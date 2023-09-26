15 Slowest Selling Cars in Today’s Market: Are These Bargains in Disguise?

by
Jeep Cherokee 2023 new car
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The auto industry has been on a wild ride ever since the 2020 pandemic. Used car prices were beginning to drop, but with the push for electric vehicles and the UAW strike, there's no telling where car prices are headed next. 

But what we can tell is that according to a recent study conducted by iSeeCars.com, while used cars are selling 6.1% faster than last year, the data is skewed because top-selling models are so popular. Under the dust, there's a list of 10 slowest-selling cars that are selling 26% slower than last year. 

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S
Image Credit: Canadianphotographer56/Shutterstock.

This Tesla stays an average of 88.3 days on the market and has an average price of $65,216. 

Buick Envision

2022 Buick Envision SUV
Image Credit: Buick Pressroom/Buick.

This car stays on the market for an average of 82.3 days and has an average price of $29,057. 

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mach-E Mustang
Image Credit: Gabriel Nica/Shutterstock.

This one surprised me. It lasts an average of 75.8 days on the market and has an average price of $42,503. 

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Range Rover Discovery SUV used car
Image Credit: Yauhen_D/Shutterstock.

This car stays on the market for an average of 73.6 days and costs an average of $30,206.

Cadillac XT4

Cadillac XT4 SUV used car
Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.

This vehicle stays on the market for an average of 71.9 days and costs an average of $31,650. 

Tesla Model X

Tesla model X used car Elon musk
Image Credit: CanadianPhotographer56/Shutterstock.

Another Tesla made the list. The Model X stays on the market for an average of 71.4 days and costs an average of $70,835.

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover SUV
Image Credit: Bo Jack/Shutterstock.

Another Land Rover also made the list. The used Range Rover stays on the market for an average of 68.4 days and has an average price of $75,060.

Chevrolet Blazer

Chevy Blazer SUV used car
Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.

This Chevy stays on the market for an average of 65.9 days and costs an average of $31,644.

Chrysler 300

Chrysler 300 Used car Sedan
Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.

This car lasts an average of 64.7 days on the market and costs an average of $25,021.

Buick Enclave

Buick Enclave SUV used car
Image Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.

And, another Buick. The Enclave lasts an average of 64.3 days on the market and has an average price of $32,075. 

The 5 Slowest Selling New Cars

car dealership showroom floor new car
Image Credit: KELENY/Shutterstock.

Popular new cars are no exception to this trend, taking an average of 29% longer to sell than other new cars. Surprisingly, some models spend more than 100 days on the lot, according to the same study. Here are the top five slowest-selling cars.

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Cherokee 2023 new car
Image Credit: Roman Vasilenia/Shutterstock.

The new Jeep Cherokee spends an average of 128.7 days on the market and has an average price of $39,238.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

2023 Land Rover suv new car
Image Credit: Land Rover Newsroom.

This new car spends an average of 119.4 days on the lot and can be yours at an average price of $53,422.

Buick Envision

2022 Buick Envision SUV
Image Credit: Buick Pressroom/Buick.

This one sits an average of 117.0 days before it's scooped up at an average price of $39,917.

Ford Mustang

2025 Mustang GTD at Pebble Beach Concours
Image Credit: ProvaMR/WikiCommons.

There's another Mustang on the list, but it's a new one this time. This car spends an average of 108.6 days on the lot before it's purchased at an average price of $56,670.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda MX-5 Miata
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Lastly, this Mazda spends an average of 107.3 days on the market and sells at an average price of $34,543. 

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

WGA, Studios Reach Tentative Agreement After Strike