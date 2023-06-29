Sith Lords and Jedi: Can They Ever Be Friends?

Sith and Jedi have their own respective beliefs. That makes them completely different, making it hard for them to be friends. In particular, Sith find the Jedi a threat to their chance of gaining more freedom and power. On the flip side, Jedi think that the dark side is evil, and so are the Sith.

Even with their power, Sith and Jedi have different causes. For Sith, the Force is a weapon, while Jedi think of that as one to follow. Despite that, there are stories and instances when Sith and Jedi are allies, close to friends. Sith Lord of Gairm and Jedi Master Vonkhel being quite close is great proof.

Discover more of the interesting relationships between Sith and Jedi below.

Star Wars Stories Where a Jedi and a Sith Are Friends

Yes, there is a story about when Jedi and Sith became allies. The key element which made them on one side is because they are against far greater threats.

It is for a fact that Jedi and Sith can't stand one another because of their beliefs. However, they both become Revanites and fight to support and back up each other. In a short time, while dealing with greater threats, Jedi and Sith became great allies.

Meanwhile, the story of Asajj Ventress, a Sith, and Jedi Quinlan Vos teaming up adds to the proof that Jedi and Sith can be somewhat friends or allies. After all, there are good Sith in Star Wars to make peace easier to achieve.

Can Sith and Jedi Change Their Beliefs to Be Friends

Jedi and Sith can put aside their beliefs to be allies when encountering greater threats and bad positions. That's the specific exception and the story where Sith and Jedi change their beliefs to be friends.

When it comes to facing greater threats, the primary motivation of Sith in changing their actions and becoming more positive towards the Jedi is because they need assistance and support. Jedi obviously feel the same and must rely on the Sith.

With that in mind, it might be safe to say that Jedi and Sith are best friends on the battlefield when in tough positions.

What If the Jedi and Sith Became Friends in Star Wars?

While Jedi and Sith can be friends on the battlefield while facing the same enemy, conflict happens after they win. As obvious, they go back to fighting each other. That's why becoming friends entirely in Star Wars means the opposite. To be specific, the endless war between them will end.

When there's no war, the balance in the force is a possible outcome. For that reason, there can be peace and unity. This might sound great, but each core's personal belief makes it hard to achieve fully. Due to that, there can only be limited instances they can be allies.

Have Any Jedi and Sith Ever Gotten Along?

Personal beliefs make Jedi and Sith unfriendly towards one another. That's why they don't get along well. Once again, they put their belief aside when things are not to their advantage and require support and assistance from one another.

If it is about a single Jedi and Sith, Quinlan Vos and Asajj Ventress's team-up proves they can get along. Asajj Ventress is a Sith who becomes the master of Jedi Quinlan Vos and helps her kill Count Dooku for revenge.

Did the Jedi and Sith Ever Team Up?

Interestingly, the team-up between Jedi and Sith is not strictly during battle. Here are some of the popular Jedi and Sith team up with their specific conditions:

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Asajj Ventress: When Obi-Wan was getting beat up during the battle, he received help from Asajj Ventress, who helped secure his safety. They fought against Maul and Savage.

Ahsoka Tano & Asajj Ventress: Ahsoka Tano and Asajj Ventress team up when fighting against clone troopers. After that, they ran away, making the team up quite funny and sad simultaneously.

Quinlan Vos & Asajj Ventress: This partnership is quite notable and popular. As mentioned above, Asajj Ventress wants to kill Count Dooku for revenge. For Quinlan Vos, it was his task to assassinate Count Dooku. It was cute that they even fell in love with each other.

Obi-Wan/Anakin and Count Dooku: Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Count Dooku team up to fight against pirates and safely escape.

Could the Jedi and Sith Live Together in Peace?

Unfortunately, the Sith and Jedi can't live together and be at peace. They can't entirely team up and be friends despite some exceptions during battle. Of course, both have their core reasons.

As for the Sith, they don't believe in peace, and it is their philosophy to rule above their rival. With that being said, they don't want to make peace with the Jedi. In fact, they have a burning hate passion against Jedi. Ultimately, they just don't want nor prioritize having peace in general.

On the flip side, the Jedi don't want to make peace with the Sith since they see them as evil they need to defeat. Without a doubt, their beliefs clash with each other. That's why they can't live together in peace. But sometimes they can talk things out.

Amazingly, Sith Lord of Gairm and Jedi Master Vonkhel were quite close and had a good relationship. By means that they are quite close, they have talked without fighting each other.

At the same time, the team-up of Sith and Jedi mentioned above also proves that they can coexist without actually being brutal and trying to defeat one another.

Ultimately, fighting against the same threats makes them put aside their bad blood with one another.