15 Slowest Selling Cars in Today’s Market: Are These Bargains in Disguise?

The auto industry has been on a wild ride ever since the 2020 pandemic. Used car prices were beginning to drop, but with the push for electric vehicles and the UAW strike, there's no telling where car prices are headed next.

But what we can tell is that according to a recent study conducted by iSeeCars.com, while used cars are selling 6.1% faster than last year, the data is skewed because top-selling models are so popular. Under the dust, there's a list of 10 slowest-selling cars that are selling 26% slower than last year.

Tesla Model S

This Tesla stays an average of 88.3 days on the market and has an average price of $65,216.

Buick Envision

This car stays on the market for an average of 82.3 days and has an average price of $29,057.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

This one surprised me. It lasts an average of 75.8 days on the market and has an average price of $42,503.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

This car stays on the market for an average of 73.6 days and costs an average of $30,206.

Cadillac XT4

This vehicle stays on the market for an average of 71.9 days and costs an average of $31,650.

Tesla Model X

Another Tesla made the list. The Model X stays on the market for an average of 71.4 days and costs an average of $70,835.

Land Rover Range Rover

Another Land Rover also made the list. The used Range Rover stays on the market for an average of 68.4 days and has an average price of $75,060.

Chevrolet Blazer

This Chevy stays on the market for an average of 65.9 days and costs an average of $31,644.

Chrysler 300

This car lasts an average of 64.7 days on the market and costs an average of $25,021.

Buick Enclave

And, another Buick. The Enclave lasts an average of 64.3 days on the market and has an average price of $32,075.

The 5 Slowest Selling New Cars

Popular new cars are no exception to this trend, taking an average of 29% longer to sell than other new cars. Surprisingly, some models spend more than 100 days on the lot, according to the same study. Here are the top five slowest-selling cars.

Jeep Cherokee

The new Jeep Cherokee spends an average of 128.7 days on the market and has an average price of $39,238.

Land Rover Discovery Sport

This new car spends an average of 119.4 days on the lot and can be yours at an average price of $53,422.

Buick Envision

This one sits an average of 117.0 days before it's scooped up at an average price of $39,917.

Ford Mustang

There's another Mustang on the list, but it's a new one this time. This car spends an average of 108.6 days on the lot before it's purchased at an average price of $56,670.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Lastly, this Mazda spends an average of 107.3 days on the market and sells at an average price of $34,543.