24 Single Worst Plot Decisions That Ruined a Good Television Series

Television relies on narrative plot points to drive a story, but even so, sometimes writers are human. Sometimes cinematography and stellar performances save a show from bad decisions. Other times, the plot decisions are so bad the audience cannot forgive the writers and swear off the show forever.

A user on the internet asks this question, “What single plot decision ruined a good television series?” Here are the top 24 responses.

Beware of spoilers ahead.

1. Game of Thrones: Season Eight

“Season eight singlehandedly took one of, if not the most talked about shows at the time and made it collapse into pop culture oblivion! Not a single person I knew or interacted with wasn't watching Game of Thrones. I swear every other conversation looped back to that show eventually, but after season eight, no one [cared] about it,” a critic rages.

2. Prison Break: The Escape

A show about plotting to break out of prison makes for a fantastic few seasons, but why keep the show going once they break out? According to viewers, the show declined in quality after they executed their escape.

3. Westworld: Leaving the Park

Westworld began as a fantastic sci-fi show about humanoid robots occupying an amusement park, but soon the show faltered with its writing and reliance on audience feedback.

“Unfortunately, the writers were very keen to write a commentary on AI in society and thus drove it in a direction, which as a show in itself is interesting but went a lot further than the source material in this regard. There were two shows there, and neither was done justice,” someone says about the cast leaving the park.

4. Fairly OddParents: Poof

Several television consumers claim when shows introduce a baby into a story arc. The writers ran out of ideas. Perhaps that is what happened when Cosmo and Wanda, Timmy Turner's fairy oddparents, had a child named Poof.

5. Riverdale: Blending Genres

After the critically-acclaimed first season of the Archie comic, the show turned into a bizarre, horrid, musical, off-the-rails show that became a hate-watch for many original fans. Now, the show features superheroes.

6. Sherlock: Moriarty's Death

“Andrew Scott's performance was so great that they then had to keep trying to shoehorn the already dead Moriarty into later plots or end up with the travesty that was the last series with Sherlock's even smarter sister, who secretly cooked up everything with Mortiarty, just so they could have more Moriarty scenes,” a fan shares.

7. Once Upon A Time: The Seventh Season

The fairy tale spinoff introduced a great premise until the writers beat the story to a pulp. One viewer claims the moment Elsa joined in the picture, they shut off the show forever.

8. Lucifer: Time Travel

Time travel is great when you have a time travel show like Dark. For some reason, writers resort to time travel when they don't know which other plots to explore. The final season of Lucifer focuses on time travel, even though the show never utilized time travel before that season.

9. Community: Donald Glover's Departure

“That definitely gave the series less of the flavor it once had. His relationship with Abed and what he added to the show being gone: that definitely hurt the remaining seasons,” a contributor writes.

10. The Witcher: Replacing Henry Cavill

Sometimes casting directors cast perfect people for the perfect role, and fans become enraged when they switch up the casting. Henry Cavill played Geralt, the witcher, since season one, but recently the titular character stepped down from the third season. Some claim he has scheduling conflicts, others say he didn't agree with the script. Either way, fans do not want Liam Hemsworth to become the witcher.

11. Dexter: Deb and Dexter

Deb falling in love with Dexter is one of the worst plotlines in television. The writers decided to write a love story between the adoptive siblings. Major eye roll.

12. The Fosters: Callie and Brandon

The Fosters also decided an adoptive sibling love story made for good television. The writers set Callie up for failure, sacrificing her adoption qualifications for a lousy love story.

13. Pretty Little Liars: Maya's Death

Emily's nicest girlfriend, Maya, met an unfair demise on the seven-season show about a stalker terrorizing five high school friends. I truly thought Maya was alive until the series finale, considering the show never killed off anyone for real. Well, except Maya.

14. Dr. Who: Making The Doctor The Timeless Child

“This ruined so many things in the lore of the show and what made it special. Basically, the timeless child made it so that the Doctor has infinite regenerations and is basically the chosen one. The Doctor, who was previously a regular time lord, is now the ultimate being and the foundation of timelord society,” a Whovian reports.

15. Roseanne's Ending

After Roseanne birthed a fourth child, she won the lottery, but according to fans, that plot point ruined the rest of the series. According to others, the writers thought of the far-fetched idea as a dream sequence.

16. Twin Peaks: Naming the Killer

Ambiguity is better than knowing, sometimes.

” Lynch absolutely did not want to do that, the execs forced him into it, and the show went rapidly downhill afterward,” someone believes.

17. Glee: Karofsky Dating Blaine

I've watched every episode of Glee three times since the show evokes cherished memories, but I will never understand why the writers thought Blaine, Kurt's first love, and Karofsky, Kurt's high school bully, made for a good story. That plotline betrayed several fans.

18. Brooklyn 99: Jake and Amy Having Kids

“That show had a chance to inverse the usual tropes by having Amy, the logical and meticulous one, not want kids because of her career and a ton of other legitimate reasons, and Jake, the impulsive one, want kids because he's impulsive and hasn't thought it through. But instead, they just fall back on the usual “woman wants kids, man doesn't, man changes mind, and they have a kid storyline,” an upset respondent conveys.

19. How I Met Your Mother: Finale

Many users grumble over the finale of HIMYM, saying the ending negated all character growth and didn't make a sliver of sense. Others say the ending ruined what could have been a perfect show.

20. Happy Days: Jumping the Shark

Ever jumped a shark? Fonzie in Happy Days did. In the fifth season of Happy Days, Henry Winkler's character jumps over a shark while waterskiing. The bizarre events spiraled into a rabbit hole of rash plot decisions.

21. The Handmaids Tale: Moving Past Season One

Season one of the dystopian show modeled plot lines after the book, entrancing audiences with a horrifying glimpse of a possible reality. Since the writers kept the show going, they grasped for ideas and turned the strong female lead into a “ham-fisted, plot-armored nutbag.”

22. The Last Man on Earth

“I was super excited to watch The Last Man on Earth. In the pilot, another person shows up,” a commenter critiques. Many others continue to show up throughout the series.

23. Yellowjackets: Singing Bird

Yellowjackets had a phenomenal first season and succumbed to the pressure of producing an equally compelling second season. The horror drama worked for the first few episodes of the newest season, but once Misty hallucinated about her singing bird during flotation therapy, the plots loosened, and the characters became irritating.

24. Modern Family: Hayley and Dylan

Who doesn't love a throwaway story arc in favor of a lackluster love story?

“Hayley and Dylan being endgame on Modern Family. Wouldn’t say that it ruined the whole show, but it really devalued her character, especially in the last season where she was just a ‘mother’ character in the end.”

Source: Reddit