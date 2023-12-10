24 Clear Signs Someone Is Failing at Life

Different people have different definitions of success. For some, it's having a loving family; for others, it could be owning a business. While success is relative, failure is not. Failing in life is disheartening. It robs us of joy and leaves us without the will to go on. There are some tell-tale signs that you may be heading down the path of failure.

1. Lack of Self-Discipline

Without self-discipline, your failure is all but guaranteed. While this sounds like a negative sentiment for many, self-discipline is the first step towards leading a successful life. Lacking it leads to low self-esteem and negativity about your life and your goals.

2. No Set Goals

When did you last think about where you want to be two years later? Have you ever thought about what you want to accomplish in the short term? It's time to get serious about goal setting if it's been a while. Write down your short-term and long-term goals and take actionable steps toward them.

3. Always Stressed

When my colleague at work said people constantly stressed about life could be failing at it, it didn't click for me at first. But thinking about it, stress will become a constant companion when nothing works in your life. If you're unhappy and constantly on edge, it's a continuous sign that you're failing at life.

4. Fear Failure

Fearing failure is a sure sign of failing at life in itself. People who know what they want are okay with failing. They take it as a learning opportunity to find the right path for the things they want. Look at Elon Musk; he's a consistent risk-taker, even when the stakes are incredibly high.

5. People Pleasing

Who cares what people think of you? If you constantly obsess over people's thoughts of you, it's time for a rethink. You'll go about your days feeling deflated, and you may start wondering where your life is heading and won't have the will to forge ahead.

6. Leaving Everything to Chance

Leaving everything to chance is no way to lead life! You'll continuously face hardships when you don't accomplish things independently and have no sense of growth. There's nothing more important than being a self-starter.

7. Poor Attitude

When you have a poor attitude about everything, no one will want to spend time around you. You may not even want to spend time with yourself! A bad attitude will only get you so far in life. It comes with plenty of missed opportunities and an unfulfilled desire for more.

8. Poor Money Management

The effects of poor money management are dire, leading to one bottom line: failure in life. You'll go into debt and have nothing saved for retirement as you live beyond your means and will always be unfulfilled.

9. Constant Blame Games

When you can't take accountability for anything and constantly blame others for your bad decisions or indecisiveness, you can't forge ahead. We should take responsibility for our actions, face the consequences, and avoid blame games to learn and grow. This molds us into better individuals who lead a wholesome life.

10. A Cycle of Toxic Relationships

When a good friend of mine had a high-flying job, a beautiful home, and an envious lifestyle to many, she was still rather unhappy as most of her relationships were in shambles. Her romantic partnerships were always toxic; she was superficial at best, and everything she had didn't matter. The toxicity around her took away her joy of living.

11. A Lack of Initiative

It's a huge concern when you don't remember the last time you took charge of things in your life. People who lead successful and fulfilling lives are courageous enough to go after the things they want. Even if they fail at first, they persevere and will surely get results in the long run.

12. Over Procrastination

A member of a popular online platform said, “Through the year, I've wanted to get a job, but I've successfully procrastinated, week by week, and look, the year is over!” Forget about taking the initiative; when you procrastinate, even regularly, it's time to re-assess your life.

13. Never Completing What You Start

With low self-regulation, you'll have a challenge completing anything you start. So, everything in your life will be incomplete. Many people admit to struggling with self-regulation and say it has put a damper on their lives.

14. Constant Anger

There are plenty of things to be happy about and grateful for. Even little things like a good job and family that loves you should fulfill you. However, when you're constantly angry about everything, you'll miss your blessings and find everything about life horrible.

15. You're a Praise Junkie

We know you're awesome! But when you want to constantly hear about how awesome you are, 24 hours a day, it completely drains those around you. If anything, they won't want to spend time around you, inflating your ego around the clock.

16. Constantly Put Others Down

If you use phrases like, “I'm sorry I called you stupid,” you may not be the most excellent person to be around. No one wants to be around negativity. If you constantly put others down, you should aim for change.

17. Always Chasing More

You're never content with what you have. You're always chasing more. Your happiness levels plateau. You want more money, more possessions, more, more, more. Regardless of how much you have, there's a constant need for more. It doesn't sound like a successful life to me!

18. No Time For Yourself

Granted, we live in a busy world! Most of us are guilty of achieving our goals and never stop to check on our well-being. According to an online life coach, this is a sure sign of failing at life. He said, “If you're on the go and never recharge, you may seem successful. However, you're neglecting your well-being to pursue success.”

19. Neglecting Your Health

Neglecting your health impacts your mental health. When you avoid routine checkups, you'll not be taking good care of yourself or be aware of any conditions you are predisposed to. Also, leading an unhealthy lifestyle may impact your body and self-esteem.

20. Lost Passion

You'll start losing passion when you feel like life is meaningless and don't bring value to yourself or those around you. Ultimately, this will impact your mental health negatively, as you'll let trivial matters consume you.

21. Comparing Yourself With Others

Comparing yourself to others will depress you and lead to making decisions you regret in the long run. It will make you feel like you're a failure and have low esteem and inadequacy. You'll always focus on what you're not good at rather than your strengths.

22. Not Learning or Growing

Success and failure are essential to bettering ourselves. You're doing better if you're open to learning, ultimately leading to growth. If you're not, you won't have grit, tenacity, or motivation, and you'll never change.

23. Unhappy

When you don't find any reason to be happy, you're not succeeding. Some things make us happy, even if we still don't have everything we want. When you have things like a loving family and good health and are still always unhappy, you're failing.

24. Don't Have a Job or Can't Keep One

Granted, you could live without a job but can't achieve anything without one. You will only achieve what you want with the motivation to work and keep going. To combat this, find what you love doing. As someone once said, you'll not work a day when you do what you love.

What Does Fulfillment Look Like?

Fulfillment in life means different things for different people. Some online commenters stated fulfillment as providing for their families, landing their dream job, being financially stable — and others said much more. But success means finding fulfillment in things as they are and leaving room for more. Remember this, and you'll not have to worry about failure.