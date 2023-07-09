24 Singers With The Best Voices Who Deserve Their Flowers

It is no strange fact that autotune and lip-syncing dominate the music industry. With this knowledge, we must pause and appreciate the exceptional vocal talents that have graced our ears over the years. Music lovers from an online community have shared singers they think deserve flowers for their vocal ability, and these are 25 we agree with!

1. Jeff Buckley

Buckley's hauntingly beautiful voice captivates audiences with his emotional delivery and incredible range. His rendition of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah” remains an iconic masterpiece and the best ever. Let's also remember how awesome he is with a guitar!

2. Ella Fitzgerald

Let's make a warm welcome for the Queen of Jazz herself. At least while we cannot evoke her ghost or bring her back to life, we can go back in time and immerse ourselves in the beauty of the sounds she left. Known also as the “First Lady of Song,” Fitzgerald's voice was a gift to humanity. Her velvety tone made her one of the most influential jazz vocalists ever.

3. Etta James

Etta James was everywhere, so long as music was involved. She did a bit of them all, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, and soul. James possessed a voice that could pierce your soul or awaken something. Her raw and passionate performances, especially in songs like “At Last,” strengthened her status as a vocal powerhouse.

4. Marvin Gaye

Gaye's silky smooth voice had the power to make hearts melt. His soulful delivery and undeniable charisma elevated his music to legendary status. A contributor shares that they are not really into soul music but would always stop and listen to a Marvin Gaye song. So many other music lovers would go on and on singing Gaye's praises.

5. Barry White

With a voice deeper than the ocean, White was the ultimate crooner. His seductive baritone made every listener weak in the knees, and his romantic ballads still make for the perfect soundtrack to a candlelit evening.

6. Sade

“There's something in her voice that I can't explain. Beautiful,” a commenter says. That's Earth's truth. I tell you, Sade's sultry and distinctive voice is impossible to resist. Her enchanting vocals effortlessly combine soul, jazz, and R&B elements, creating a timeless sound that continues to captivate audiences.

7. Celine Dion

Of course, Celine Dion deserves a spot here. Dion's vocal range is simply mind-blowing. Her powerful voice and emotional delivery have made her one of the best-selling artists of all time. In her expansive career, she has created countless ballads that would continue to stand the test of time.

8. Nina Simone

Simone's voice was a force of nature. Her deep, rich contralto commanded attention and carried immense emotional weight, and she was an icon of the civil rights movement. Her performance of “Strange Fruit” pierces down deep into the soul, possibly even leaving one paralyzed.

9. Luther Vandross

Vandross's velvety smooth voice was the epitome of romance. His ability to convey vulnerability and passion in his songs made him one of the greatest R&B singers ever. He has also been praised for his ability to command the audience while performing.

10. Freddie Mercury

As the frontman of Queen, Freddie Mercury‘s vocal range was simply astonishing. His ability to switch effortlessly between rock anthems and delicate ballads showcased his versatility and unparalleled talent. Hilariously, a contributor states that there can never be a replacement for Freddie Mercury, and in fact, there never should be.

11. Whitney Houston

Where do we begin? Her incredible vocal control and ability to hit the most challenging high notes made her a true pop music diva. Until today, fans still sing her praises and hold her dear to their hearts.

12. Frank Sinatra

Ol' Blue Eyes himself, sometimes also referred to as Chairman of the Board, Sinatra's smooth voice captured the hearts of millions. Listening to him even today feels like rubbing my ears gently against a velvet material. His impeccable and timeless charm earned him the title of “Chairman of the Board,” if you are curious.

13. Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, had a voice that shook the heavens. Her powerful delivery and soulful expression made her an icon and paved the way for generations of female vocalists. Her legacy will never be forgotten, nor can it be replaced. It's no wonder Rolling Stones named her the greatest singer ever.

14. Stevie Wonder

I've heard people compare Stevie Wonder to such vocal powerhouses as Alicia Keys, Usher, Patti, and Lenny Kravitz, even if we all know that they don't exactly sound the same way. Wonder's unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop and his extraordinary vocal abilities established him as a musical genius. He inspired some of the most prolific voices in music, including Prince and Beyoncé.

15. Teddy Pendergrass

Thank the heavens for the gift that Teddy Pendergrass was; a gift that kept giving. Whether he was crooning a sensual ballad or belting out an uptempo groove, his voice could make hearts skip a beat. Watch his live performances and see how the women lost their minds! He was a walking temptation. Even years after his death, his songs inspire some of the most intimate moments, if you know what we mean.

16. Adele

Adele's voice is a force of nature. Adele's soul-stirring vocals and heart-wrenching ballads have earned her a place among the greatest voices of our time; no wonder fans love her to the moon and back.

17. Sam Cooke

Samuel Cook, popularly referred to as Sam Cooke, had a voice that was pure magic. His lovely voice left him with the title “King of Soul” within his fanbase. His timeless hits like “A Change Is Gonna Come” resonate with listeners today. What set Cooke apart was not just his incredible vocal talent, we have come to learn, but also his ability to infuse his songs with depth and meaning to address such important subjects.

18. Robert Plant

As the lead vocalist of Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant's powerful voice became synonymous with rock ‘n' roll. His range and charisma remain unmatched in the annals of music history. A fan opines, “Robert Plant is the single greatest rock vocalist in history in my opinion. His voice was a 4th instrument.”

19. Janis Joplin

Joplin's raspy and soulful voice was a force of nature. It's safe to say that her voice was as beautiful as her face. Her gritty delivery and electrifying stage presence revolutionized the role of women in rock music. Her songs and the story of her rise to fame continues to inspire many women out there who share similar dreams and passion.

20. Freddie Jackson

Freddie Jackson's velvety tenor voice and smooth delivery earned him a special place in the realm of R&B. This man has the perfect words to make a woman fall in love time and time again, and when he sings those words, they breathe with life. Jackson's romantic ballads continue to be cherished by fans worldwide.

21. Maria Callas

Maria Callas was a legendary opera singer known for her dramatic flair and impeccable technique. Her voice conveyed a depth of emotion that left audiences in awe. Callas remains the greatest singer to some people, and we truly cannot deny that.

22. Luciano Pavarotti

“I have never heard a singer more naturally gifted than him. His instrument is flawless,” begins a contributor. “I will also say Pavarotti was the rare tenor who could master every single aria and every single vocal styling,” says another. Pavarotti possessed a voice that could move mountains, for real. His powerful tenor and passionate performances made him the most beloved opera singer of his generation.

23. Michael Jackson

Don't you agree that Michael Jackson, the King of Pop himself, deserves a mention here? Jackson's voice was instantly recognizable and universally adored. Today, many still try to imitate his dance moves and charismatic performances, but only a few dare to imitate his vocal prowess.

24. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera's powerhouse vocals and impressive range make her one of this generation's most technically skilled singers. Her ability to easily belt out high notes is a testament to her exceptional talent.

