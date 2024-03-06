SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD Review – A Worthwhile Addition to Your PC

Building a new computer (or upgrading an existing one) can challenge even the most experienced programmers. One crucial decision revolves around storage options and the type of hard drive for an upgraded (or new) machine. Hard drives have changed a lot over the years regarding capacity and physical size. Recently, we tested the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD.

Consumers have so many options to consider when building a new computer (or upgrading a current PC). When looking at hard drives, what can a motherboard handle?

The SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD drive will make a fantastic addition to anyone who has M.2 slots. If your motherboard has been around for a little while, it might not have those available, so a more traditional hard disk drive or solid-state drive might be in order. For those who can use M.2 drives, try the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD.

Easy Installation and Drive Management

The installation took only a few minutes once the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD arrived. After installing a new M.2 drive, Windows needs to format the volume. It only takes Windows a few moments to do so, and if done correctly, a PC should recognize a new hard drive. The form factor for the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD is M.2 2280 single-sided. The interface for it features PCIe 4×4 NVMe. It features SK Hynix LPDDR4 DRAM with a sequential read of 7,000 megabytes a second. The average power draw for this drive sits at 4 watts, with the maximum going up to 6.1 watts, and it only uses 0.75 watts when sitting idle. Good news for console gamers as well: Sony said this drive will also work in the PlayStation 5's expansion slot.

SK Hynix also has a nice piece of software for those who want to get into the finer details of their new hard drive. The SK Hynix Drive Manager helps monitor the current status of a SK drive and the other hard drives installed in your computer. Since the focus of this review revolves around the P41 2TB SSD drive, we focus primarily on that one.

SK Hynix Platinum P41 Delivers Great Benchmarks

While writing this review, a quick glance at this software provided important information. It starts with the current temperature of the drive, which sits at 39 degrees Celsius. That can be on the high end but still within acceptable parameters. The overall life remaining for the drive sits at 100%, which it should, with this being a brand-new drive. This software also shows how many hours it has been running, how many unsafe shutdowns there have been, whether or not there have been any critical warnings, and much more. Many people probably won't ever use this software or care about this type of thing, but for the more tech-minded individuals, having this information at their fingertips can be a good thing.

Putting this hard drive through its paces in 3D Mark also yielded excellent results. The results from the storage benchmark came back with a score of 3,168. That score puts it into green territory, which means it passes with flying colors. Of course, the PC will also play a role in performance here.

We installed this hard drive on a PC with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 16 gigs of DDR4 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, and currently runs the 64-bit version of Windows 11. For those who like to get more into the weeds, the motherboard comes from Gigabyte and is the Z690 UD AX DDR4 model. The average bandwidth of the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD clocked in at 545.83 megabytes per second, with the high mark being at 2,814.01 megabytes a second and the lowest number coming in at 198.34. The fluctuation in numbers depends on the course of action taken by the hard drive and overall system.

Fast SSD Drive for a Great Price

Regarding pricing, the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD falls in the middle of the pack. When looking at similar hard drives, we found cheaper options in stores, with more expensive options also available on the market. On Amazon, SK sells this drive for approximately $164. Some of the competitors in the market include Western Digital, Crucial, and Samsung. Those names might be a bit more well-known to some people, but our experience with SK's SSD drive has been fantastic.

After using the SK Hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD for a while and testing it, this SSD drive would be a great addition to anyone's computer. Just be sure your system meets the basic requirements and that the motherboard has M.2 slots. Ensure a system also has proper airflow, as this SSD drive can get a bit hot occasionally. SK Hynix will be a relatively new name to the standard consumer, having only been in this market since around 2020. Still, everyone should pay attention to their products. SK has a great product with the Platinum P41 2TB SSD, and it will be interesting to see what the company comes up with next.

Rating: 9/10 SPECS

Please Note: SK Hynix provided Wealth of Geeks with the Platinum P41 2TB SSD for review purposes.