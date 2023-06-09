20 Intense Classic Films Similar to Taxi Driver

Are you a massive fan of Martin Scorsese’s film, Taxi Driver? Several other movies have that same vibe.

A recent online discussion looks for movies that match the vibe of the Scorsese classic. Here are our favorite 20 responses.

1. Naked (1993)

This British black comedy won several awards at the Cannes film festival.

2. The Machinist (2004)

Starring Christian Bale, The Machinist is a psychological thrill ride that focuses on a character dealing with paranoia.

Trevor Reznik (Bale) has been unable to sleep for a whole year.

3. American Psycho (2000)

Another Christian Bale film based on the novel of the same name. It follows the life of investment banker Patrick Bateman who lives a double life as a serial killer.

4. Memento (2000)

The Christopher Nolan masterpiece features a non-linear narrative that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

5. Fight Club (1999)

Based on the Chuck Palahniuk novel, Fight Club is directed by David Fincher and stars Edward Norton and Brad Pitt.

It features the narrator's (Norton) journey as his discontent with his everyday white-collar job and lifestyle grows.

6. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

The legendary Stanley Kubrick film is the definition of intense.

It takes place in a dystopian near-future Britain and isn't afraid to tackle difficult-to-watch topics.

7. Nightcrawler (2014)

The thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal showcases how far one person dives into madness in order to make a living selling footage to a local news station.

8. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

The neo-noir thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix, so you already know you're in for an intense experience.

Joe (Phoenix) is a mercenary hired by a politician to rescue his daughter.

9. The King of Comedy (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie is a satirical take on the crime film genre.

It stars Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, and Sandra Bernhard.

10. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

The classic film, based on the Ira Levin novel of the same name, is directed by Roman Polanski and stars Mia Farrow.

Young wife Rosemary Woodhouse (Farrow) believes her new neighbors are part of a Satanic cult.

11. Falling Down (1993)

In Falling Down, William Foster (Michael Douglas) is having a bad day. He's divorced, and his ex-wife's restraining order prohibits him from seeing his child.

After sitting in a hot traffic jam, he snaps and goes on a criminal rampage across the city, on the way to his ex-wife and daughters' home. “And now you’re going to die, wearing that stupid little hat!”

12. Seven / Se7en (1995)

Seven has one of the most notorious film endings in cinematic history. (“What's in the box? What's in the box?!”)

It follows two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) and their hunt for a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) that murders with the seven deadly sins as his motif.

13. One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

In One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) fakes insanity to avoid hard labor for the statutory rape of a teen and is sent to a mental health facility instead.

A sadistic nurse, Mildred Ratched (Louise Fletcher), runs the ward. However, McMurphy lights up the faces of many of the ward's other patients and starts a rebellion that costs more than he bargained.

14. Primal Fear (1996)

In Primal Fear, Defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) defends an altar boy (Edward Norton) accused of the Archbishop of Chicago's murder.

Dark secrets emerge, adding a dangerous element to the case's progression. To make matters worse, Vail is up against his ex-student lover, Janet Venable (Laura Linney).

15. Invasion of The Body Snatchers (1978)

The 1978 remake of the classic horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers takes place in San Francisco. Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) entertains his friend's (Brooke Adams) complaints about her husband.

He initially dismissed it as a marital issue. However, after similar reports, Benell realizes the problem is much bigger than their marriage.

16. Chinatown (1974)

In Chinatown, private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired to investigate what he believes to be a routine infidelity case.

Soon, however, he meets the real Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway), realizing that an imposter hired him. When Mr. Mulwray suddenly dies, it sends Gittes through the deceitful and sinister secrets of the Mulwray family.

17. The Conversation (1974)

The Conversation follows surveillance expert Harry Caul (Gene Hackman). He tails a young couple that a mysterious client's blunt assistant, Martin Stett (Harrison Ford), hired him to investigate.

Caul is tormented by memories of a case from his past with a tragic ending. After tracking the couple, he records a cryptic conversation between them and obsesses about it, fearing the couple may be in danger.

18. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy follows Joe Buck (Jon Voight) as he quits his job in Texas and heads to New York City. He's convinced that his irresistibility and charm will attract a wealthy widow to care for him. However, New York proves less hospitable than he imagined.

So he lives in a run-down, abandoned building with Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The duo team up to start Joe on his hustling career. Soon, Ratso's health deteriorates.

19. Joker (2019)

Joker is a possible origin story for DC's infamous clown. It follows Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) descent into insanity as the world around him does everything possible to break him.

Fleck believes Thomas Wayne is his father because his mother (Frances Conroy) has encouraged it. But she's mentally ill, and that's not the case. Ultimately, his madness sparks an uprising of criminal revolutionists in a festering Gotham City.

20. Oldboy (2013)

Oldboy tells the story of an obnoxious lush, Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin). After a friend bails him out of jail, he's suddenly abducted from the streets.

He wakes up inside a cell that looks like a hotel room and remains there for twenty years. Doucett is kept heavily drugged and unconscious often. Elizabeth Olsen co-stars.

Source: Reddit.