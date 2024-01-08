Is a New Slum Economy in America’s Future?

An estimated 83% of the United States population lives in urban areas, up from 64% in 1950. And experts predict by 2050, 89% of Americans and 68% of the world population will reside in urban areas.

That's according to numbers collated by the University of Michigan Center for Sustainable Studies.

Further, during a podcast with Finance With Sharan, American entrepreneur and businessman Robert Kiyosaki said, “America is going to be the poorest country in the world, starting now. I always go to slums. So, this time, I went to the slums of Mumbai. And I’m looking at, talking to people. But what shocks most people is America never had slums like that. Today, slums are everywhere across America. The slums of Mumbai are spreading across America.”

Not everyone agrees with Kiyosaki’s assessment, however. “I don’t,” says Prakash Kolli of the Dividend Power investing site. “The U.S. economy is one of the most responsive to changes. Capital and investment are generally allowed to flow where needed and efficiently earn a return. Currently, the third quarter GDP rose about 4.9%, but job growth, investment in infrastructure, and housing construction are healthy. Further, the ability of people to reinvent themselves with job training or moving to a different state allows for personal flexibility and mobility.”

Anatomy of a Slum

Legally, a slum is defined as, “any area where dwellings predominate which, by reason of dilapidation, overcrowding, faulty arrangement or design, lack of ventilation, light or sanitation facilities, or any combination of these factors, are detrimental to safety, health, or morals.”

Few urban planning maps would ever include the word “slum,” however. An urban slum is essentially an area of concentrated poverty, underserved by the local government and populated by the “working poor” or unemployable.

Slums tend to develop when a country’s economy grows faster and hotter than its housing, infrastructure, and employment sectors can support. Virtually every developed country has some form of slum within its borders, but efforts to eradicate poverty and unemployment produce variable results. Investments in infrastructure, whether by the private or public sector, can be costly and ultimately prove ineffective.

What Is a Slum Economy?

The term “slum economy” is often used interchangeably with “shadow economy,” “informal economy,” or “slum-circular economy.” All of these terms speak to the same set of circumstances, however.

Many slum residents perform unskilled or semi-skilled labor, such as sanitation, food service, and construction, to earn their income. These services keep the larger and more visible economy functioning, but workers rarely earn enough money to break out of the poverty cycle themselves. An informal slum economy becomes circular, with slum residents living to work and working to live.

Shadow economies are not new in the capitalist economic model. A workforce composed of the working poor, undocumented immigrants, and unskilled labor has always existed to perform essential but demanding services that would otherwise not be performed at all.

Is a Slum Economy a Necessary Evil?

Conventional wisdom suggests that informal, underground, or slum economies should not play much of a role, if any, in a fully developed country. In reality, the underground economy in the United States averages between 6.4% and 12% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In less developed countries, the percentage can be much higher. In one sense, a slum economy can be seen as a necessary evil for overall economic success, but the individual symptoms of urban blight still need to be addressed.

Ironically, while a shadow economy contributes to the country’s bottom line, the blighted areas in which it operates help drain it. Public assistance programs, housing subsidies, and government grants are only part of the investments governments make to protect their most vulnerable residents. Private investors are also motivated to renovate urban slums through the controversial practice of gentrification.

The challenge for public officials and private investors alike is to address the most pressing issues of slum life without creating even more economic distress. Upgraded housing should still be affordable housing, for example. The creation of new restaurants or retail spaces should also include the creation of employment opportunities for those displaced. Governments should address infrastructure issues such as clean water and waste disposal before they become public health hazards.

Is a New Slum Economy Inevitable and Unfixable in the United States?

As critics such as Robert Kiyosaki point out, unchecked economic growth can harm the populace as well as heal it. Unfortunately, blighted areas and slums already exist in the United States, and even a white-hot economy has not changed that reality. While a rising tide may lift most boats, national economic success does not always translate into concrete actions on poverty or infrastructure. Slums will continue to exist as long as economic growth outpaces the ability of the population to support it.

A slum economy is rarely unfixable, but the process requires time and resources. Investing in the future following an economic boom is just as challenging as dealing with an economic depression or recession. When the time arrives for repair work on poverty, infrastructure, and food insecurity, investors should consider tangible assets such as real estate and utilities as socially responsible investments.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.