Ski Resorts With A Thriving Summer Scene

Think ski resorts are only for winter? Think again. Several ski resorts around the country thrive in the summer months, with abundant activities and attractions to keep visitors busy.

Ski resorts around North America offer plenty of summer fun to keep you busy—and sometimes, it’s even better than the winter scene! So whether it’s music festivals, golfing, or mountain biking, read on to find out where to go for a summer vacation that won’t disappoint.

Image Credit: Angel Fire Resort.

Snowbasin Resort, Utah

Snowbasin Resort is located in Huntsville, Utah, and features award-winning access only 45 minutes north of Salt Lake City.

For summer 2022, Snowbasin’s summer services and offerings include:

Scenic Gondola Access for guests seeking sightseeing experiences or lift-served hiking and biking trails.

Mountain Biking & Hiking Trails to over 20 trails spanning 26 miles that can be accessed by foot, bike, or gondola. With the addition of the newly refined Cirque Loop, bikers and hikers will have access to new points across the 3,000 acres that make up Snowbasin.

Mountaintop Dining at Needles Lodge. After a brief ride on Needles Gondola, guests can enjoy patio seating and views from 8,700 feet up. The resort’s all-you-can-eat expansive brunch buffet features award-winning dining with stations providing crepes, freshly carved meats, omelets, elaborate desserts, and more.

Mini-Golf at the family-friendly 18-hole Wildflower Mini-Golf Course, located at the resort’s base area.

In addition, Snowbasin will bring back two guest favorites, Blues, Brews & BBQ, and Oktoberfest-themed SnowWiesn. Snowbasin will also be hosting a plethora of premier large-scale events this season, including the ultimate endurance test, 29029, and the Ragnar and Spartan races.

Ogden, UT, offers hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails, rivers teeming with trout, and reservoirs for dipping a paddle. From downtown Ogden’s funky and historic center to Snowbasin’s ridgelines, the area is perfect for families, and friends, of all ages. Snowbasin is the local’s destination, avoiding the crowds common to Park City and Deer Valley.

There is no lodging at Snowbasin Resort, however, a new Club Med is scheduled to open ahead of the 2024-2025 winter season.

Image Credit: Snowbasin Resort.

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, CA

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is in Tuolumne County, a destination where you can experience iconic Yosemite explorations, authentic California Gold Country, and unforgettable High Sierra outdoor adventures.

This year is its inaugural season of disc golf and mountain biking. Motherlode Chairlift 3 will bring visitors 7,400 feet in elevation to play rounds on their White Thorn course. Visitors will enjoy a cool breeze, and beautiful Sonora Pass and Central Valley views as they play 18 holes that descend to the base area. Disc golf is already open for the season, while mountain biking is set to open in mid-summer.

Image Credit: Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort.

Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado

Nestled at the foot of Beaver Creek Mountain in Colorado, Beaver Creek Lodge is easily accessible, just 21 miles from Eagle County Regional Airport. Visitors can also fly into Denver International Airport, located 120 miles from the lodge, and rent a car or arrange for a shuttle such as the Colorado Mountain Express. The two-hour scenic drive off Interstate 70 allows travelers to take in some of Colorado’s sights with gorgeous Rocky Mountain views and a glimpse into historic gold rush towns, including Idaho Springs and Georgetown.

Spring and summer months in Beaver Creek have plenty to offer, from championship golf and guided hiking tours to hot air ballooning and scenic chairlift rides. In addition, active travelers may choose to go mountain biking, horseback riding up the mountains, kayaking, fishing, or rafting to take advantage of the beautiful countryside surrounding the lodge.

Guests can ride the gondola up the mountain to a park and eatery and enjoy a picnic while taking in the breathtaking views. For a professional tour of the sights, the concierge can assist guests in signing up for a Jeep Tour across the mountains.

After a long day of thrills, guests can return to the lodge to unwind in the heated indoor/outdoor pools or hot tub, decompress in the wellness center, recharge in the sauna and steam rooms, enjoy a friendly matchup in the game room, or explore the atrium-style Grand Bohemian Art Gallery.

During the summer, the village ice rink is converted into a park area where live music, movie screenings, and game options like Cornhole and Ping Pong are offered.

Recognized as one of the “20 Best Resorts in Colorado” by Conde Nast Traveler, Beaver Creek Lodge offers nearby outdoor adventure in the summer.

Image Credit: Beaver Creek Lodge.

Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia

Sun Peaks Resort is not just a wintertime destination. It is a four-season resort that offers biking, hiking, golfing, pool time, and so much more. Summertime in Sun Peaks is a favorite season for locals.

