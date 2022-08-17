‘Skinny House’ in Illinois Goes Viral For Its Unique Shape

There are some unique pieces of real estate out there, but the “skinny house” is really something to behold.

It's Livable

This property sold for $260,000 and is known by it's neighbors as the “Pie House.”

It measures 3 feet wide on one side, which makes it a marvel to behold.

TikTok Famous

The house went viral on TikTok when user @eli.korn_ gave his followers a brief tour of the interior, which left people with more questions than answers. The TikTok garnered more than 1.2 million views and has over 5,000 comments.

The Dimensions

The Pie House is set on a 3,876 square foot lot and extends around 20 feet in width. The home itself has 1,6oo square feet of space, which includes a finished basement, two bedrooms and two and a half baths.

An Acquired Taste

The realtor who sold the home said that the part of the house that is three feet wide is used as a bathroom and storage space. While it may seem like the interior of the home may be cramped and uncomfortable, the realtor assures people that the bedrooms are normal sized and feel normal as well.

Featured Image Credit: Coldwell Banker.