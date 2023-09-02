Singular Success: 15 Movie Sequels That Need No Backstory

Making a sequel is never a straightforward task. Sometimes, the writers and directors follow a pre-existing outline for a multi-movie story arc. Other times, with every new successful installment in the franchise, the sequels are essentially made up as you go along. Netizens mentioned fifteen movies that one could watch without seeing their predecessors.

1. 22 Jump Street (2018)

Although it is a straight sequel to 21 Jump Street, there isn't much to tie it together other than the fact that some of the same primary characters appear. The audience is immediately informed of these characters' backstories at the movie's beginning through a helpful recap montage. After that, the film takes off on its own, adding more absurd humor and strange actions to make for another amusing viewing experience.

2. V/H/S/2 (2013)

In addition to being a considerably better installment in the found footage horror series than the first V/H/S, V/H/S/2 also nearly entirely departs from the canon of the previous anthology, with just one little “Easter egg” in the wraparound piece to link the two tales.

3. Jack*** Number Two (2006)

The Jack*** movies do not relate to one another by the sheer framework of the stunts, even though some characters and jokes may appear throughout the series. This allows Number Two to go above and beyond to make audiences laugh, gasp, and cringe.

4. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

28 Weeks Later, which almost only shares the “rage zombie” idea and color scheme of 28 Days Later, uses a new plot, new cast, and new stakes that appropriately take place outside the previous movie's timeline.

5. Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious was a cop drama for car enthusiasts despite having excellent production values and exciting action. Fast Five, on the other hand, attempted high aspirations by reinventing the series as a world-traveling, genre-defying film series, essentially reintroducing its ensemble cast from earlier movies and bringing in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as their antagonist in a heist story that welcomed an entirely new (and largely unfamiliar) audience.

6. The Raid 2 (2014)

The Raid sequel turns hard into world-building punctuated by explosive gang warfare and unbelievable fight scenes, most unrelated to the original film outside its central hero. This is because the film's startling scene effectively ends the narrative connection between both movies.

7. Angels and Demons (2009)

Beginning with the blockbuster hit The Da Vinci Code, starring Tom Hanks as Langdon, Hollywood tried its hand at transforming several of Brown's books. Two sequels, Angels and Demons, and Inferno, were made possible by the movie's success. While Langdon appears in the primary role in the three films, the plots and supporting casts are unrelated, making each film in the trilogy stand alone.

8. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

For this, the producers adapted an original script for an unconnected subject into a Cloverfield sequel. That is how the world came to have 10 Cloverfield Lane, a film with only the faintest allusions to its original beyond the name. Thankfully, this film succeeds in standing alone as a compelling thriller about a group residing in an underground bunker after a significant attack renders Earth untenable.

9. Split (2016)

The film succeeds in functioning flawlessly as a standalone film. Only a brief diner scene near the film's conclusion clarifies that Split is a sequel to the M. Night Shyamalan superhero film Unbreakable from 2000. A second sequel, Glass, which reunites the principal actors from the first two films for a dramatic showdown, was made possible by Split's box office success.

10. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Many questioned if the new picture would still be pertinent to contemporary viewers who are only vaguely familiar with the previous Mel Gibson movies. This sequel provided an affirmative answer to the question. In a film that not only tops every last Mad Max picture but is also unquestionably one of the best action movies ever made, Tom Hardy more than lives up to the role of the new Max, while Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa walks away with all the glory.

11. Bad Boys II (2003)

Except for the main characters from the previous movie returning, there is no continuity between Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, so you may enjoy this gorgeous, suspenseful action movie without watching the first one.

12. Logan (2017)

Although set decades later, it is in the same reality as the other X-Men films. Only Wolverine and a severely diminished Professor X, a shell of his former self, are left from the original cast. Despite a few allusions to other X-Men and earlier films' plots, Logan is a standalone Wolverine film that says a proper farewell to the character.

13. Undisputed II: Last Man Standing (2006)

Although the first Undisputed movie is entertaining, the franchise takes off as it moves into direct-to-video territory thanks to a captivating new cast, fascinating fight scenes, and interpersonal drama reminiscent of the best of the Rocky series.

14. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

In addition to existing independently of the other Vacation movies and except for a few overarching themes, Christmas Vacation is also likely the funniest and most well-known entry in the franchise.

15. Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom (1984)

Temple of Doom, which takes place before Indy's exploits in Raiders of the Lost Ark, is only tied to the first movie by the sight of Indiana Jones and his iconic whip and hat. As a result, viewers who haven't seen the previous film can still enjoy this sequel.

Source: (Reddit).