There are so many options for summer activities right outside the steps of Sun Peaks Grand Hotel that the hardest part of your getaway will be choosing which ones to do!

Experience a horseback trail ride with Sun Peaks Stables.

Hike to Whitecroft Falls, just 10 minutes from Sun Peaks Resort.

Take a yoga class at Sun Peaks Yoga.

Enjoy spa services at Sun Peaks Spa.

Get a massage in your hotel room with Hands on the Move Mobile Massage.

Canoe & Kayak Rentals at Lake McGillivray.

Go fly fishing.

Stand Up Paddle Board at Heffley Lake.

Sun Peaks Resort has invested heavily in the bike park and will open a second bike lift this summer. In addition, Sundance Express will spin into action for the first summer of lift-access biking on Sundance Mountain, offering a second option to the Sunburst Express.

Image Credit: Karpiak Caravan.

Park City, Utah

If you are looking to maximize your time in Park City, book an early flight into Salt Lake City Airport (SLC), and you can enjoy lunch at the resort shortly after arrival.

From the 2002 Winter Olympics to now, Utah Olympic Park has been a training site for aspiring Olympians. Take an exclusive guided tour to learn more, or you can even book a bobsled ride.

Paul Miller from Family Skier comments, “We love Park City, Utah in the summer. The snow usually melts early in Park City, making the summer season nice and long. Compared to most ski towns, Park City has a decidedly better restaurant and food scene.”

The major ski area opens to mountain biking and luge/bobsled runs (but on wheels) which can be great fun in summer. Hiking is also good nearby. There are a couple of festivals to plan for (or around, if you are not a festival person). The Art Fair takes up most of downtown Park City in early August.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl is located in Flagstaff, AZ. Although guests wishing to visit the Snowbowl can fly into Phoenix and drive about two and a half hours to Flagstaff, they also have the option to fly into Flagstaff (it is just a smaller airport).

During the summer, Arizona Snowbowl offers scenic gondola rides, providing riders a bird’s eye view of the Grand Canyon State. The lift travels up to 11,500ft and offers great opportunities for photography and enjoying the fresh air and views. If you are scared of heights, there are plenty of other family-friendly activities, including summer tubing, bungee trampoline, treasure panning, and barrel rolling.

Besides the obvious that many people have no idea skiing and snow are an option in Arizona, some lesser-known things about Arizona Snowbowl are that they have two onsite restaurants, retail stores, and lodging. Guests can also host events, including weddings at the Snowbowl.

Visiting Arizona Snowbowl this summer is the perfect adventure for families. Its ideal location allows guests to also easily visit Grand Canyon National Park, Bearizona Wildlife Park, Grand Canyon Railway, Lowell Observatory, Museum of Northern Arizona, Coconino National Forest, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Petrified National Forest, and more!

Image Credit: Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort.

Cranmore Mountain Resort, New Hampshire

Mt. Washington Valley is made up of 20+ towns, the center being North Conway, NH. North Conway is your gateway to adventure, where you will find Cranmore Mountain Resort. It is a hub for those seeking hiking, biking, and boating adventures in the White Mountain National Forest.

Cranmore Mountain Resort has a summer Mountain Bike Park that offers 11 trails and over 6 miles of downhill terrain for all ability levels. New for 2022 is the addition of 3 miles of new trails, including a new machine-built beginner trail, a jump line, and an advanced technical trail.

The Mountain Adventure Park includes Soaring Eagle Zip Line, Mountain Coaster, Climbing Wall, Bungy Trampoline, and Scenic chairlift ride. The regular summer music series with Arts Jubilee is at the base of the North Slope at Cranmore Mountain Resort.

Image Credit: Cranmore Mountain Resort.

Wisp Resort, Maryland

Located in the mountainous part of Maryland (Garrett County / Deep Creek Lake), Wisp Resort is an easy 2-hour drive from Pittsburg, PA area, 3 hours from DC/Baltimore area, 4 hours from Columbus, OH.

Wisp Resort offers the world’s only mountaintop Whitewater Rafting Course. Prefer to stay dry? Walk the one-mile trail surrounding the whitewater course and watch the excitement on the world’s only mountain top river!

Wisp also offers a mountain coaster, two 18-hole golf courses, scenic chairlift rides, gem mining, disc golf, paddleboard/kayak/canoe rentals on Deep Creek Lake, and Pontoon Boat Tours on Deep Creek Lake.

Wisp is a destination wedding and group/conference facility with a 169-room on-site hotel. The weather in Garrett County offers a less humid and hot climate than the metro area our guests come from.

