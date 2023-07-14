24 True Facts That Sound Too Silly To Be True

Have you ever stumbled upon facts that are so outlandish they make you say, “No way, that can't be true!” Well, buckle up because our weird spinning sphere has some seriously mind-boggling stuff in store for you. Folks on an online forum shared jaw-dropping examples that we can't believe are true. Here are some of the most interesting!

A Day On Venus Is Longer Than A Year On Venus

Venus, the funky planet, takes 243 Earth days to complete a single rotation. And get this: a year on Venus, which zooms around the Sun, lasts only 225 Earth days. So, technically, a day on Venus is longer than its own year! But here's the thing, Venus does a reverse spin relative to its orbit. The planet has a “sidereal day” disco party that lasts longer than a year.

The 10th U.S. President Has A Living Grandson

Believe it or not, the 10th US President, John Tyler, born in 1790, still has a living grandson today. Yes, you heard that right. We've had 46 presidents since then, but ol' John Tyler's legacy lives on. It's like the man was immortal or had a secret fountain of youth in his hunting lodge.

Michel Lotito Ate An Entire Plane

Ever heard of a guy named Michel Lotito? No? Mr. Michel is a French entertainer with one of the weirdest diets ever! Between 1978 and 1980, he devoured an entire airplane. Yeah, you read that correctly— an entire plane. The Cessna 150 was his snack of choice. And the cherry on top? He claimed it didn't bother his stomach one bit. No wonder Michel is now known as Monsieur “Mouth” Mangetout (“Mr. Eat-All”). Who needs a burger when you can have a plane?

Martin Luther King Jr. And Anne Frank Were The Same Age

Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank, two legendary figures, were born in the same year — 1929. But their paths took tragically different turns. Anne Frank's life was cut short at 15, while MLK Jr. died at 39. They would both celebrate their 85th birthdays this year, spreading their messages of hope through their powerful words. It kind of messes with your perception of time, doesn't it?

Vending Machines Kill More People Than Sharks Annually

Sharks may strike fear into the hearts of many, but guess what? Vending machines are the real silent killers. Since 1978, there have been at least 37 deaths and 113 injuries caused by people trying to rock or tilt vending machines for some free soda or cash. More lives are lost to vending machines than to sharks each year. So, remember, treat those machines with respect the next time you crave a snack.

Sharks Are Older Than Trees

Speaking of Sharks, our not-so-friendly friends have been cruising the planet for way longer than trees have been rooted in the ground. These mighty predators have existed for hundreds of millions of years, even before “true” trees sprouted up. Sharks were hanging out at the beach while the trees were still working on their roots.

Some Birds Can Speak A Few Words Of Any Language

Parrot party alert! Some birds are true chatterboxes and can even speak a few words of any language. The corvids, for example, can mimic a handful of phrases, while some budgerigars have a mind-blowing vocabulary of nearly 2,000 words. So next time you're chatting away, don't be surprised if a feathered friend drops in with a witty remark.

Elites Ate Mummies In The Past

In the past, England's King Charles II consumed medication made from human skulls to treat his seizures. And shockingly, until 1909, physicians commonly used human skulls for neurological treatments. Eating mummies was quite the trend among the royal and social elite. It will be impossible to beat such an exclusive and peculiar taste in medicine!

Grand Theft Auto V Made More Money Than The Entire Music Industry

Grand Theft Auto V made more money in its first month than the global music industry. Wrap your head around that! The music biz makes about $1.4 billion monthly, but GTA V outpaced them in just three days, raking in a cool one billion dollars. That's one way to steal the spotlight!

Shaq Only Made One Three Pointer In His Whole Career

Shaquille O'Neal, the larger-than-life basketball legend, never quite mastered shooting three-pointers. In his 1,207-game NBA career, he sank just a single shot from deep range. Yep, only one! Shaq made his three-point debut during the 1995-96 season, which was the beginning and end of his long-range prowess. Maybe he preferred slam dunks over long shots, and who can blame him?

Bear Wrestling Is Illegal In Oklahoma

Who knew that bear wrestling was once a thing? Well, they put their foot down in Oklahoma and made it illegal. Some rowdy bars thought having bear wrestling matches was a fantastic idea. And The bears were probably drugged, declawed, and defanged. Can you imagine the excitement of wrestling a sedated bear? Oklahoma said, “Nuh-uh, not in our state!”

