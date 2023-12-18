Skimpflation Is Ruining Everyone’s Favorite Snacks

If you've ever eaten something and thought that it doesn't taste as good as it used to, you might not just be getting old and forgetful, but your favorite snack may have been the victim of skimpflation.

What Is Skimpflation?

Skimpflation is when food companies modify the recipe of their products by replacing ingredients that have risen in price with cheaper alternatives to offset the impact of inflation and maintain profit margins without passing price increases onto the consumer.

What's more, manufacturers in the U.S. aren't required to announce when they make changes to their products' recipes. The result is food that is less tasty, less satisfying, and not as good for you.

Why Do Companies Do This?

By changing ingredients and the flavor of their products, companies risk losing customers who don't like the new taste. So when the cost of key ingredients goes up, companies ultimately need to weigh whether consumers will be more willing to accept higher prices for their goods or a slightly different flavor.

In the article Can Consumer Packaged Goods Companies Price Their Way Out of Inflation?, research analyst Dennis Neveling explained that, due to the highly competitive nature of the food industry, manufacturers can't simply up the price every time there is an increase in the cost of ingredients. Grocery stores will put pressure on them to keep prices low by threatening to remove products from their inventory. Also, when the price of a product suddenly jumps, consumers tend to change to a cheaper version or go to a different store searching for a better deal.

These factors result in firms only passing 10-15% of cost increases on to consumers. Currently, these increases are at their highest in decades, Neveling explained, and companies are absorbing even more of the increased costs due to inflation.

Since food makers can't raise prices to maintain profit margins, they cut costs using cheaper ingredients.

A report from the Food Industry Executive noted that more than two-thirds (67%) of companies surveyed plan to modify six or more product recipes in the next year. A third of firms said they anticipated that they would need to change six to 20 recipes in the next year, up 6% from 2022.

These recipe revisions tend to fly under most consumers' radar so they're more attractive to food makers than simply upping prices. A consumer can see when a pint of cream has increased by $1 but is less likely to realize it contains less milk fat.

Decades of Falling Food Quality

This isn't a recent phenomenon either. Coca-Cola replaced cane or beet sugar with high fructose corn syrup in its sodas in the U.S. since, thanks to farming subsidies, home-grown corn products were considerably cheaper than using real sugar, which was subject to import tariffs.

In 2013, Breyers reduced the amount of cream in its products to the point that they could no longer legally call them ice cream and had to rebrand them as “frozen dairy desserts.” Likewise, in 2017, Ferrero made headlines after reducing the amount of cocoa in Nutella.

Meanwhile, in 2018 in the UK, many companies reduced the amount of sugar in their products to avoid a new sugar tax, with many sodas, including Fanta, cutting the sugar in their drinks from 6.8g to 4.9g per 100ml. At the same time, Dr Pepper and Sprite reduced the amount of sugar in both drinks by 33%.

Ribena made the most significant change as the result of the sugar tax, halving the amount of sugar in its cordial and replacing it with a combination of artificial sweeteners, including Acesulfame K and Sucralose. This significantly changed the flavor and sparked an attempt at a boycott by unhappy consumers.

There was also pushback from consumers last year after Conagra cut the amount of vegetable oil in Smart Balance margarine by 25% (from 64% to 39%) and replaced the difference with water. After noticing the drastic flavor change, consumers left almost 1,000 one-star reviews on the company's website, enough for Conagra to promise to bring back the old formula.

It is worth noting that this is very much the exception and not the rule, and these replacements are on the rise due in part to the cost of living crisis and disruption caused by the pandemic. For example, earlier this year, Conagra reduced the amount of oil in its Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing by 10% by replacing it with water and salt.

The Bottom of the Barrel

The biggest problem with skimpflation is that it creates a race to the bottom regarding the quality of the food we consume. When inflation hits, companies avoid price increases by using cheaper ingredients. Then, when the market stabilizes, the companies don't return to using better ingredients; they increase their profit margins.

As well as the taste slowly degrading over time, using cheaper, often artificial ingredients can make products less healthy. Swapping sugar for artificial sweeteners is a common change made by manufacturers that also has the added benefit of being sweeter and less calorific than regular sugar, which means they can brand these products as being healthier. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. This year, the World Health Organization classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic” and, in the same paper, linked regular consumption of artificial sweeteners to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The alternative is shrinkflation — when companies reduce the size of products to avoid price increases. Eventually, however, they'll increase the price.

So what consumers are left with in the end is the worst of every world: paying more for a smaller, worse-tasting product that may be hazardous to your health.

Bon Appetit!