Image Credit: Wisp Resort.

Banff Sunshine Village, Alberta

Banff Sunshine Village is a summer and winter resort located in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. The resort is located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, providing a spectacular backdrop for all summer activities.

Banff Sunshine Village offers gondola rides, hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, fishing, and more in the summer. The village is also a great place to stay when visiting nearby attractions such as Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos.

Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, MA

Jiminy Peak is located in Hancock, MA, an hour away from Albany, NY.

The resort offers a Mountain Adventure Park with ten attractions during the summer, including the Alpine Slide, Mountain Coaster, Soaring Eagle zip ride, Euro Bungy trampoline, and more. In addition, the Aerial Adventure Park is a self-guided elevated ropes course through the trees with seven courses and 74 elements.

Additionally, we offer lift-served Mountain Biking whenever the park is open.

During the fall, we feature 13 Nights, a haunted experience through our base area buildings. After a two-year hiatus, 13 Nights will return this fall, scarier than ever!

Jiminy Peak is located in the heart of the Berkshires and makes a perfect home base to explore the entire area. Not only can guests enjoy all that Jiminy has to offer, but they can also explore all the Berkshires offer. This region comes alive during the summer and features great outdoor recreation, cultural attractions, dining, and so much more. A trip to Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort can be a perfect getaway to enjoy the Berkshire region.

Image Credit: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain, NC

Beech Mountain sits perched 5,506 feet in the sky, making it the highest town in eastern America. With seasonal activities and stunning views, this remote mountain town offers its visitors the ultimate escape from city life. And to top it off, you can get there in under 6 hours (sometimes a lot less) from most major cities in the Southeast.

The town has a full-time population of 550, but the population swells to as high as 10,000 during the winter and 5,000 in the summer. People flock to Beech Mountain in the winter to ski at Beech Mountain Resort and in the summer to take advantage of the mild climate and numerous recreational opportunities.

Summer brings fantastic weather and a new set of fun activities such as scenic chair lift rides, mile-high yoga, disc golf, and summer concerts at the resort. The town itself has lots of summer adventure options with hiking and biking the Emerald Outback trails, fishing and boating at Buckeye Lake, golf, mini-golf, movie nights, concert series, and more.

Beech Mountain is the home of the Land of Oz theme park. Follow the yellow brick road to this historical theme park, which operated from 1970-1980, and was legendary to all who visited. Visitors can tour the restored Land of Oz with private tours and special events.

Today, The Land of Oz opens for a festival celebration in September where visitors can learn the history of the original 1970’s Land of Oz as you skip down the Yellow Brick Road and visit some of the park’s main attractions like the Gale Kansas Farm, the Judy Garland Memorial Overlook and the tornado cellar.

Image Credit: Beech Mountain Resort.

Tamarack Resort, Idaho

Tamarack Resort is located in Tamarack, Idaho, about two hours north of Boise, Idaho. The easiest way for guests to get to Tamarack is to fly into Boise and drive a beautiful two hours to Tamarack Resort.

This summer brings the opening of two new intermediate mountain biking flow trails – Skypilot and Hot Shot – and a loop trail to ascend the summit. In addition, Tamarack’s first multi-use, multi-directional climbing trail also debuts this summer, allowing guests to hike, bike, or e-bike from the base to mid-mountain and connect to the loop trail through the iconic tamarack grove.

Tamarack Resort has updated its fleet of watercraft on Lake Cascade. Guests can rent pontoon boats, jet skis, and jet boats. There are also weekly watersports experiences for the kids.

Whether equipped with an ax, an oar, a rod, or a carabiner and harness, the adventurous now have more guided excursions to consider. Reservations are open for zipline tours on West Mountain, new guided fishing experiences on Lake Cascade, whitewater rafting on the Cabarton stretch of the Payette River, and ax throwing in The Village.

Tamarack Resort is a genuine Idaho best-kept secret. Unfortunately, not many folks outside of Idaho know about this great four-season destination. Tamarack Resort is currently restoring Restoration the 18-hole championship golf course, Osprey Meadows. The driving range is expected to open to the public later this summer, with the grand opening of the course planned for summer 2023.

Whether you want to get away for a solo trip and enjoy a day at the spa or a family reunion and take on the roaring rapids while water-water rafting, Tamarack Resort is a must-try destination!

Image Credit: Tamarack Resort.

Alyeska Resort, Alaska

Located just 40 miles south of Anchorage in Girdwood, guests can easily reach the resort and spa by a scenic 45-minute drive on the Seward Highway or the twice-daily Coastal Classic Train from Anchorage to Girdwood.