Ketchup Was Used As A Medicine

In the 1830s, ketchup wasn't just a condiment but a magical cure-all. Dr. John Cook Bennett, a brilliant mind (or maybe a mad scientist), claimed that tomato ketchup could heal everything from diarrhea to jaundice. He even sold it as “tomato pills.”

There Are No Resident Rats In Alberta

Did you know that Alberta is a rat-free zone? Since 1950, they've been proudly rat-free, thanks to their Rat Control Program. It means no resident rat population is allowed to establish itself. Of course, it doesn't mean they never get rats. But hey, let's give Alberta a round of applause for their victory over the furry intruders!

Testicles Have Taste Receptors

Isn't it crazy that testicles have taste receptors? However, the taste receptors differ slightly from those on our tongues. Urologist Paul Turek said they have their tricky little version of taste receptors.

Snails Have The Strongest Teeth On Earth

Now, here's something none of us expected: snails have the strongest teeth on Earth. Who would've thought? These slimy creatures have teeth that are tougher than Kevlar and stronger than spider silk. Researchers discovered this fascinating fact, leaving us in awe of the mighty snail and its formidable dental prowess.

It Takes At Least A Week To Make A Jelly Bean

Ever wonder how long it takes to make a single jelly bean? Guess what? It takes at least a week! In the magical world of the Jelly Belly factory, time slows down, and over 100 flavors and 100,000 pounds of jelly beans are produced daily. That's a lot of bean business.

Honey Doesn't Spoil

Thanks to its low water content and high acidity, honey creates a hostile environment for those pesky bacteria that turn food into a science experiment gone wrong. Archaeologists even found honey pots in ancient Egyptian tombs that were thousands of years old and still perfectly preserved. Honey, the true champion of longevity!

You Exhale Most Of The Weight You Lose

Here's a weight loss secret: you exhale most of the weight you lose. When you shed those pounds, you're breathing them out. Carbon dioxide exits your body through your lungs, and water mixes in your circulation until it's lost as sweat or urine. So, next time you hit the gym, remember to give those lungs a workout too.

There Are More Chess Moves Than Stars In The Galaxy

Love a game of chess? We have some crazy news for you. Chess has more possible moves than there are stars in the galaxy. The Shannon Number, which represents all the possible move combinations, exceeds the number of atoms in the observable universe. So, next time you're playing chess, know you're exploring a cosmos of strategic possibilities.

Australia Waged War Against Emus

In 1932, Australia waged war against the emus. Yes, you read that right. The Great Emu War was a military operation to address the emu population wreaking havoc on crops in Western Australia. Farmers were at their wits' end, so they called the army. The emus, however, put up a tough fight. It turns out emus are natural-born warriors.

Polar Bears Have Black Skin

Polar bears know how to blend in in style. Their white fur allows them to camouflage seamlessly in their Arctic environment, making them the ultimate fashionistas of the icy realm. But here's a fun fact: underneath that fabulous coat, their skin is black. Not many people know that polar bears are rocking the monochrome look from head to toe!

Nintendo Was Founded In 1889

Who would've thought that Nintendo has existed since the Stone Age of gaming? Okay, maybe not that long, but they were founded in 1889. Nintendo Karuta started it all, producing and distributing Japanese playing cards. Their journey began with a deck of cards, eventually leading them to conquer the gaming world. Now that's a long-term success story.

There Are More Enslaved People Now Than Ever In History

Time for a reality check: slavery is not just a thing of the past. It has ancient roots and persists today in various forms. We call it “modern slavery,” a grim term encompassing forced labor and other horrific practices. It's a reminder that we still have a long way to go in eradicating this dark chapter from human history.

Chainsaws Were Invented To Help With Childbirth

Did you know the chainsaw wasn't created to clear debris or chop down trees? No, no. The brilliant minds behind this contraption, John Aitken and James Jeffrey, invented it for an entirely different purpose: to assist in childbirth. Believe it or not, the hand-cranked chainsaw was meant to cut through a mother's pelvis during difficult deliveries. Thankfully, medical science has come a long way since then!

Source: (Reddit).