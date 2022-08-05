Millionaires don't always live lavish lifestyles. While some may flaunt their wealth, others are content to be the millionaire next door, leading an average lifestyle.

What's not average is their bank account. With more than 21 million millionaires living in the United States, there's a wealth of information to be gleaned from their financial habits.

6 Dead Simple Things Millionaires Do That You Can Do, Too

What simple things do millionaires do to save or make money that the average Joe can do too? If you're not doing these six things, there's no time like now to start!

No. 1: Don't Overpay While Online Shopping

Millionaires are smart shoppers. If you find yourself overpaying while shopping online, there's no reason to! Nowadays, it's easy to look for coupon codes online.

Capital One Shopping and Honey are examples of browser extensions you can download. These savings apps make it easy to click a button and have the app automatically apply any available coupon code. Handy right?

Shop Smart and Save Money Instead

If you prefer shopping online from the comfort of your home over going to the store, these extension makes it easy. They work on many websites, including popular sites like Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, Target, and more.

Bonus tip: Some stores offer incentives to buy online and pick up in-store. You may be able to score a discount by shopping online and then picking up your goods at a local store instead of having them shipped to you.

No. 2: Start Investing Now

Check out these investment options through Stash. You can invest in stocks from companies such as Amazon, Tesla, Apple, and more for $1 each. How can you invest in such a deal?

Stash offers consumers the opportunity to purchase partial, or fractional, shares of companies that would cost hundreds to thousands if you were to buy a single share.

Even Small Investments Add Up

This gets you into investing without breaking the bank. Suppose you are interested in saving for your retirement. In that case, Stash offers tools and guidance to help you start investing in an IRA and enjoy the tax benefits that retirement accounts offer.

Bonus tip: Retirement funds are crucial these days. The sooner you start investing, the more you will have when you retire.

No. 3: Cancel Your Car Insurance

First, hear me out. You may be overpaying for car insurance and not even realize it. Many insurance companies are providing more price cuts or offering new policies. If you don't ask or look for discounts, you will continue to pay the same old rate you always have.

Use Free Tools to Save on Insurance

Use a free tool like this from Finance Buzz that will tell you if there are lower rates from other companies for you to see. On average, users reported saving $500 a year.

It doesn't hurt to try it, and who couldn't use an extra $500 a year?

No. 4: Learn to Budget Like a Millionaire

Millionaires know where their money is going. If you're like most people, not budgeting your money leads to overspending, which quickly drains your bank account.

Consider how often you've spent money on dining out, buying new clothes, electronics, and other unexpected goodies so far this month. Take some time to write down everything you spent money on, including these unplanned purchases.

Use Online Budgeting Tools To Up Your Game

Then create a budget using your current spending to fill in the categories. If you're spending more than what you need for your budget, it's time to get serious about learning how to stick to your new budget plan.

Bonus tip: Many online services make quick work out of helping you create a budget and handle your money. Some websites will even connect to your bank and help create a budget with the data in your account.

No. 5: Millionaires Don't Listen to Nay Sayers

Many people in your life will tell you that you will never become a millionaire—people who will tell you that your goals are out of reach. Someone will tell you how average or poor you are.

If you choose to accept the fact that you will never reach millionaire status, then you probably won't. You'll probably settle for the ordinary. Please don't.

Keep Your Eye on the Prize

Set your eyes on the prize of being a millionaire, and you'll see your beliefs affect your actions, and then your actions affect your outcomes.

It's amazing what you can do when you put your mind to it.

No. 6: Most Millionaires Work Smarter and Harder Than Everyone Else

Sometimes it's good old-fashioned elbow grease that gets the job done. There's a lot to be said about someone who puts in the work. Those are the people who get noticed for sticking with the job.

Not everyone is willing to work hard to reap the benefits if it takes too long. However, everyone notices the person who stays late at the office and is dedicated to their work.

Put in the Extra Work

Sometimes becoming a millionaire takes working long hours to reach your goal. Sometimes it means learning a new skill and taking the time to apply it for your benefit. Opportunities come and go, but people who become millionaires learn to take the chance.

