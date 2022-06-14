The Best Deals On A Six Flags Ticket

As the days get warmer and summer gets closer, your thoughts turn to impending vacation days. How will you spend them? You always wanted to take the family to Six Flags. Now's your chance. There are several ways to get the best deal on tickets to the nationwide theme parks, whether you want to take the family for a day trip or make a week of it.

Here's how to get the most terrific deal on tickets to Six Flags this summer season.

Current Deals

Prices depend on the park’s location and the specific kind of park you want to visit. Six Flags currently offers some deals, but they may not last long. On their website, tickets start at $29 and go all the way up to $329.

The best way to go all depends on how frequently you go to the theme park. For a single day, the basic ticket can range anywhere from $34-$65.

But for frequent visitors, Six Flags is currently offering three different “unlimited admission” programs at their outdoor parks through Labor Day. These include parking, and in some cases, Hurricane Harbor admission. All the parks have payment plans, ranging from 3 to 6 payment options, depending on what you need.

The Three Types of Passes Available

The 2022 Thrill Seeker Pass:

This base-level pass is only valid at your “home” park, and has several blackout dates, but still is a good deal if you're close enough and just want to hit your favorite rides or gift shops throughout the year.

Access to Six Flags on Select Dates

General Parking

1 Single-Use Skip the Line Pass (Weekday Visit; Theme Park Only)​

2 Specialty Rate Tickets for Friends & Family

The 2022 Extreme Pass:

The Extreme Pass costs a little more, but has no blackout dates and gets you in at all the outdoor parks in the United States. It also boasts several discounts and guest pass options to sweeten the deal.

Unlimited Access to All Six Flags Outdoor Parks

General Parking

NEW Includes two Junior Passes (guests under 42”, good all season!)

Merchandise Discount – 35% Off Most Items

Food Discount – 20% Off Most Items

2 Single-Use Skip the Line Passes (Weekday Visit; Theme Park Only)

1 One-Day Dining Deal

5 Specialty Rate Tickets for Friends & Family

Flexible Pay Option

The 2022 Ultimate Pass:

Want the ultimate Six Flags experience? Glad you asked. The Ultimate Pass at most parks is just shy of double the cost of the Extreme Pass, but adds Preferred Parking, additional discounts, meal credits, and guest pass add-ons.

Unlimited Visits to All Six Flags Outdoor Parks

Preferred Parking (limited availability; first-come, first-serve basis)

NEW Includes two Junior Passes (guests under 42”, good all season!)

Merchandise Discount – 35% Off Most Items

Food Discount – 20% Off Most Items

50% Off Discount on All Season THE FLASH Pass

10 Meal Dining Plan

$25 in Merchandise Credit

5 Single-Use Skip the Line Passes (Any Visit; Theme Park Only)

10 Specialty Rate Tickets for Friends & Family

Flexible Pay Option

Another Option To Consider – Work While You Play

Another option you may not be aware of to maximize the Six Flags experience you can't get enough of – Work While You Play.

At almost every Six Flags park, they are always looking for talented individuals. Parks are hiring ride operators, lifeguards, food & beverage team members, warehouse workers, security screeners & officers, and various full-time positions. You just have to be 16+ years of age to apply.

There are many perks and benefits for working at Six Flags, including flexible scheduling, 40% discount off food and beverages, and free admission for you and a friend, to name a few.

The process is easy – you go online and apply for a position. Six Flags offers in-person and virtual interviews and is available during the week and on weekends. Some locations have applications on a specific day each week depending on where you are, so double-check on the website.

Other Places To Look For Discounts

If none of these options work for you, don’t worry. There are a few other places that you can check for discounted tickets.

AAA members receive $5 off the general admission with the “Discount and Reward” program by presenting your membership card at Six Flags ticket booths. This is good for up to six discounted tickets. Try, even for a small discount, at your local AAA office.

In addition, being a AAA member gets you a 10% discount on merchandise purchases of $15 or more.

Add-Ons To Consider

In addition to these deals throughout Six Flags, there are many add-on options that you may want to consider for your visit.

The Gold Season THE FLASH Pass cuts your wait times in half. With this, it's possible to go on twice the amount of rides in a single day.

Another option is the 4-Meal dining plan, offering a choice of any four entrees to add to your Six Flags Pass. This 4-Meal plan is only available to Pass and Legacy Membership holders.

A final option is a season photo pass. With this pass, you can capture ride photos, character meets & greets, and more. Again, this is only available to Pass and Legacy Membership holders.

