Discover 25 Small To Mid-Size Cities That Have Everything You’re Looking For

Over the past few years, almost half of Americans moved or thought about it. If you look into your options, you'll find that the most livable places in the U.S. aren't necessarily the biggest, and sometimes they're surprising. So, if you're one of the millions of people contemplating moving and you're looking for a small or mid-sized town that has it all, this list of the best places to live is for you.

How Did We Pick These 25 Best Places To Live?

For eight years, Livability has been collecting data from surveys and studies to analyze 1,000 cities in America to find some of our country's best places to live. They look at the factors people care about for a hometown, like how safe and affordable it would be to live there, the stability and availability of well-paying jobs, opportunities for outdoor activities, and how engaged the community is.

Then, they built a list of places that seemingly do the impossible. These unicorn cities score high on multiple factors and provide residents with so much.

1. Madison, Wisconsin

One of the best college towns in the country, Madison, Wisconsin, is much more than meets the eye. It is located between Lake Mendota and Monona (offering residents tons of hiking and biking trail options) and has a strong economy. It is an excellent place for new college graduates, retirees, and anyone in between. On top of that, it also has beautiful architecture and lovely farmers' markets to enjoy.

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Known mainly as the home of the University of Michigan, this college town is buzzing with culture, green vistas, and innovation, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S. Ann Arbor has a tech startup scene that helped launch Nokia and Duo Security and helping make tomorrow's innovations a reality.

3. Overland Park, Kansas

If you're looking for a suburb with peaceful scenery, look into Overland Park. With excellent schools, affordable houses, and plenty of theatres, this city received high marks. Overland Park offers a lot, from a killer barbeque scene to an extensive botanical garden and large employers like T-Mobile.

4. Frederick, Maryland

If you had to describe Frederick in one word, it would be charming. With countryside wineries, beautiful architecture, and rich history, this little city is truly one of the best places to live in the U.S. If you only have to commute to Baltimore or D.C. occasionally, it's a fantastic regional option. Don't let its country vibes fool you, though. Frederick is also home to many startups and tech companies doing cutting-edge research in town.

5. Charlottesville, Virginia

Another college town, Charlottesville, has grown from the creativity and energy of the prestigious public college, The University of Virginia. Once the home of presidents Jefferson and Monroe (and The Dave Matthews Band), this once-countryside, now-bustling city offers an abundance of theatres, open outdoor spaces, and plenty of local restaurants that will have you feeling at home in no time.

6. Quincy, Massachusetts

Close to hundreds of colleges and universities (including Harvard), Quincy has maintained its historical feel while keeping an eye on the future. Quincy's downtown area is Boston's biggest revitalization project and where you'll find the perfect mix of shops, restaurants, homes, and commercial space.

7. Hillsboro, Oregon

Part of Oregon's Silicon Forest, Hillsboro, is home to the headquarters of many high-tech companies, including Intel and Genentech. Though it's right next to Portland, rest assured that Hillsboro has a personality of its own, offering exceptional health care, family farms, and arts and culture organizations for days.

8. Roseville, California

If you want warm weather with beautiful summers and short winters yet don't want to break the bank on housing, Roseville is the place for you. On top of the fantastic weather, Roseville is only 20 minutes away from Sacramento and a short ride from the nearby Sierra Nevada foothills and Folsom Lake.

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

No list of best places to live is complete without Colorado Springs, home to the iconic Broadmoor, stunning Garden of the Gods, the United States Air Force Academy, and the official U.S. Olympic Training Center. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs gives its residents plenty of access to nature, many outdoor recreation options, a strong job market on its own, and close access to Denver's urban sprawl.

10. Vancouver, Washington

If Portland has grown too much for you, check out one of its neighboring towns, Vancouver. It is known for its wide variety of food with Latino and Asian markets, delightful Eastern European bakeries, and French-inspired restaurants. Grab a treat from one of the town's small businesses and head out to The Cascade Mountains, Pacific Ocean shores, Columbia River, or Mount Hood, all nearby.

