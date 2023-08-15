Silver Dollar City New Roller Coaster Announced for Spring 2024

Silver Dollar City announced the new, groundbreaking $30 million indoor family roller coaster to open in spring 2024.

Fire in The Hole, the largest indoor rollercoaster in the Midwest, will be located in the newly incorporated Fire District. It will double the size of one of the most popular areas of the theme park. It is already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and family-friendly attractions. This announcement comes after Silver Dollar City revealed an additional $30 million investment in new guest experiences and improvements, hinting at further development in the next five years.

Bringing New Excitement to The Park

“Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, Fire in The Hole continues Silver Dollar City's strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks,” said Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company. “Spurring the creation of The Fire District, the custom-designed Fire in The Hole makes history as the Heartland's largest indoor coaster. As the District's anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow.”

A Thrill Ride for All Ages

The Silver Dollar City new roller coaster experience, with a powered incline and gravity descent, including three drops and a quick splash-landing, promises a thrilling ride. Guests will enjoy a custom soundtrack with show lighting and enhanced special effects. The ride provides a heightened experience, bringing the Fire in The Hole story to life. Nearly a third of a mile long, the new ride is housed in a five-story, temperature-controlled building to ensure ridership regardless of weather.

The new ride honors authentic regional heritage as the story is a fictional account of a real night in Ozark Mountain history when the mining town of Marmaros was burned to the ground by notorious vigilantes called the Baldknobbers. During the ride, the makers of the fire wagons in the Silver Dollar City Pumper Factory invite the townspeople to unveil their newest model. Instead, the visitors find the town in flames due to the reckless Baldknobbers. Guests are brought into the action and asked to band together to battle the fire.

A Historic Reimagining

The new attraction is inspired by the original Fire in The Hole attraction, first imagined, engineered, and custom-built at Silver Dollar City in 1972. Now celebrating its final season at the Ozarks Park, the first Fire in The Hole made history when it opened as one of the world's first indoor roller coasters.

Plan Your Trip to Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City will offer a 2024 season pass pre-sale beginning October 9 and ending October 31. During the pre-sale, guests can buy passes at the season's lowest prices, including early line access to Fire in The Hole in the spring.

Tripadvisor recently announced Silver Dollar City as the number one amusement park in the United States based on traveler reviews and ratings. The City offers 40 rides & attractions, including several record-breaking roller coasters, a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong, and ten world-class festivals & events featuring a variety of entertainment and live concerts.