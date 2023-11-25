Silent Movies That Will Still Leave You Speechless

Film in the silent era was a visual medium, cinema at its most pure and elemental.

Without recourse to the spoken word, silent movies created a new language, elevating what began life as a cheap novelty into high art. But it was an art that was doomed from the beginning. The sound revolution was an inevitability, and when it came in 1927 with the release of The Jazz Singer, the first Hollywood movie with synchronized dialogue, it was brutal, not a passing of the baton but a coup that ended careers and ruined lives, setting silent cinema adrift on the sea of history. The movies never looked back. Talkies were the way forward and there was a new language to learn.

The irony of it all is that when viewed now, The Jazz Singer looks like a ridiculous musty relic, unwatchable as anything other than a cultural curio. In contrast, because art is immortal and creaky, over-sentimental song-and-dance tosh is not, the best movies of the silent era are still beguiling and heart-stirring to behold.

1. Metropolis (1927)

Forget the heavy-handed politics (which H.G. Welles himself dismissed as “silly”) and wallow in the visuals. Inspired by the Manhattan skyline, the soaring cityscape of director Fritz Lange and writer Thea von Harbou’s dystopian epic blends high art deco and fantasy gothic to stunning effect. Made on the cusp of the sound era, the scale and ambition of Metropolis encapsulate silent movies' capacity for grand spectacle, something that early sound films, shackled to primitive recording equipment, would not achieve for years.

2. The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin is one of cinema’s immortals. The fame he enjoyed at the height of his career is barely imaginable, and he is now foremost among the handful of silent stars who are still beloved and admired today. Here, in the familiar guise of the Little Tramp, he serves up truckloads of his trademark physical comedy, but the highlight is the utterly charming “dance of the bread rolls” an intimate moment in which Chaplin, seated at a dining table, proves he could mine laughs from just about anything, in this case, a couple of forks and a selection of baked goods.

3. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer’s recreation of the trial and execution of Joan of takes place on a spartan concrete stage, an abstract reimagining of Rouen Castle, starkly lit, hostile, and uncanny. Making bold use of unorthodox angles that add to the sense of menace, Dreyer’s camera dwells with close-up intensity on actress Renée Falconetti's excruciatingly expressive face, a face that conveys fortitude and anguish more vividly than words ever could. Legendary film critic Pauline Kael considered it “the finest performance ever recorded on film.”

4. Greed (1924)

With this monumental psychological drama, a nine-hour treatise on the underpinnings of human nature, director Erich von Stroheim riled the critics the way only a true visionary can. “If a contest were to be held to determine which has been the filthiest, vilest, most putrid picture in the history of the motion picture business,” thundered trade paper Harrison’s Report, “I am sure that Greed would win.” Now considered a masterpiece it is also, sadly, a film archivist's fantasy. Brutally cut by MGM after its disastrous debut, no copy of von Stroheim’s original version has ever been found.

5. City Lights (1931)

Continuing to make silent movies well into the sound era would’ve spelled career suicide for anyone but Charlie Chaplin. And his refusal to sacrifice his art on the altar of technology was not just a streak of Luddite petulance. Made four years after The Jazz Singer, this tender mix of comedy and pathos, in which the Little Tramp falls for a blind flower girl, remains one of Chaplin's finest silent movies.

6. Battleship Potemkin (1925)

Sergei Eisenstein’s dramatization of the 1905 Potemkin mutiny contains one of the most celebrated scenes in all of cinema.

When residents of Odessa gather on the broad flight of steps leading to the harbor to cheer on the mutineers, a phalanx of Cossacks forms up behind them. The Cossacks begin to march machine-like down the steps, halting at intervals to fire volleys into the crowd, now fleeing in panic before them. The implacable advance of the Cossacks contrasts starkly with the chaos of the crowd, the mayhem and terror conveyed in a series of striking images: a woman shot in the face, a pair of broken spectacles, and, most famously, a baby carriage careering out of control down the steps.

The scene exemplifies Eisenstein’s pioneering use of montage, the juxtaposition of images to create an emotional response, the bedrock of film editing.

7. Sunrise (1927)

Critics have deemed German director F.W. Murnau’s American debut, a poignant dream-like romantic drama, the crowning achievement of the silent era. High praise indeed, especially in this company. A love story for the ages, its lyrical beauty is a testament to the pitch of artistry achieved by silent cinema in the final moments before the axe fell.

8. The General (1926)

Best known for his sublime comedy shorts, each one a glittering showcase for his physical genius as a comedian, Buster Keaton stars here as a Civil War-era engineer embroiled in a madcap railway chase to rescue the twin loves of his life: his gal Annabelle Lee (Marion Mack), and his cherished locomotive, The General of the title.

The gags flow thick and fast – most of them potentially fatal, this being Buster Keaton – as the thrilling pursuit builds to its climax: the collapse of a trestle bridge that sends a genuine 500-ton steam locomotive crashing into the riverbed below. At $42,000, this was the most expensive single shot ever filmed and the train was left where it lay in the riverbed, becoming a notable tourist attraction. It was eventually salvaged for scrap during WWII. Released to generally lukewarm reviews and meager box office, The General received swift reappraisal. Orson Welles proclaimed it “The greatest comedy ever made, the greatest Civil War film ever made, and perhaps the greatest film ever made.”

9. Man with a Movie Camera (1929)

A riveting, dispassionate account of everyday life in the Soviet Union, directed by Dziga Vertov and masterfully edited by his wife Yelizaveta Svilova, Man with a Movie Camera is a window into history.

