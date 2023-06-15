Slasher Meets Satire in ‘The Blackening’

We’ve all heard the joke, we’ve all seen the sketches, it constantly trends on any social media platform that you can name: how differently would a horror movie go with an all-Black cast?

The concept has evolved from a way to poke fun at tropes both tired and beloved to a running gag in itself in a genre that often seems to depend on dumb decision-making. Why not run out the door rather than back into the house? Why run towards the suspicious noise, the blood and guts, rather than away? Why disregard every single damn warning? And why, why, why split up?

Such a premise doesn’t usually indicate great things for whoever tries to create a film around it, but there’s real potential for The Blackening to go in any number of directions. Who can’t count on audiences to know the many ways characters can meet a gruesome fate?

Getting Into It

Needless to say, we know why we’re here when a group of Black friends gather at a cabin in the woods for Juneteenth celebration. They’re about to go up against a mysterious, bloodthirsty villain with a personal vendetta who’s determined to end them, and they must all band together to survive, in part by using their knowledge of Black culture.

Count on plenty of visual and pop culture references that are – dare I say it? – killer. As it is, The Blackening isn’t only counting on its audience to be in on the gag, it gleefully invites their participation. It’s not only the impromptu quizzes with life or death stakes, it’s that this is also a ten-year reunion, a handy development for including various character arcs.

It’s not difficult to get invested in the group as they circle each other and past conflicts resurface just in time for their bond to be brutally tested. But there’s also the comedy of it all, since exploring a million ways to die while being Black in a horror movie demands the gags must flow as well as blood, and in a fashion that doesn’t demean the cast.

Laughter Over Fear

Director Tim Story needs no reminder, not with his history of helming various Kevin Hart offerings, and it’s likely why The Blackening leans comic rather than scary. Being Black in a story like this is more than enough fuel for a mere 96 minutes, and even developments that would otherwise be welcome, transforming into a source of fear in themselves. After all, no one needs to explain why they might not call or trust the cops, even if one happens to show up and claims to be on their side.

That’s not to say there isn’t plenty of stupidity to go around even for perhaps the smartest ensemble to happen to slashers; it’s rather unavoidable if you take molly right before a murderer shows up with a game as racist as it is deadly, complete with an actual sambo centerpiece. But it can backfire when so much depends on collaboration, especially when you have co-writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins playing besties and fleshing out those who could otherwise be caricatures.

So if you don’t mesh with the group, chances are you end up embodying a character not worth investing in. Clifton (Jermaine Fowler) is already the outsider, with his nerdy, bespectacled insecurity that manifests in stammering and awkward mannerisms, and general ignorance of Black culture. And that’s before he reveals he voted for Trump twice (!), pushing him into full-on creep mode. It somewhat detracts from the movie’s spot-on skewering of how we often attempt to define Blackness tends to wreak havoc, but The Blackening even packs a few surprises even when it falls short.

The Blackening might also be one of the only movies where audiences yelling at the screen is not only part of the package, it comes gift-wrapped for that very tradition. I doubt anyone will mind.

Rating: 8/10 SPECS

The Blackening opens in theaters across the country June 16.