In the summer, Alyeska is your gateway to the Chugach Mountains, offering a peek into this breathtaking mountain range’s vastness and wild nature. Home to numerous wildlife and flora species, Alyeska seamlessly entwines luxury accommodations with convenient access to nature.

This summer will also see the reopening of Seven Glaciers, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond Award Restaurant, and the addition of a brand new Italian restaurant, Forte, opening in the summer.

Alyeska Resort is Alaska’s premier year-round destination featuring over 300-rooms, a 60-passenger scenic aerial tram, an indoor saltwater pool, and eight dining offerings, including Seven Glaciers, the resort’s AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with unparalleled views overlooking seven hanging glaciers. With 1,610 skiable acres, 76 named trails, and over 669″ of snow annually, Alyeska Resort is truly a playground for all levels of skiers and riders.

Alaska’s first-ever Nordic Spa will be a year-round opportunity to enjoy a 50,000 sq. ft series of outdoor hot and warm Hydrotherapy pools, cold water plunges and waterfalls, and aromatherapy-infused steam rooms, an exfoliation cabin featuring Alaskan sea salt, Halotherapy Signature, and Finnish saunas and heated walkways throughout.

Indoors, guests will find digital free cozy nooks to unwind, ten treatment rooms, wellness classes, spacious and fully equipped locker rooms, as well as the new Two Trees Bistro, an inspired dining experience focused on local offerings and a curated menu.

Image Credit: Alyeska Resort.

Palisades Tahoe, Nevada

Just 40 miles east of the bustling “Biggest Little City” of Reno Tahoe, summer travelers can take a day trip to the newly-rebranded Palisades Tahoe for the Brews, Jazz, and Funk Fest on August 13-14. Festival-goers can enjoy a line-up of local music artists and the destination’s best craft beers from local breweries with views of the largest alpine lake in the US and the Olympic-famous ski runs.

During the festival, travelers can check in to the Renaissance Reno hotel directly on the Reno Riverwalk with modern accommodations and easy access to nearby attractions and food & drink options.

Before heading to the festival, travelers can stop at Two Chicks in Midtown for a hearty, delicious breakfast or spend a relaxing morning at the hotel’s well-being haven, The Refuge Spa. Throughout the summer, Palisades Tahoe hosts other events such as Bluesdays, a free concert series every Tuesday of the season.

Image Credit: Palisades Tahoe.

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort, Michigan

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort is located in the heart of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. Recognized as one of the top adventure destinations in the Midwest, the Keweenaw invites you to hike, pedal, paddle, and ride countless miles of world-class outdoor recreation trails. This beautiful strip of land is full of breathtaking scenery, pristine wilderness, and fascinating historic remains of the Copper Boom that once took place here.

Fun adventures at Mount Bohemia don’t stop when the snow melts.

Hit the Trails – Visitors can enjoy biking and hiking around the Mount Bohemia property during the summer. There are over 12 miles of biking trails and 18 miles of hiking trails to explore!

Get on the Water – Great Lake Superior is an excellent neighbor to the Mount Bohemia Property. Rent a kayak, paddleboard, or pontoon boat and enjoy a day on the lake!

Join a Retreat – Mount Bohemia offers all-inclusive Yoga and Wellness Retreats on the shores of Lake Lac La Belle. Relax, learn, make new friends, and explore our scenic area.

Nordic Spa – Mount Bohemia offers a unique spa experience at its Nordic Spa. This spa experience is designed to rejuvenate your mind and body by exposure to hot and cold water. It is also home to the largest outdoor hot tub in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Eat & Drink – Enjoy wood-fired pizza at the Log Cabin Italian Bistro or stop into the North Pole Bar & Restaurant for mouth-watering crepes and local beer. There is also live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Stay by the Water – Mount Bohemia has various lodging options available throughout the summer. This includes charming log cabins on the lakeshore.

A vacay in the Keweenaw is the perfect way to escape the crowds and the heat. Great Lake Superior and the Keweenaw Peninsula’s northern location make for very comfortable summer days. Even on our hottest summer days, it’s easy to cool off because visitors are never more than a 20-minute drive from the Lake Superior shoreline.

Photo Credit: Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the southernmost range of the Rockies, sits a small town with 300+ days of sunshine and a unique blend of history, culture, and community. As the soul of the southwest, Taos has more than 1000 years of indigenous culture, a vibrant arts scene, and a variety of outdoor activities.

Taos Ski Valley is a high-alpine ski resort located near the town of Taos in the north-central region of New Mexico.

