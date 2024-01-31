25 Simple Cooking Tips for Learning Chefs

Moving out of the family home, yearning to try something different, or supporting oneself through economic hardship are all valid reasons to take up cooking — these, and loving food, of course. However, for any new cook, kitchens can be daunting. Thankfully, there are many measures one can take to make the jump from novice to accomplished cook.

1. Salt Is Your Friend

Salt acts like a magnifying glass for food, bringing ingredients’ authentic flavors through in a dish and making bland food edible. A good supply of sea salt, rock salt, and even monosodium glutamate (MSG) is essential for making food taste good.

2. Know Your Onions

Onions are integral to many soups, sauces, and salads, so choosing the right type is critical to different cooking styles. Shallots and scallions are natural bedfellows for Asian dishes, sweet onions work for sauces, and red onions are great for roasting. When you fry onions, adding a healthy pinch of salt will extract their moisture, helping them caramelize for a natural sweetness. Also, Bon Appetit shares ways to store onions, stating one should never store onions in the fridge — they will keep better in dry conditions at room temperature.

3. Know Your Oil

A simple way to work with cooking oils is to use olive oil for frying European-style dishes, vegetable oil for Asian food or deep frying, and sesame oil for Asian seasoning. Of course, peanut, avocado, and coconut oil have their niche uses, depending on the ingredients. Clarified butter (or ghee) is best for Indian or Central Asian cuisine.

4. Know Your Pans

Most people have a universal frying pan for all their cooking, but if you ask any experienced chef, they would recommend several. If you are a fried fish lover, you must invest in a separate pan for this, while a third pan for vegetarian cooking will ensure any plant-based eaters won’t detect a meat taste anywhere. Pro tip: heat your pan before adding oil to prevent the meat from sticking to the surface.

5. Protect Yourself at All Times

Wearing an apron is essential for protecting your clothing and avoiding oil burns. Additionally, safety glasses provide excellent eye protection for cutting onions and avoiding barbecue smoke.

6. The Egg Dilemma

Eggs are a bone of contention in the cooking game — purists claim you must store eggs outside the fridge, especially if you want better baking results. This idea works if you have a hen and access to freshly laid eggs. As I live in an urban setting, I store my eggs in the refrigerator, which keeps them fresh for longer. You can always remove said eggs from the fridge before baking, allowing them to warm to room temperature.

7. Utensils for the Win

There are certain utensils every chef needs, but it takes time to build up a collection if you want quality products that will last a long time. The best basics include a silicone spatula, silicone-head tongs, serving spoons, a ladle, a steel-slotted spoon for deep-frying and blanching, scissors, a small cheese grater, and a vegetable peeler. These items are easily bought in bulk sets.

8. Knives Out

You may use the same undersized, blunt vegetable knife to cut everything. However, for kitchen supremacy, your knife collection must contain the following: a large kitchen knife for bigger foods and meat, a bread knife, a carving knife, a paring knife, and a utility knife. Rule number one for maintaining your knives: invest in a sharpener.

9. Knives Sharpened

The rule most chefs follow is that expensive knives need expensive sharpening tools, so sharpening your top-of-the-line Miyabi knives on a $10 sharpener is unacceptable. The experts at Knives and Tools believe pro chefs all use whetstones, which restore a blade in seconds. Several whetstones are available: traditional, oil, and diamond whetstones. Honing steel rods and electric sharpeners are an option for cheaper, shorter-term knives.

10. Thickening Sauces

There are many dos and don’ts with sauces, but the most important is buying a soft silicone-head spatula to prevent sticking and wastage. Moreover, when cooking stews or casseroles, adding flour to freeze-dried stock cube powder to make a roux for your gravy works every time. You will get thin sauce if you only add water or broth to a casserole.

11. Keep It Clean

We all know messy chefs, which can infuriate other significant others or roommates responsible for washing the dishes. Some people end up with a kitchen that looks like they fought a losing wrestling match — vegetable trimmings everywhere, pots and pans sitting with charred remains stuck to them, or utensils scattered far and wide. You will soon grow tired of cooking if your whirlwind culinary session always precedes a marathon of dishwashing.

12. Baking Is Science

Chefs can ad-lib some ingredients when cooking dishes, even omitting them entirely. Nothing is more fun than using up leftovers to create a never-before-seen meal. However, always follow the baking recipe and avoid substituting volume amounts. There is a difference between switching chocolate chips for nuts and flour for cornmeal. Invest in a digital scale if baking is your prime kitchen calling — your tastebuds will thank you.

