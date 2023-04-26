‘Sisu’s One Man Death Squad Delights With Unstoppable Gore and Mayhem

Sisu is similar to the John Wick series. There is a man. There is a dog. But those aren't the only similarities. Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), an ex-soldier, discovers gold. Unfortunately, a group of Nazis pursues him for it. While not as impressive in scope, the fight sequences in Sisu deliver a gory delight, chock full of flying body parts and humor. Seeing a man rip into Nazis inspires cheers, gasps, and laughs.

Written and directed by Jalmari Helander, the legend begins with a narrator detailing how during the war, one soldier departed, fed up with it. Now while this isn't a vengeful tale of a man who lost his dog, Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila) is not pleased that some passing Nazis pursue him for his gold. Later a Nazi relays a warning from their superior to leave Aatami alone. But of course, conceit, greed, and bravado won't let this group, helmed by SS Obersturmfürher Bruno Helldorf (Aksel Hennie), turn its tail and retreat.

A Man, a Dog, a Horse, a Western

Truthfully, like John Wick and other lone-man action films, the misguided Nazis exude misplaced confidence because they have the numbers. With their soldiers and tank, they feel nigh invincible. But they're about to learn the significance of the oft-used phrase, “less is more.” Aatami might not have the array of weaponry the enemy possesses, but he's resourceful and quick-thinking. The first kill makes it clear Sisu is not here to bore and demands viewers' full attention.

The movie comprises a handful of chapters, introduced in the font style typical in Westerns. The aforementioned chapters are comically succinct, mostly one-word labels stating the obvious. As such, they add another current of laughter. That's not all; some shots clearly draw inspiration from Westerns. As Aatami traipses the landscape on horseback, vibrant orange shades make the world feel aflame before the mayhem begins. It feels portentous as you watch.

A Silent Lead

Aatami gives off a disquieting silence that strengthens as the movie progresses. He doesn't talk through the film that I can recall. He looks, he fights, but there are no words. Aatami is a man driven to speak volumes through action and does not disappoint. Jorma Tomilla is intimidating as the lead, bringing a heaviness to the role that makes Aatami feel nuanced. But there's little audiences learn about him, aside from stories about his lethality shared by others.

Room for Others To Show Their Skills

Not only is Aatami raining bloody hell on the Nazis and the SS superior, but the ladies also get to show their strength and resilience. But these are not the damsels in distress unable to fight when given the opportunity. Aino (Mimosa Willamo) shows a fiery grit with her expression alone as she and the others are the Nazis' captives. It's easy to imagine the hell they've already suffered. Thankfully, Sisu pulls back in this regard, feeling no need to show graphic detail of what the women went through.

Askel Hennie does superbly as the main villain, making you grit your teeth each time he's onscreen. His silence, in the beginning, leads you to think there's an underlying wisdom there. That changes as he keeps pursuing Aatami with a dangerous single-mindedness that does not care who gets sacrificed. He's the kind of villain you dislike more and more until you're seething by the end.

Fans of Gore Rejoice

The ensuing battles showcase not only gore but creative and shocking deaths. Parts fly everywhere, which way in jaw-dropping splendor. But Sisu also does not make Aatami a man that comes out of every battle unscathed. The movie even highlights his perseverance. Knock him down, and he gets back up with injuries. Not only are the deaths graphic, but watching Aatami try to mend his wounds in a landscape razed by the Nazis showcases his durability in the most grisly way possible. The gore feels akin to many of Quentin Tarantino‘s films, and it's unsurprising as both seem to draw their water from the same well.

Sisu is an impressive, violently entertaining action film that doesn't slow once it finds its rhythm. The only minor gripe is the initial silence at the beginning of the film, and the lack of dialogue feels unnatural. But as it chugs along in blood-soaked splendor, later silences feel ominously at home. So if you enjoy films like John Wick but prefer a lot more gore and a silent but deadly lead, Sisu provides dynamic entertainment.

Rating: 7/10 SPECS

Sisu barrels into theaters April 28.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.