11. Corvallis, Oregon

Lots of hiking and biking trails? Check. A laid-back vibe? Check. Free public transportation? Check. Strong job market? Check! Corvallis has a lot to offer residents in the heart of Willamette Valley wine country and is home to Oregon State University.

12. Raleigh, North Carolina

One of the more well-known cities on the list, Raleigh truly has it all. Whether you're an aspiring chef looking to hit the ground running, a huge foodie with a love of new experiences, an entrepreneur starting your business, or a remote worker looking for fiber internet, you'll find it in the capital city of North Carolina.

13. Omaha, Nebraska

If you're into personal finance or investing, you know Omaha as the home of legendary investor Warren Buffett! Once you dig deeper into the authentic community vibe, creative food scene, low cost of living, and museums, you'll see something for all age groups in the Cornhusker state.

14. Rochester, Minnesota

Hate waiting in traffic? Well, then, Rochester is the perfect city for you, with an average commute time of just 16.5 minutes! With major healthcare and tech employers like the Mayo Clinic and IBM, this town hits the bullseye of the low cost of living plus substantial job opportunities. Rochester also offers many family-friendly activities, a bustling downtown center, and outdoor activities.

15. Columbia, Maryland

Everything about Columbia, Maryland, screams: come live here. Another city conveniently located between D.C. and Baltimore, this community was built from a master plan. From the natural parks to the open spaces to the cultural events, it's no wonder that Columbia consistently makes lists of the best places to live in terms of quality of life.

16. Franklin, Tennessee

Is it possible to have a city with a solid historical presence, an innovative tech scene, outstanding healthcare offerings, and many lively festivals? As Franklin, Tennessee shows, yes, it is. Known as Nashville's wine country, you'll be less than an hour from Music City with easy access to all it offers.

17. Plano, Texas

A city must blend all the critical elements to make it onto the list of best places to live. That is precisely what Plano, Texas, offers. With two massive upscale shopping centers, tons of local boutiques, more than a thousand dining options, large corporate headquarters, and no personal state income tax, there's a lot of love about Plano.

18. Lincoln, Nebraska

Home to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln is the epitome of a college town. Don't let that fool you, though. Lincoln offers its residents fantastic healthcare, small businesses to shop from, and affordable housing (with a median home price of 177k). Consider Lincoln if you're looking to relocate to a town with lots of spirit and activity that won't cost all of your retirement savings.

19. Asheville, North Carolina

Sitting at the Blue Ridge Mountains base, Asheville is a beautiful mountain town with the vibe of larger cities. With excellent beer, award-winning chefs, and a local drum circle, Asheville combines a small-town feel with big-city culture and activities every Friday night.

20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

With a booming economy, all four seasons, and many activities for the whole family, Sioux Falls is on the list of best places to live. If you're looking for a home with a decent cost of living, a low crime rate, and a small-town vibe, look no further than Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest city.

21. Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington is one of the top places to live in the U.S. regarding the outdoor scene. With forests and lakes galore, plus the youthful energy and intercultural curiosity of Indiana University, Bloomington is another Midwestern gem.

22. Framingham, Massachusetts

Framingham, Massachusetts, is another excellent American town to raise a family or retire, with charming neighborhoods, exciting nightlife, and bustling metro areas. You can have it all in Framingham with a six-figure job in nearby Boston, a terrific school system, and all the pros of the suburbs.

23. Tacoma, Washington

If you love the vibe and scene of Seattle but are looking for a smaller town, check out sister-city Tacoma. It has all the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, livable suburban neighborhoods, substantial job opportunities, and the arts and culture the region is known for.

24. Boise, Idaho

The secret of Boise as one of the best places to live has gotten out! This small town has so much to offer, with a low cost of living and America's fastest-growing job market, especially in the tech and healthcare industries. Enjoy living in style with fly fishing, skiing, college football games, a jazz music hub, and a craft brew scene.

25. Durham, North Carolina

Durham beautifully balances history and innovation, landing a spot on the list of best places to live. Known as the home of Research Triangle Park, employing 80,000 people, this mid-size city has been steadily drawing people from high-cost living areas. You'll find affordable places to live, an entrepreneurial economy (for those with side hustle ideas), and a rich arts community.