13. I Can't Believe It's Hot Butter

Cooking with butter requires practice, as getting it wrong is often catastrophic due to its low burn threshold. The best rule is to use oil for heat and butter for rich flavor. When frying anything directly in butter, it must be on low heat lest you burn it. According to Serious Eats, a dash of oil protects the butter from burning.

14. The Burger Bun Dichotomy

One indicator for someone who understands burgers is their choice of burger bun and how they prepare it. For the love of all things good, toast that roll. It is the most crucial step for burger building; it protects the bread from the meat’s juices and prevents disintegration.

15. Choose Fresh

There are two extremes of people in life — those who love seafood and those who hate it. We must sympathize with the latter because a bad seafood experience can taint one’s perception forever. When choosing seafood or fish, finding fresh produce is essential for avoiding the unpleasant fishy odor that turns many people away. If you live near the sea, find your nearest seafood market.

16. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Chili peppers can enhance great recipes if used correctly, but improper handling can lead to disastrous results for eyes or nostrils. As with onions, goggles will prevent casual yet painful contact, and rubber gloves are also recommended. If you don’t like your recipes too strong, remove a chili pepper's seeds to soften the fiery blow, says Allrecipes.

17. Ice Your Vegetables

These ingredients must be treated well: overcooking releases vegetables’ essential nutrients and enzymes while undercooking them (looking at you, eggplants) might produce an unappetizing texture. If boiling vegetables, drop them in ice water after boiling to halt the cooking process while preserving their color. Moreover, roasting vegetables makes their natural flavor shine.

18. Stay Germ-Free

Did you know that cut fruits and vegetables may contain harmful bacteria? One must be vigilant in choosing the right source, and buying intact produce will mitigate the chances of bacterial presence. A National Institute of Health (NIH) study of cut fruits and vegetables in Canadian supermarkets showed that pre-cut apples, melon, cauliflower, and mushrooms are more likely to have Listeria monocytogenes than other ingredients. One can use this principle for ground meats, too — the fresher ground the protein, the safer the meat.

19. Understand Cooking Temperatures

Modern culinary arts are rife with old techniques, which have been circulating for centuries, and the cooking-by-feel approach is still prevalent. However, one tool most carnivore chefs have is a meat thermometer, which will ensure consistent results every time instead of prodding and hoping for the best. The real show-offs will rave about their sous-vide machine, a water bath used for gently heating food to its perfect temperature.

20. Say Cheese

Cheese is central to many delightful recipes, especially pizza. One tip for cutting or grating softer cheese is to store it in the freezer for 30 minutes (no longer) beforehand. By cooling the cheese, you can also avoid wastage on the cheese grater, which gives good peace of mind for those counting each paycheck.

21. Mastering a Mandolin

Spending hours cutting and crying through large quantities of onions can be a form of kitchen torture – especially without goggles. The mandolin is a daunting yet ingenious cutting instrument and can be your culinary confidant. Although many fingertips will disagree, mastering the mandolin can save hours of hard work.

22. Meat Your Maker

Vegetarians and vegans can skip this entry. Cooking meat is the most challenging skill in a home chef’s repertoire. While certain basic meat products like bacon and chicken require little effort, porterhouse steak needs a lot. One must understand meat temperatures for the perfect results. Furthermore, befriend your local butcher — they will soon offer you the best cuts once they know you.

23. Keep Those Bread Crusts

Growing up in a big household means getting to the best bread slices quickly. Those who snooze in the bread world get the crust. If you use breadcrumbs, loaf ends are lovely — the more stale, the better. Dry out the bread pieces in the oven and cool before blending if you want finer crumbs.

24. Prepping Ahead Saves Time and Stress

Cooking for guests sometimes requires extensive preparation, which can make any dinner party unnecessarily painful. Prepare anything possible ahead of time, leaving you to unwind with your friends or loved ones. Even a salad can be readied a few hours before mealtime, though cooking steak 24 hours in advance will result in many frowns.

25. Be One With Your Cutting Board

Most professional kitchens have different color-coded cutting boards for obvious hygiene-related reasons. FoodDocs teaches that red boards are for raw red meat, yellow is for raw poultry and game, and blue is for fish and seafood. However, it doesn’t end there. If you are serious about cooking, use a white cutting board for dairy, green for vegetables, and brown for cooked meats.