Remembering Sinéad O’Connor: 16 Things You Never Knew About The Late and Great Sinead O’Connor

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, a captivating and influential figure in music and activism, tragically passed away on Wednesday at 56. Her family announced the devastating news and requested privacy during this difficult time. Sinéad leaves a remarkable legacy that spans a career filled with achievements and controversies. Here are fourteen things people may not know about the life of this iconic performer:

Early Life

Born in Dublin on December 8, 1966, Sinéad O'Connor was the third of five children in her family. Her parents' divorce caused turbulence in her early life, and she later revealed her mother's abusive behavior, which included attempts to harm her reproductive system. Despite the hardships, O'Connor chose to forgive her mother, recognizing her struggles with mental health.

At age 13, she moved in with her father, but at 15, she faced legal trouble and spent 18 months in a Magdalene asylum for “unruly” women after a shoplifting incident.

Breakthrough Album

In 1987, O'Connor released her debut album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” which received critical acclaim and established her as a unique and talented artist. The album featured hit singles like “Mandinka” and “Troy.”

Iconic Bald Look

O'Connor first shaved her head aged 20. Defying the music executives who wanted her to be more “girlie, O'Connor did away with her hair to reject gender conventions and protect herself from unwanted attention following a lifetime of abuse. It became her recognizable symbol, evoking diverse perceptions of her personality.

However, she consistently reminded audiences that her shaved head was just one part of her identity—no more, no less.

“Nothing Compares 2 U”

In 1990, Sinéad O'Connor released her most famous song, a cover of Prince‘s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which became a massive international hit and earned her four Grammy nominations. The song held a deep personal significance for O'Connor.

“The song reminded me of my mother,” she candidly revealed. “While being filmed, memories flooded my mind, and I struggled to hold back tears—an unexpected emotional connection.”

The Complex Link to Prince

O'Connor's career is forever linked to Prince, thanks to the success of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” While the song made her a star, her feelings toward Prince were complicated, She recalls an unpleasant encounter when he reprimanded her for swearing in interviews and allegedly attempted to harm her with a stuffed pillowcase.

Despite the song's popularity, her career didn't reach the same heights afterward. She faced personal struggles, including a difficult custody battle with her daughter's father.

Controversial Moments and Activism

Sinéad O'Connor often made headlines for her controversial actions and outspoken views on various topics, including politics, religion, and social issues. Notably, during a 1992 performance on “Saturday Night Live,” she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II, which sparked considerable backlash.

O'Connor is known for her strong advocacy for human rights and social justice causes. She actively campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights and has been an outspoken critic of child abuse and the Catholic Church's handling of abuse cases.

Mental Health Struggles

In 2007, Sinéad O'Connor spoke openly about her bipolar disorder on The Oprah Winfrey Show, sharing her experiences with suicidal thoughts and fear before her diagnosis. Over the years, she remained honest about the impact on her career, canceling tours in 2012 due to her mental health.

In 2017, O'Connor emotionally discussed her mental health and encouraged support for those with mental illness, urging fans to check in on struggling loved ones.

Her Works

Sinéad O'Connor has released 10 albums and numerous singles throughout her career, showcasing her versatility as an artist. Some of her notable albums include “I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got” (1990), “Am I Not Your Girl?” (1992), and “Universal Mother” (1994).

Multiple Marriages

Sinéad O'Connor had four marriages in her lifetime. Her first was with record producer John Reynolds in 1987, which ended in divorce in 1991. She married journalist Nick Sommerlad in 2001 but split after 11 months due to the pressures of early matrimony. O'Connor's marriage to musician Steve Cooney in 2010 ended in divorce in 2011, with weight gain comments being a contributing factor.

Lastly, she married psychotherapist Barry Herridge in 2011, but the marriage lasted only 16 days due to external pressures.

Most Remarkable Grammy Performance

One of Sinéad O'Connor's most remarkable performances was during the 1989 Grammy Awards with her performance of Mandinka'. The Acappella rendition showcased her raw emotion and vocal prowess, leaving the audience in awe. At the tender age of 21, Sinéad O'Connor made her Grammy debut with a nomination in the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance category for her groundbreaking debut album, “The Lion and the Cobra.”

The performance was a standout moment in Grammy history, with Rolling Stone magazine declaring it one of the best moments ever. Had Twitter existed then, “bald chick” would have undoubtedly been a trending topic within seconds.

Religious Exploration

A spiritual journey characterized Sinéad O'Connor's life. In 2018, she publicly embraced Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt. However, she later distanced herself from organized religion and returned to using her birth name.

Retirement

Over the years, O'Connor faced health challenges and canceled concerts due to physical and emotional issues. In 2021, Sinéad O'Connor declared her retirement from the music industry and touring, citing that she had “grown older” and felt “weary.”

However, within a few days, she had a change of heart, expressing her genuine passion for creating music and stating, “I love my job. Making music, that is. What I don't love are the repercussions of being a talented (and outspoken woman), as it means having to confront pervasive prejudice daily in order to sustain a livelihood.”

Collaborations and Covers

Sinéad O'Connor collaborated with various artists throughout her career, contributing her unique voice to their work. She also recorded numerous covers, including songs by Bob Marley, John Lennon, and Peter Gabriel, putting her own emotive twist on these classics.

Memoir

In 2021, O'Connor released her memoir titled “Rememberings,” where she candidly recounted her life experiences, struggles, and successes. The book offers a deeper insight into the artist's personal journey and the events that shaped her life and career.

Mother of Four

Sinéad O’Connor had four children in her lifetime, not all with her husbands. Roisin Waters, Sinéad O'Connor's second son with journalist John Waters, also faced a troubling suicide attempt, leading to a custody battle that ultimately resulted in Roisin being in John's care. Jake Reynolds is her eldest son from her first marriage, and her fourth child, Yeshua Bonadio, is with her scientist father.

Sinéad O'Connor's life and career have been complex and multifaceted, as with any public figure. However, she remains a significant figure in the music world and a voice for critical social issues. The world mourns the loss of a truly extraordinary artist and activist.

Sinéad O'Connor's Heartbreaking Loss of Son

Tragedy struck Sinéad O'Connor more than a year ago when her 17-year-old son, Shane, tragically took his own life in January 2022. In the wake of this devastating loss, the renowned singer took to her Twitter account, expressing her heartache through a series of deeply troubling messages.

“I've decided to follow my son. There's no point living without him,” she wrote, reflecting the immense pain and grief she was experiencing.

Authorities confirmed that O'Connor's death was not suspicious, but an autopsy must be performed before a cause of death can be known.