10. Safety Last (1923)

The shot of Harold Lloyd dangling precariously from a busted clock, high above the streets of Downtown Los Angeles, became one of the defining images of silent cinema. Lloyd claimed adamantly that the stunt was done for real without special effects or split-screen photography – and he was right, in a way.

The production did film the scene at the top of an LA office block, but on a cutaway, ensuring that if worse came to worst, Lloyd would fall only a few yards onto a mattress rather than plunge 15 floors to the sidewalk. Thankfully, knowing that does nothing to shatter the illusion; the scene remains as nail-bitingly tense – and funny – as the day it was filmed.

11. Napoléon (1927)

The superb 1980 restoration of Abel Gance’s masterpiece by British film historian Kevin Brownlow ignited new interest in silent cinema. Brownlow’s fascination with Napoléon began in childhood when he unearthed two 9.5 mm reels of it at a street market. A lifetime labor of love, his restored version premiered at Radio City Music Hall in New York on 23-25 January 1981.

The sell-out crowd experienced only to a near-complete version of the film but also a live rendition of Carmine Coppola’s new orchestral score. Gance was too ill to attend (he died the following November at the age of 82) but was connected to the theater by phone. When he asked the audience how they liked his film, he was rewarded with a thunderous standing ovation.

12. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

A masterpiece of German Expressionism, Caligari shot entirely in the studio, unusual for the pre-sound era, against a background of canvas flats painted in skewed and disorientating caricatures of reality. Wrote critic Albert Lewin, revealing how new the concept of film as anything but novelty was: “The only serious picture exhibited in America so far, that in anything like the same degree has the authentic thrills and shock of art.”

13. Nosferatu (1922)

F.W. Murnau’s hugely influential prototypical horror movie starring Max Schreck as the skeletal, spidery vampire Count Orlock, wears its age well, the ghostly patina of time only adding to its haunting power. Today, it remains one of the most popular and influential silent movies ever made.

14. Häxan (1922)

A disquieting hellbroth of dramatization, documentary, and animated fantasy, that veers wildly from serious meditation on medieval witchcraft to shock-tactic horror, Häxan, like Nosferatu, has grown more compelling (and a heck of a lot weirder) with age. “Instead of seeming quaint,” wrote Dave Kehr in the Chicago Reader, “the n-de scenes and scatological references now have a crumbly, sinister quality – they seem the survivals of ancient, unhealthy imaginations.”

15. Un Chien Andalou (1929)

Come for the eye-slicing scene, stay for the ant-infested human hand and the grand piano full of dead donkeys! The first film collaboration between Salvador Dali and Luis Buñuel, the Stan & Ollie of surrealism, this silent movie remains every bit as shocking, hilarious, and flat-out bizarre as it has a right to be.

16. Gertie the Dinosaur

Winsor McCay’s 12-minute short was not the first animated film, as is often claimed; he had already made several others himself. But as the first to feature a character with a discernible and appealing personality – and the first to feature a dinosaur – it was the first that counts. McCay made much of animation’s potential for “serious and educational work,” and consulted the American Historical Society before starting work on Gertie, but there’s not a lot of paleontology in the end result.

Gertie is a lively girl, performing tricks at the behest of her trainer, giving him a playful nip when he oversteps the mark, and in one memorable scene, tossing a mammoth into a lake for spraying her with water. She was also a major influence on future animators, including the Fleischer Brothers, Walter Lantz (creator of Woody Woodpecker), and some long-forgotten flash-in-the-pan named Walt Disney.

17. Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925)

Like the more famous 1959 Charlton Heston remake, the silent Ben-Hur boasts two magnificent set pieces: the thrilling sea battle fought by full-size Roman triremes, and the jaw-dropping chariot race. The latter, one of the greatest action sequences ever filmed, is still edge-of-the-seat viewing almost a century on. It was staged, with scant regard for the safety of the horses or the actors, as a real race in front of a huge crowd who placed bets on the outcome. Apart from heavily influencing the 1959 version (the opening sequence is recreated shot-for-shot), echoes of it can be found in DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt and in the pod race from Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace.

18. Intolerance (1916)

A four-part epic subtitled “Love’s Struggle Through the Ages,” Intolerance was director D.W. Griffith’s response to the entirely justified censure of his previous film, The Birth of a Nation, for its contemptible racism (see below). Spanning the centuries from ancient Babylon to contemporary America, it seeks to portray love’s power over hate via a quartet of intercut and loosely interwoven vignettes.

An infamous flop on release, it’s hard going these days, but worth it for the astounding production values, principally the breathtaking Babylon set, which once towered 300 ft over Sunset Boulevard.

19. The Ghost Train (1927)

An Anglo-German co-production this terrific thriller about a group of strangers stranded overnight at a spooky railway station puts an impeccable Expressionist spin on a well-loved play that is, in all other respects, as English as tea and crumpets.

20. The Birth of a Nation (1915)

“Like writing history with lightning,” gushed President Woodrow Wilson when D.W. Griffith’s Civil War epic screened at the White House. Like rewriting history with colossal bigotry and a hard-on for the KKK might be closer to the truth. Still, despite its repulsive racism and glorification of The Klan, The Birth of a Nation represented a giant leap forward in filmmaking artistry, employing then-revolutionary techniques such as dramatic close-ups, parallel action, and crosscutting that quickly became the industry standard.