New Six Flags Over Georgia Cosmic Coaster Debuts

Nicknamed the “Thrill Capitol Of The South,” Six Flags Over Georgia has been churning out family fun since the late 1960's. Technically, the park is located in the city of Austell, but it's the only theme park central to Atlanta. The park includes more than 40 rides and attractions including 12 world-class roller coasters, and their newest coaster, KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster, debuts this weekend. It's America's first single-rail family racing coaster.

Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia excels at offering thrills for all ages. We've been taking our kids since they were toddlers and now they've grown tall enough to enjoy all the roller coasters. The whole family can find an attraction to love at the park and there's always a reason to go back as Six Flags is continuously working to update and improve the park attractions.

The all-new KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster is a “P’Sghetti Bowl” twin-tracked roller coaster featuring a single-rail track and an inclusive train design that provides comfortable seating for both adults and children. Six Flags describes the coaster as “a twisted bowl of spaghetti.” The company also shared that “the twin tracks cross over and under each other a dozen times during the ride cycle. The two sides can operate simultaneously for racing action or with a single side.”

Why Kids Will Love the Ride

Kids will love that the coaster will run two trains, on two parallel dueling tracks, simultaneously allowing guests to compete and race to the finish. The track is a cumulative 1,124 ft. long and the ride height requirement is set to 36” minimum. You'll feel like you're racing against the other train in high speed as the tracks offer the illusion that they're close together.

Looking for an even more thrilling coaster experience? At night, the KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster illuminates a colorful LED lighting display, immersing riders in their very own comic book story. The coaster is part of the Gotham City™ area of Six Flags Over Georgia, and fits into the DC Comics theme (which includes other popular characters, like Batman). Guests love this DC area and it's also a great place to find villains and heroes of Gotham City for photo opportunities.

New Coaster Opens in Time for the Holidays

The coaster debut comes just in time for the annual Holiday In The Park celebration at Six Flags Over Georgia. Holiday In The Park runs November 18 through January 3, 2024. It's an Atlanta Christmas-time tradition that'll get you in the holiday spirit. Guests can enjoy thousands of twinkling lights, holiday-themed treats (included in the Six Flags Dining Pass), entertainment, Santa and the new KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster. It's certainly a great time to visit Six Flags Over Georgia.