A new Via Ferrata with two routes, lift-served mountain biking and hiking. With a summit elevation of 12,841, Taos is nestled high in the southern Rockies in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. It is an exceptionally steep ski resort and the largest one in New Mexico.

Taos Ski Valley offers beginner through advanced alpine activities. For example, the Via Ferrata offers two routes: the beginner “Sangre de Cristo SkyBridge” and the intermediate and advanced “K Chutes.” Along the way, Taos Ski Valley guides share stories about the history, culture, and natural environment that make the resort and surrounding area so unique.

Likewise, the lift-served mountain bike trail system includes a gentle beginner “Green Chile Flow Trail,” aptly named for the state’s iconic culinary ingredient. The trail system also features blue and black trails, allowing riders with some experience to progress quickly.

Photo Credit: Taos Ski Valley.

Angel Fire Resort, New Mexico

Angel Fire Resort is located in the Village of Angel Fire along the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway in the north-central region of New Mexico.

Angel Fire Resort is renowned for its expansive and impressive downhill mountain bike park. The resort also offers ziplining, scenic chairlift rides, and disc golf.

Angel Fire Resort is nestled high in the southern Rockies in a subrange called the Sangre De Cristo mountains, 40 minutes from the town of Taos. Angel Fire, summit elevation of 10,677 feet, is nestled amongst evergreen tree-laden mountains, contrary to the popular misconception that New Mexico is a hot desert climate.

Photo Credit: Angel Fire Resort.

Giants Ridge, Minnesota

Located in the Iron Range region of Minnesota, about an hour from Duluth, Giants Ridge is the premier all-season resort in Minnesota, boasting two of the best public golf courses in Minnesota.

The main summer attractions at Giants Ridge are its two championship-caliber golf courses, The Legend and The Quarry. Numerous golf publications rank both courses among the ten best in Minnesota, with The Quarry consistently ranked as the best public course in the state.

The resort also offers miles of year-round recreation trails, including an expanding mountain bike trail system (which will be among the top destinations in the mountain biking world), water recreation, unbeatable lodging accommodations, dining, shopping, and much more.

Giants Ridge is a short drive from the US Hockey Hall of Fame. Also, the Ojibwa Native Americans that once called the Iron Range area where Giants Ridge is located home spoke of ‘Mesabi,’ a mythical giant whose footsteps created thousands of area lakes and whose collected treasures became the abundant wildlife in the region. The third hole on the Legend golf course boasts a bunker shaped like a footprint that honors this myth.

This year marks the 25th-anniversary celebration of the opening of the resort’s first golf course, The Legend. The golf course is credited with creating the golf scene in the Iron Range of Minnesota and spearheading that region into becoming a world-renowned golf destination.

Image Credit: Giants Ridge.

Waterville Valley Resort, New Hampshire

There are a plethora of summer activities in Waterville Valley, and typically the resort hosts between 3,000 and 5,000 guests for summer events. You can expect anywhere from 5,000-7,000 skier visits during a busy winter weekend.

You can rent a mountain or road bike at the Waterville Valley Resort Adventure Center and explore the White Mountains. With over 54 miles of maintained mountain biking trails, lift-serviced downhill mountain biking, and a pump track – there’s no shortage of outlets for adrenaline.

Waterville Valley Resort has two disc golf courses. The 18-hole disc golf course begins with a chairlift ride to the top of Snow’s Mountain. From there, you play your way down the mountain while taking in views of the town and Valley below. There is also a 9-hole disc golf course near Town Square, boasting panoramic views of mountain peaks.

Waterville Valley is home to America’s oldest network of maintained trails. Over 125 miles of hiking trails lead to breathtaking viewpoints, scenic waterfalls, swimming holes, and cliff jumping spots.

Waterville Valley, NH, is an open container town, meaning you can enjoy an alcoholic drink anytime and anywhere. Plus, Waterville Valley Resort runs a free Resort Shuttle, which has 32 stops around the Valley and runs from 8am-5pm, seven days a week all summer long.

Waterville Valley has a jam-packed event calendar – from a Chocolate Festival to an Artisan Fair, even hosting the 2022 New England Vintage Bazaar. Plus, in the summer, there are free weekly outdoor concerts, free weekly outdoor movie nights, and free weekly kid-friendly animal presentations. Check out the full event calendar here.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled family vacation spot that offers plenty of outdoor activities, look no further than the top ski resorts. These resorts have made a big investment in becoming year-round destinations, and your kids will love all the activities. Whether you want to go ziplining, hiking, or swimming, there’s something for everyone at these resorts. So grab your gear and get ready for some amazing memories!

Image Credit: Waterville Valley Resort.

