does not want to engage with people or be seen in society, struggles to trust others, or is afraid of being judged or rejected, it may be a cry for help. A commenter says they self-isolated for years. “I mean I literally lived in a little cabin off-grid in the mountains for eight years,” they write. What's scarier than that?

9. Substance Abuse

Individuals may turn to substance abuse to cope with the distressing symptoms of unhealed trauma. Most people judge those who abuse substances up to the point of addiction; only a few wonder what might've led to that. People are quick to embrace whatever makes them forget their pains, however momentary. The truth, however, is that alcohol or drug dependence can temporarily numb emotional pain but ultimately exacerbate the underlying issues.

10. Self-Destructive Behavior

People with unaddressed trauma tend to be self-destructive, easily exhibiting such behaviors as self-harm or reckless actions. Some individuals go as far as cutting themselves or using candle fire to burn their flesh. These behaviors often express deep emotional pain and a desperate attempt to regain control.

11. Chronic Physical Symptoms

Unhealed trauma can manifest in symptoms such as headaches, gastrointestinal problems, chronic pain, or unexplained physical ailments. You may have a lingering headache or ache that medical procedures can't diagnose or treat effectively. These symptoms may not respond to medical treatment alone and can be closely tied to unresolved trauma.

12. Distorted Self-Perception

Individuals with unhealed trauma may struggle with a negative self-image, low self-esteem, or shame and guilt. Someone shares the story of a student whose class teacher belittled them and how far this impacted their lives much later in the future, even as adults — regarding low self-esteem. They may blame themselves for the traumatic event or believe they are flawed.

13. Difficulty Establishing and Maintaining Relationships

Trauma can make it challenging for individuals to trust others, form healthy attachments, or maintain stable relationships. Every little thing can be triggering, causing such a person to question their partner's faithfulness every single time. It happens such that they feel nobody can ever gain their trust, even those who are genuine to them. The reason for this may range from fear of abandonment to struggle with intimacy or difficulty communicating their needs.

14. Emotional Reenactment

People with unhealed trauma may be repeatedly drawn to situations or relationships that mirror their traumatic experiences. These feelings overwhelm their psyche, preventing them from taking appropriate actions; they reenact the situation or are re-victimized. This reenactment can be an unconscious attempt to gain control or master the unresolved trauma.

