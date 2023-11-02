Skopje—the Best Things To Do in Northern Macedonia’s Capital

Skopje is the capital city of the newly renamed country of Northern Macedonia. It's one of those places you will probably visit once in your lifetime. Skopje is a beautiful city, but it's not very touristy. If you are going to visit Skopje, let's help you make it count with the best recommendations on what to do while visiting Macedonia's Capital.

Where Is Skopje?

Skopje is the largest city in Northern Macedonia. Northern Macedonia sits comfortably between Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, and Greece.

What Is the Weather Like in Skopje?

Northern Macedonia has a great Mediterranean climate with hot summers but mild winters. Due to its climate, the country is ideal for grapevine production, and Macedonian wines are very nice and flavorful.

Does Skopje Have an Airport?

Yes, Skopje has an airport. It's the biggest one in the country!

Best Things To Do in Skopje—Visit the House of Mother Theresa

In the last few years, there have been some speculations and rumors on the internet about whether Mother Theresa was as friendly as she seemed, but I am not an expert on this, so I can't have an opinion. Nevertheless, she was born in Skopje, and a place was built in her honor. This interesting-looking building is worth visiting if you find yourselves in Skopje.

Check Out Saint Clement of Ohrid Church

Another interesting building is one of the most unusual Orthodox churches. It was built in the 1990s, and its structure resembles more of a futuristic museum than a church. The domes on which the church is based are little chapels, one of which is dedicated to Constantine the Great, a Roman Emperor originally from the southern part of Serbia, which was once the same country as Northern Macedonia.

Check Out the Statues

In the center of Skopje, there are over 100 statues dedicated to the cultural independence of Northern Macedonia. The Macedonians decided to let the world know they had been there since the Roman ages. They were culturally assimilated by Serbs during their time in the union as Yugoslavia or by the Greeks, who have been constantly negating their cultural identity for ages. The most famous statue is Alexander the Great, also known under the name Alexander of Macedonia since he was originally from Northern Macedonia.

Buy Some Stuff in the Old Bazaar

As you may have guessed, The Old Bazaar is an Old Turkish market. It is a beautiful piece of Ottoman architecture and one of the oldest remaining parts of Skopje. In it, you can buy some souvenirs or eat the food which locals enjoy.

Feel Like a Knight on the Kale Fortress

The Kale Fortress, also known as the Fortress of Skopje, is a fortification that overlooks the city. It was built under the rule of Justinian I, a famous Roman Emperor known for writing the first Roman Law codex, which laid the foundations of law as we all know and use today. The fort has stood for centuries, defending the city from the enemy troops, but also sometimes falling in their hands, like when the Ottoman Empire struck. Still, it gives you a great view of the city.

Climb the Vodno Hill and See the Millennium Cross

Vodno is a beautiful hill that overlooks Skopje, and a giant white cross stands atop it. The cross was constructed in 2002 by the Macedonian Orthodox Church in celebration of their religion. The hill is fantastic for hiking and enjoying nature, but there is also a cheap cable car if your legs give up on you at any moment.

Walk Over the Old Stone Bridge

Another Ottoman creation that is fun to visit is the Old Stone Bridge in Skopje. The bridge dates to the late 1300s and connects the modern part of Skopje with the old Turkish part of the city. Under the bridge flows the Vardar River.

Enjoy a Day at the City Park

A city park is a necessity in the Balkan countries. We can't live if we don't have a place where we never go but constantly tell others how beautiful it is. The same applies to Skopje. While I am kidding about the not-going part, the sad irony is that it's slowly becoming that way due to the urban way of living and constantly working; a person usually can't find the time just to sit and enjoy nature in the park.

The Skopje City Park is like any other park in the big city. It is green, beautiful, and a great place to chill and enjoy your coffee.

The Kafana's

From morning coffee to something a bit stronger. Like any other city in the Balkan, Skopje is full of kafanas. They are an old-fashioned type of bistro, usually over a century old, and rock the same furniture as they did when they were first opened. But don't let the looks deceive you, as those are where you can drink the best local spirits and enjoy the tastiest food.

Motka Canyon and Vrelo Cave

The ideal place for all of you nature lovers is the Motka Canyon. But the most exciting part of the canyon is Vrelo Cave. Vrelo in Balkan languages means a spring, a place where freshwater emerges from the rock. The Vrelo Cave is considered the deepest underwater cave in the world and is yet to be fully discovered. While you may enter the cave's above-the-water part and enjoy the scenery, the underwater part is strictly reserved for professional divers.

Release Your Inner Detective in Escape Rooms

If you have crossed everything from this list and still have time to spare, escape rooms are your choice. There are several throughout Skopje, and they all offer several different setups where you are locked in a room with a bunch of strangers and try to find your way out.