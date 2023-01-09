Slash Shares Massive Guitar Collection in New Coffee Table Book

Slash has graced music fans with his voiced overdriven tones and melodic signature riffs, landing him on almost every best guitarist and best guitar soloist list you can find. Now the rock legend and Grammy Award winner shares his impressive guitar collection in a limited-edition coffee table book.

Slash, real name Saul Hudson, first emerged in the rock scene as the lead guitarist playing for the American rock band Guns N' Roses during the 80s. Unlike other guitarists at that time, Slash's guitar technique veered more into the technical.

Instead of shredding and tapping, his riffs and solos have a melodic rhythm, high register lick, and fluid string bending. This unique style is evident in “Sweet Child O' Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.” Both songs were included in the now-discontinued air guitar game Guitar Hero.

Throughout his four-decade-long career, he has always remained true to this style, making him one of the best guitarists of all time.

His top-hat and Gibson Les Paul slung low signature look remains unchanged even after exiting Guns N' Roses in 1996 and venturing to other rock bands such as Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver. His current rock group is Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators (SMKC).

Guitar Hero

The rock legend's guitar prowess is not the only thing he is famous for; he also has a massive guitar arsenal, and in the premium, hardcover coffee-table photo book, The Collection: Slash, you'll get to see and admire the guitars he has amassed.

One of the many guitars featured in the 365-page-long photo book is the most collectible of the Slash Signature Les Paul's – the first Gibson Slash signature model — the Gibson Custom Slash Les Paul Snakepit.

With only 100 pieces available worldwide, this extremely rare guitar has a cranberry-colored finish, Slash's Snakepit logo, and a snake inlay on the fretboard.

Another impossible-to-find Gibson guitar highlighted in the photobook is the 1958 Gibson Explorer #8 4552, which Slash used during the recording of Use Your Illusion.

Slash's named his first ever Les Paul Standard “Jessica,” and she's also included in the photobook. He has used this guitar for over three decades during countless live performances. Other gorgeous Gibson guitars featured are the 1959 Les Paul Standard and the Slash's Gibson Custom Shop Slash '66 EDS-1275 Doubleneck.

Slash's collection is not only limited to Gibson guitars, however. He also has a B.C. Rich Mockingbird and a 1979 Travis Bean 1000. Both are highly coveted by guitar fans and collectors due to their rarity and premium price tag.

Valuable Collectible

Alongside these guitar pictures taken by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and Gibson's team, you'll also get to read an exclusive interview with Slash as he recounts the story behind his prized possessions.

“It's been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars,” says Slash.

He further exclaims, “This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years.”

Director of Brand Experience at Gibson Mark Agnesi interviewed the legendary rock icon, while Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe wrote and edited the highly collectible photobook.

Fans and guitar collectors are treated to exclusive photos, interviews, and plenty of exclusive freebies, depending on the version they're willing to shell out cash for.

Choose Yours

The Collection: Slash is available in two versions – The Collection: Slash Custom and The Collection: Slash Deluxe.

The Custom version arrives in a clamshell protective box. Inside is the photobook, authenticity card, and rare and exclusive merch, such as the Slash bandana, an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, guitar picks, tin, and art prints. These freebies are just the tip of the iceberg because this must-have gift is also hand-signed by the rock legend himself. This highly sought-after volume is limited to a mere 500 copies worldwide.

The Deluxe version still includes the photobook and the certificate of authenticity card and is priced a little more affordably. It's also an exclusive book, with the print run limited to 1,000 copies.

The Collection: Slash Custom retails for $999, whereas the Deluxe version has a price tag of $249. Both photobooks are set to release this January. You won't find this gem on Amazon. Pre-orders are available now at Gibson Publishing.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.