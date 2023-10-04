From Funny to Problematic: 12 Sitcom Tropes That Need a Rethink

As time passes, certain popular tropes have become outdated and no longer fit the modern era. The humor outgrows the comedic device, making certain sitcom scenes- or entire shows- challenging to watch.

Members of an online forum recently discussed some sitcom tropes that feel out of place today.

1. Spending Money Like It's Water

How is it that in every family or girlfriend-type sitcom, every character seems to have unlimited supplies of money and can spend spend spend, yet somehow complain about making no money at all? Make it make sense.

2. Overly Nice Bedrooms

In every sitcom, regardless of the income of the characters, they all have insanely nice and professionally decorated bedrooms. How is this even possible? Can a sitcom writer come to decorate our rooms?

3. Attractive Wives With Idiot Husbands

A handful of sitcoms are guilty of this: Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, and George Lopez are more modern offenders. While it's more than possible for one partner to be considered conventionally attractive while the other is not, sometimes, it feels like a stretch, especially when the characters in the show acknowledge that the more attractive party could be with anyone else, yet “settled” for the partner they have. It's offensive on a handful of levels.

4. The Main Character’s Ugly Phase

The ugly years for the gorgeous main character are usually just the actor in a fat suit and fake braces—bonus points for glasses. And then, magically, they become attractive- only now they've lost weight, had the braces removed, and have chosen to wear contacts or forgo eyewear altogether. Not a great message.

5. The Clip Shows

You know the type: a visitor or seldom-seen side character appears, and the main characters spend an entire episode reminiscing about the events of the current season. It's boring and unnecessary.

6. Characters Living Far Above Their Means

Think of Carrie from SATC. She has a lot of money problems in the show, and it's a main plot point! Her horrible credit and insane debt are mentioned numerous times, yet she's still living in a glamorous apartment.

Of course, some shows subvert this trope. Roseanne and The Middle showcase families who struggle with finances and live a middle-class life.

7. The Womanizer

Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother and Dennis Reynolds from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fit this description. Predatory male characters are creepy, not endearing or funny, especially when they don't experience any consequences for their actions.

8. Child Characters Always Have Huge Rooms

Drake and Josh's bedroom always fascinated me. The two of them basically lived in a studio apartment within a house, complete with their sleeping areas, an office, a living room, and a fridge. Why go anywhere else?

As cool as this is, it's not super realistic and could shatter some childhood expectations.

9. Relentless Pursuit Gets You The Girl

If you are persistent enough, the girl will fall for you. You need to keep showing up at her house and job unannounced, and she'll be yours! A generation was taught, “No means yes, but only if you stalk me.”

10. The Incompetent Dad

This has always bothered me and is a significant plot point of numerous 90s and early 2000s sitcoms. The dad is always shown to be an idiot who can't do anything without his wife stepping in. Unfortunately, this portrayal has bled into real life, so people ask if dad is babysitting when they see a mom out by herself. News flash: it's not babysitting if it's your kid.

11. Broke Characters Living Seemingly Comfortable Lives

Malcolm in the Middle managed this the best. Their lack of money was critical to the show, even when it wasn't part of the plot.

12. Turmoil Within Married Couples

This is one of my most hated tropes: every married couple seems to have unbridled hatred towards each other. Their interactions are passed off as funny and are a vehicle for more humor. How are constant arguments and disrespect funny?

Source: (Reddit).